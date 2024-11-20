'What Do You Expect'? Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panel to SCHOOL Over Democrats Losing Men

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The Democratic Party has a man problem. Which is no surprise, really. For years, they've called men 'toxic' and attacked 'the patriarchy' while cheering when men were hurt by their policies. Then they tried to win men back with 'White Dudes for Harris' and holding up guys like Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz as examples of 'masculinity.'

It failed.

And here's Scott Jennings, telling a CNN panel why they're losing with men of all backgrounds:

Will they listen to him?

Doubtful.

They'll keep losing until they do.

They are not. Some poor community in Africa is going to have a bunch of camo Harris-Walz merch soon, if not already.

Men are good. We need good men, good husbands, good fathers.

The Left has spent decades smearing men and now they're facing the consequences of that.

And this entire thing was a banger.

We wouldn't hold our breath, though.

Brutal, but accurate and funny.

Same, on all counts. This writer is mom of three boys and she's much more optimistic about their future these days.

That's a good turn of phrase.

And if Kamala had won, Jennings would be forced into re-education like Canada is doing to Peterson.

The truth hurts.

They didn't have to scream, their facial expressions said it all.

