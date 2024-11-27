'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and Maddening

'Goodfellas', the 1990 Martin Scorsese-directed mob crime/thriller is a classic. It was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar and supporting actor Joe Pesci won for his role as Tommy DeVito.

Advertisement

There was a time when we appreciated such quality filmmaking and the stories those movies told.

Now? Well, we get disclaimers before the film, lest someone be offended by it:

My ideology is whatever is necessary to stop this bulls**t. pic.twitter.com/guLRNOmGCQ — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) November 25, 2024

Sigh.

There has never been a more appropriate use for this gif. pic.twitter.com/BTiWezktW2 — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 25, 2024

No, there has not.

It’s based on a non fiction book, Wiseguy.



What the f**k are these Marxists doing? — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) November 25, 2024

Reality is offensive, apparently.

Stereotypes? The story was based on a real person. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 26, 2024

The Left never lets facts get in the way.

"This film includes language and/or cultural stereotypes that are inconsistent with the far left's standards that are being pushed on to everyone. This may offend some viewers that have been indoctrinated, please don't try to cancel us."



I fixed it. — WastingSanity (@WastingSanity) November 25, 2024

Much better.

Damn, I wonder what kind of warning Blazing Saddles has — Mario (@safetythirdguy) November 25, 2024

Thanks for reminding this writer to get a hard copy of that movie before the Left deletes it.

Isn’t there like one black guy in the whole movie? Or do they mean for Italians — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) November 25, 2024

They mean the Italians. Who were based on real people.

I'm offended by this notice. It assumes I'm a weak-minded, infantile idiot with absolutely no education. https://t.co/4HAucRtxW9 — Robert Meyer Burnett, Viceroy of Verisimilitude (@RMBee) November 25, 2024

The Left assumes everyone is as hypersensitive, reactionary, and easily-offended as they are.

They give a trigger warning for “Goodfellas”!



Seriously … 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/HDVEQ2g9Is — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

Seriously.

I’m of Italian decent and this warning is more offensive than anything in the movie it claims is offensive to people like me. Please remove and enjoy one of the greatest movies ever made. https://t.co/zGBILykFYp — Dave ‘Jones’ Kaestle (@BleacherJones) November 27, 2024

It really is offensive.

Mine too. For the love of God, stop it. https://t.co/6xRdgKbgRE — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) November 25, 2024

Please, make it stop.

Advertisement

Goodfellas, the true story of Henry Hill, is too Italian apparently https://t.co/gvQQeVhDsw — William Keaton (@Script_Samurai) November 26, 2024

Heh.

I don’t know a single Italian who gives a F https://t.co/MwtWDKqdSU — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 25, 2024

Not a single one.

This is why you have to own physical media. They can’t f**k with the files of something you physically own. https://t.co/C2FQhiDIlu — One Flawed Mortal (@OneFlawedMortal) November 26, 2024

THIS.

A true story of someone being in the mafia that shows real people who were really in the mafia needs a trigger warning because of stereotypes.



That’s like having a trigger warning on a war movie about a soldier, because of a cultural stereotype that soldiers shoot people in war. https://t.co/82Y6cug9X8 — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) November 26, 2024

Don't give them ideas or they'll go after 'Saving Private Ryan' next.