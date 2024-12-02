Hypocritical Harpies at 'The View' React to Hunter Biden's Pardon EXACTLY How You'd Expect

Before Thanksgiving, the ladies at 'The View' were really, really hoping President Joe Biden would pardon his son, Hunter.
Yesterday, they got their wish. Like an early Christmas present.
But because they're never truly happy or satisfied, thy dive into the pardon exactly as you'd expect them to.
First up, lies:
ABC News' The View lies about the scope of Hunter Biden's pardon, they leave out that it covers other financial crimes he had not been formally charged with.— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 2, 2024
Whoopi supports it because "it's a president's prerogative" and "we have a convicted felon as president." pic.twitter.com/OBiZcF3xP8
See? It's all Trump's fault!
Now, brace yourselves, because this writer is about to say something that she never thought she would: Alyssa Farah Griffin is right about something:
Alyssa Farah Griffin says that this proved to Americans "that there's a different set of rules for folks in power."— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 2, 2024
She also hints that she was stopped by ABC from asking Biden on the show if he planned to pardon Hunter, she calls him out for "lying to the public" about it. pic.twitter.com/kS3a0ZYHKR
Yep.
Fmr fed prosecutor Sunny Hostin cheers the pardon because she has family members with drug-related felonies and "we have a convicted felon in the White House."— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 2, 2024
She calls those outraged "hypocritical."
She also says Hunter shouldn't be charged b/c only .09% of US population does. pic.twitter.com/qmknXayQKj
So why have laws at all? Just decriminalize everything and turn America into 'The Purge.'
She's a former federal prosecutor, by the way.
Hostin blames Trump for Joe Biden lying about pardoning Hunter: "I think one of the reasons why he didn't admit it earlier because he didn't know the felon-in-chief would become the next president."— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 2, 2024
Whoopi tries to cut off the conversation about Joe being a liar. pic.twitter.com/XBlGgfBx99
Shocked even Sunny called out the lying, frankly.
Biden family friend, Ana Navarro brags that she repeatedly told Joe to pardon Hunter many times: interview appearance, on the phone, and in a handwritten note.— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 2, 2024
She wanted him to know that his supporters wanted him to do it.
She plays the "only surviving son" card. pic.twitter.com/TV6BMyRaWK
Ah, so if your brother dies from cancer and you're the only child left, it means you can commit numerous federal crimes and get away with it?
Good to know.
Speaking to Hunter, Navarro boasts: "Hunter, your dad has given you a great, great gift, the gift of freedom, and taking this weight off your shoulders."— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 2, 2024
"I hope now Hunter gives his dad a gift, the gift of being a good son, a good father," she adds.
Hunter abandoned his daughter pic.twitter.com/uiRgroyOab
They'd never, ever say this about a Trump son.
EVER.
And here's Whoopi, swooping in to defend Biden's constant lying:
"I would stop calling it lie!"— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 2, 2024
Whoopi shouts down Alyssa for calling out Biden's lie about the pardon.
She argues that Hunter is blameless because he's an addict, but blames Trump for the pardon: "I think, Biden had no intentions of pardoning Hunter [until Trump was elected]." pic.twitter.com/jWuZHwqr0v
How many addicts are in prison for crimes, Whoopi?
Why does Hunter get a pass?
Whoopi RAGES at people upset about Joe pardoning Hunter:— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 2, 2024
"He's the president, the sitting president, and he can do whatever he wants to... I can't believe this is what's freaking people out! ...What's good for the goose is good for the gander. We're moving on." pic.twitter.com/JkequKrwLH
'We're moving on.'
This writer has saved that clip to throw back at the Left when they complain about Trump.
He's the president. He can do whatever he wants to.
