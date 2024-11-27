'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and Maddening

'Goodfellas', the 1990 Martin Scorsese-directed mob crime/thriller is a classic. It was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar and supporting actor Joe Pesci won for his role as Tommy DeVito.
There was a time when we appreciated such quality filmmaking and the stories those movies told.
Now? Well, we get disclaimers before the film, lest someone be offended by it:
My ideology is whatever is necessary to stop this bulls**t. pic.twitter.com/guLRNOmGCQ— iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) November 25, 2024
Sigh.
There has never been a more appropriate use for this gif. pic.twitter.com/BTiWezktW2— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 25, 2024
No, there has not.
It’s based on a non fiction book, Wiseguy.— DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) November 25, 2024
What the f**k are these Marxists doing?
Reality is offensive, apparently.
Stereotypes? The story was based on a real person.— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 26, 2024
The Left never lets facts get in the way.
"This film includes language and/or cultural stereotypes that are inconsistent with the far left's standards that are being pushed on to everyone. This may offend some viewers that have been indoctrinated, please don't try to cancel us."— WastingSanity (@WastingSanity) November 25, 2024
I fixed it.
Much better.
Damn, I wonder what kind of warning Blazing Saddles has— Mario (@safetythirdguy) November 25, 2024
Thanks for reminding this writer to get a hard copy of that movie before the Left deletes it.
Isn’t there like one black guy in the whole movie? Or do they mean for Italians— HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) November 25, 2024
They mean the Italians. Who were based on real people.
I'm offended by this notice. It assumes I'm a weak-minded, infantile idiot with absolutely no education. https://t.co/4HAucRtxW9— Robert Meyer Burnett, Viceroy of Verisimilitude (@RMBee) November 25, 2024
The Left assumes everyone is as hypersensitive, reactionary, and easily-offended as they are.
They give a trigger warning for “Goodfellas”!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024
Seriously … 🤦♂️ https://t.co/HDVEQ2g9Is
Seriously.
I’m of Italian decent and this warning is more offensive than anything in the movie it claims is offensive to people like me. Please remove and enjoy one of the greatest movies ever made. https://t.co/zGBILykFYp— Dave ‘Jones’ Kaestle (@BleacherJones) November 27, 2024
It really is offensive.
Mine too. For the love of God, stop it. https://t.co/6xRdgKbgRE— Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) November 25, 2024
Please, make it stop.
Goodfellas, the true story of Henry Hill, is too Italian apparently https://t.co/gvQQeVhDsw— William Keaton (@Script_Samurai) November 26, 2024
Heh.
I don’t know a single Italian who gives a F https://t.co/MwtWDKqdSU— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 25, 2024
Not a single one.
This is why you have to own physical media. They can’t f**k with the files of something you physically own. https://t.co/C2FQhiDIlu— One Flawed Mortal (@OneFlawedMortal) November 26, 2024
THIS.
A true story of someone being in the mafia that shows real people who were really in the mafia needs a trigger warning because of stereotypes.— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) November 26, 2024
That’s like having a trigger warning on a war movie about a soldier, because of a cultural stereotype that soldiers shoot people in war. https://t.co/82Y6cug9X8
Don't give them ideas or they'll go after 'Saving Private Ryan' next.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member