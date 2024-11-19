Here Come the Meltdowns! Watch Speaker Mike Johnson Say a Man Can't Become...
WEIRD. So Many People Want to Hang Out With Hitler These Days ......

No Farmers, No FOOD: UK Farmers Descend on London to Protest Labour's Insane Farm Inheritance Tax

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

It would behoove us to take a look at what's happening across the pond: in the UK, thousands of farmers are mad at the ruling Labour Party.

Why? Labour wants to levy a steep inheritance tax on family farms. This would mean a lot of families would either have to pay a steep amount or lose that land. Given that Lefties like those in the Labour Party think farms are a blight on the environment (they're also where we get our food, though), seeing those farms stripped from families and shut down or run by government is a win-win.

Thankfully, the farmers aren't having any of it:

It is also double taxation.

Farmers are mad. This writer isn't a politician, but it seems unwise to tick off the people who feed you.

Yep.

Food isn't magically going to appear on the store shelves. Too many people forget that.

Lots of people making this comparison, and Kae is right. Just Stop Oil provide nothing of value.

Farmers provide food.

As always, we have to remind you we are the carbon the lefties want to reduce.

We sure do.

There are a lot of them, too.

Nailed it.

And nothing more than that.

God bless them.

