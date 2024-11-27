WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election
'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and...
So Much for Body Positivity, Huh? Biden Proposes Rule for Medicare/Medicaid Coverage of...
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
DEI Must Go AWOL: Pete Hegseth Says 'Nope' to Making Wokeness Part of...
Now That the Election's Over, Chris Cillizza Says It's Safe to Admit Tim...
JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison
We ALL Knew: Staffers FINALLY Admit Harris Campaign Internal Polling NEVER Had Her...
Here's a CNN Host Reacting to Tom Homan's Promise to Dem Lawbreakers ('Make...
Kamala's Drinking Problem Exposed! Democrats Release Inebriated Video!
TikTok Talk: How Trump's Savvy Substantial Social Media Strategy Bridged the Generation Ga...
OH NO! The Associated Press Reports the IRS Could Lose $20 Billion in...
If Only Media Cared About Border Security the Way They're Freaking Out About...
Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership

Seems Insurrection-y: Watch TikTok Lefty Explain Plan to 'Join Forces' to 'Interrupt' Trump Inauguration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 27, 2024
Twitter

The Left loves to cite January 6, 2021 as the reason Donald Trump is 'unfit' for office and a 'threat to democracy.' They spent the last four years mercilessly investigating people who were merely in the D.C. area and throwing so-called 'insurrectionists' in prison.

Advertisement

So now that Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20, it looks like they're going to be full-bore hypocrites and attempt to stage an insurrection of their own.

WATCH:

Good luck with that. Trump was the target of two assassination attempts; security will be tight.

And the incoming DOJ won't play around.

YUP.

Of course.

Because reasons.

We hope he got a visit from the FBI and Secret Service.

Recommended

There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
Brett T.
Advertisement

We remember that, too.

The Left are literally a walking, talking meme.

No one is above the law, after all.

It's a bold strategy for sure.

We don't know who he is, but we all know why he won't be arrested in a timely fashion.

They sure are.

Advertisement

We shouldn't laugh, because it's serious, but the words 'weaponizing Bluesky' are unintentionally hilarious.

That place is so full of snowflakes it's practically a blizzard.

It (D)epends.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Tags: INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY INSURRECTION LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
Brett T.
WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election
Amy Curtis
Here's a CNN Host Reacting to Tom Homan's Promise to Dem Lawbreakers ('Make That a GIF Right NOW!')
Doug P.
'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and Maddening
Amy Curtis
Now That the Election's Over, Chris Cillizza Says It's Safe to Admit Tim Walz Was a BAD Pick for VP
Amy Curtis
DEI Must Go AWOL: Pete Hegseth Says 'Nope' to Making Wokeness Part of the Military's DNA
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse' Brett T.
Advertisement