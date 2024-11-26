X Users Notice Appalling Double Standard in Scientists Calling for Ban on 'Painful' Boiling of Live Crabs

We love animals here at Twitchy. Several of us have beloved family pets and animals, by and large, are awesome (except spiders; this writer hates spiders). So not being cruel to animals is okay with us.

But we can't help but notice the completely misplaced priorities in this story:

Scientists call for immediate ban on boiling crabs alive after ground-breaking discovery https://t.co/IHdOSGmbBa pic.twitter.com/b7uVuCmryL — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 26, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

It's a common misconception that crabs and lobsters scream as you plunge them into boiling water to cook. But even if this myth isn't true, scientists say there is still good reason to avoid this classic kitchen technique. Zoologists from the University of Gothenburg are calling for an immediate ban on boiling crabs alive after making a groundbreaking discovery. The researchers have proven that crabs really can feel pain just like any other animal, meaning that being boiled is likely to be an excruciatingly painful death.

Where are the scientists -- and the Daily Mail headlines -- calling for a ban on abortion, which causes an excruciatingly painful death for an unborn child?

Oh, do you hear that?

Crickets.

We weren't the only ones who noticed.

But it's okay to kill babies in abortions? — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 26, 2024

Sure is.

Now do Planned Parenthood procedures. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 26, 2024

Funny how they're never going to, isn't it?

But apparently it's perfectly okay to rip babies from the womb after destroying the babies brain and tearing them apart piece by piece. — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) November 26, 2024

It's female empowerment. Or something.

Look, we don't object to not boiling crabs alive, but can we make sure we treat unborn children better than we do crustaceans?

What do these same scientists say happens to a baby when it is aborted? Are they calling for a ban to stop it? — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) November 26, 2024

Of course not.

And it's not just the abortion issue:

I see Britain has its priorities straight. Let’s arrest people for offensive tweets but also make sure we don’t hurt the crabs we’re about to eat. — Drew Shirley Speaks (@realdrewshirley) November 26, 2024

Make it make sense.

In other words "scientists spent millions of dollars torturing crabs so you don't have to!"



Wtf? pic.twitter.com/kVFAf9TWcg — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) November 26, 2024

Bingo.

I just pretend mine is a baby in the womb. https://t.co/W46mKYZAfn — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) November 26, 2024

Brutal, but honest.

Violently aborting human babies in the womb is completely fine but don't you dare boil that crab because they can feel pain. https://t.co/9C7MeaKmvm — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) November 26, 2024

Our priorities are so outta whack.

Man, that's depressing, isn't it?

Thankfully, X users also had some funny observations:

EL. OH. EL.

who funded the study https://t.co/tthNwRFShg pic.twitter.com/hLDg5xXEGV — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) November 26, 2024

Can't go wrong with a SpongeBob meme.

Also, there's a scientific reason crab are kept alive:

Yeah. Food poisoning sucks.