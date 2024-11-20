'What Do You Expect'? Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panel to SCHOOL Over Democrats Losing Men

The Democratic Party has a man problem. Which is no surprise, really. For years, they've called men 'toxic' and attacked 'the patriarchy' while cheering when men were hurt by their policies. Then they tried to win men back with 'White Dudes for Harris' and holding up guys like Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz as examples of 'masculinity.'

It failed.

And here's Scott Jennings, telling a CNN panel why they're losing with men of all backgrounds:

Discussed why Democrats are totally in the wilderness when it comes to men last night on @cnn. pic.twitter.com/cyivwGCuH9 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 20, 2024

Will they listen to him?

Doubtful.

They'll keep losing until they do.

Wait a minute, are people really not wearing their Tim Walz flannels? I have mine on right now. Never felt more masculine. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 20, 2024

They are not. Some poor community in Africa is going to have a bunch of camo Harris-Walz merch soon, if not already.

Democrats missed something important. We don't hate men, and we certainly don't hate masculinity. We actually like men. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 20, 2024

Men are good. We need good men, good husbands, good fathers.

The Left has spent decades smearing men and now they're facing the consequences of that.

When he turns to the camera like this, you know Scott is about to drop a banger. pic.twitter.com/xSzKrKnWx4 — Jimmy McCambridge (@JimmyMack0320) November 20, 2024

And this entire thing was a banger.

Excellent Scott. I can watch CNN when you are on, and your common sense statements are a refreshing contrast to what we typically see there.



Democrats did demonize men and that’s why so many voted Trump. Maybe they will learn from it. — David Karim (@davidkarim) November 20, 2024

We wouldn't hold our breath, though.

Turning to Tim Walz for lessons in masculinity is like turning to CNN for lessons in journalism. — Charlie Hogue (@Hogueless42) November 20, 2024

Brutal, but accurate and funny.

As a #boymom three times over this election has me feeling 60 pounds lighter. I really didn't like our boys getting messages from society that they were second class and as white men they

were the bottom of the barrel.

I have hope the messaging and maybe some 💕 will change. — Sherry (@NHLaVa) November 20, 2024

Same, on all counts. This writer is mom of three boys and she's much more optimistic about their future these days.

That's a good turn of phrase.

Scott Jennings absolutely nails the issue of men and politics in this country.



Reminds me of something Jordan Peterson would say. https://t.co/pttVq2bOqE — Brad Lathrop (@BradLathrop) November 20, 2024

And if Kamala had won, Jennings would be forced into re-education like Canada is doing to Peterson.

The truth hurts.

The first time I’ve heard Scott speaking without the rest of the panel screaming over him! https://t.co/ReXUs451SO — Kevin (@rocknrollkd) November 20, 2024

They didn't have to scream, their facial expressions said it all.