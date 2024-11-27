WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election
Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership

'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and Maddening

Amy Curtis
November 27, 2024

'Goodfellas', the 1990 Martin Scorsese-directed mob crime/thriller is a classic. It was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar and supporting actor Joe Pesci won for his role as Tommy DeVito.

There was a time when we appreciated such quality filmmaking and the stories those movies told.

Now? Well, we get disclaimers before the film, lest someone be offended by it:

Sigh.

No, there has not.

Reality is offensive, apparently.

The Left never lets facts get in the way.

Much better.

Thanks for reminding this writer to get a hard copy of that movie before the Left deletes it.

They mean the Italians. Who were based on real people.

The Left assumes everyone is as hypersensitive, reactionary, and easily-offended as they are.

Seriously.

It really is offensive.

Please, make it stop.

Heh.

Not a single one.

THIS.

Don't give them ideas or they'll go after 'Saving Private Ryan' next.

