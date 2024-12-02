Hypocritical Harpies at 'The View' React to Hunter Biden's Pardon EXACTLY How You'd Expect

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Before Thanksgiving, the ladies at 'The View' were really, really hoping President Joe Biden would pardon his son, Hunter.

Yesterday, they got their wish. Like an early Christmas present.

But because they're never truly happy or satisfied, thy dive into the pardon exactly as you'd expect them to.

First up, lies:

See? It's all Trump's fault!

Now, brace yourselves, because this writer is about to say something that she never thought she would: Alyssa Farah Griffin is right about something:

Yep.

So why have laws at all? Just decriminalize everything and turn America into 'The Purge.'

She's a former federal prosecutor, by the way.

Shocked even Sunny called out the lying, frankly.

Ah, so if your brother dies from cancer and you're the only child left, it means you can commit numerous federal crimes and get away with it?

Good to know.

They'd never, ever say this about a Trump son.

EVER.

And here's Whoopi, swooping in to defend Biden's constant lying:

How many addicts are in prison for crimes, Whoopi?

Why does Hunter get a pass?

'We're moving on.'

This writer has saved that clip to throw back at the Left when they complain about Trump.

He's the president. He can do whatever he wants to.

