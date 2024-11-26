'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who...
HATE SPEECH: Second Attempted Trump Assassin Sure Seemed Motivated by Democrat's Rhetoric
Survey Says: Catastrophic Kamala Harris Was the Best Presidential Candidate Dems Had to...
She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help...
MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation...
CNN Labels Scott Presler a 'Provocateur' and 'Controversial' but Won't Say Why
NO DUH! Damning Thread Shows DEI Training Makes People See Non-Existent Racism and...
This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition
Actor Alec Baldwin Shakes Off Rust and Shoots Off Mouth in Italy
The University of Illinois Covers Up Their Actual Racist Hiring Practices in Educational...
So Much for Trusting the Experts! U.N. Won't Renew Contract With Genocide Advisor...
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy...
New Border Wall and Deportation Centers Rise in Tribute to Child Slain by...

X Users Notice Appalling Double Standard in Scientists Calling for Ban on 'Painful' Boiling of Live Crabs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

We love animals here at Twitchy. Several of us have beloved family pets and animals, by and large, are awesome (except spiders; this writer hates spiders). So not being cruel to animals is okay with us. 

Advertisement

But we can't help but notice the completely misplaced priorities in this story:

More from The Daily Mail:

It's a common misconception that crabs and lobsters scream as you plunge them into boiling water to cook.

But even if this myth isn't true, scientists say there is still good reason to avoid this classic kitchen technique. 

Zoologists from the University of Gothenburg are calling for an immediate ban on boiling crabs alive after making a groundbreaking discovery.

The researchers have proven that crabs really can feel pain just like any other animal, meaning that being boiled is likely to be an excruciatingly painful death.

Where are the scientists -- and the Daily Mail headlines -- calling for a ban on abortion, which causes an excruciatingly painful death for an unborn child?

Oh, do you hear that?

Crickets.

We weren't the only ones who noticed.

Recommended

'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who Spiked Harris' Rogan Interview
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sure is.

Funny how they're never going to, isn't it?

It's female empowerment. Or something.

Look, we don't object to not boiling crabs alive, but can we make sure we treat unborn children better than we do crustaceans?

Of course not.

And it's not just the abortion issue:

Make it make sense.

Bingo.

Advertisement

Brutal, but honest.

Our priorities are so outta whack.

Man, that's depressing, isn't it?

Thankfully, X users also had some funny observations:

EL. OH. EL.

Can't go wrong with a SpongeBob meme.

Also, there's a scientific reason crab are kept alive:

Yeah. Food poisoning sucks.

Tags: ABORTION DAILY MAIL SCIENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who Spiked Harris' Rogan Interview
Amy Curtis
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy HIS Site ... There's Just ONE Problem
Sam J.
HATE SPEECH: Second Attempted Trump Assassin Sure Seemed Motivated by Democrat's Rhetoric
Amy Curtis
Survey Says: Catastrophic Kamala Harris Was the Best Presidential Candidate Dems Had to Offer
Warren Squire
She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help Now-Unemployed Kamala Harris Staff
Amy Curtis
CNN Labels Scott Presler a 'Provocateur' and 'Controversial' but Won't Say Why
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who Spiked Harris' Rogan Interview Amy Curtis
Advertisement