Seems Insurrection-y: Watch TikTok Lefty Explain Plan to 'Join Forces' to 'Interrupt' Trump Inauguration

The Left loves to cite January 6, 2021 as the reason Donald Trump is 'unfit' for office and a 'threat to democracy.' They spent the last four years mercilessly investigating people who were merely in the D.C. area and throwing so-called 'insurrectionists' in prison.

Advertisement

So now that Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20, it looks like they're going to be full-bore hypocrites and attempt to stage an insurrection of their own.

WATCH:

Tiktoker says he’s joining forces with people to plan something for inauguration day to interrupt it. This sounds like a threat @fbi @secretservice pic.twitter.com/7udIJHLJzL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2024

Good luck with that. Trump was the target of two assassination attempts; security will be tight.

And the incoming DOJ won't play around.

Give everyone who shows up the same treatment as the J6ers. — Mike “The Jeep Guy” Watkins (@XJ_Country) November 26, 2024

YUP.

When they do it it's (D)ifferent pic.twitter.com/7PeJQDAHGh — 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕤 𝑜𝓃 𝕏 💭 (@thesonofbranos) November 25, 2024

Of course.

Because reasons.

This guy needs to be arrested immediately for threatening President Trump and the inauguration — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 25, 2024

We hope he got a visit from the FBI and Secret Service.

Kind of what they did in 2017?https://t.co/FDkIZuwgSq — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) November 25, 2024

We remember that, too.

Why. Do they all. LOOK LIKE THIS. pic.twitter.com/7iPpD6e9fm — Hold Fast 🏴‍☠️ (@DreadNobody) November 26, 2024

The Left are literally a walking, talking meme.

Is this guy trying to incite an insurrection??? Jail time! 20 years! Their rules! — Dianna M (@DiannaM519) November 25, 2024

No one is above the law, after all.

Bragging about planning a disruption of a mass crowd event on social media isn’t the way I would go—but to each his own. https://t.co/k2UpdSzaXn — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) November 26, 2024

It's a bold strategy for sure.

This psycho sounds like he’s calling for an assassination on Inauguration Day. He needs to immediately be arrested and thrown into prison. Who is this dude and why is not being arrested yet? https://t.co/gTE547dGUJ — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 25, 2024

We don't know who he is, but we all know why he won't be arrested in a timely fashion.

The delusions of grandeur are strong from commies. https://t.co/YugUz7sW1r — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) November 25, 2024

They sure are.

He said in another video that he's "weaponizing Bluesky" to cause trouble on Inauguration Day. https://t.co/P10cyHnta8 — SassySouthern (@Sassy_SouthTN) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

We shouldn't laugh, because it's serious, but the words 'weaponizing Bluesky' are unintentionally hilarious.

That place is so full of snowflakes it's practically a blizzard.

Isn’t this a preemptive insurrection ? Aren’t insurrections bad ?? I can’t keep up. https://t.co/QyXlNle19f — CannaKingCA 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@CannaKingCA20) November 26, 2024

It (D)epends.

Dear law enforcement....how long does this stay up before you take action? Can we get an update? https://t.co/Xh2UxkGJow — Carrielyn Oden (@CarrielynOden) November 26, 2024

Inquiring minds want to know.