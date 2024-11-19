No Farmers, No FOOD: UK Farmers Descend on London to Protest Labour's Insane Farm Inheritance Tax

It would behoove us to take a look at what's happening across the pond: in the UK, thousands of farmers are mad at the ruling Labour Party.

Why? Labour wants to levy a steep inheritance tax on family farms. This would mean a lot of families would either have to pay a steep amount or lose that land. Given that Lefties like those in the Labour Party think farms are a blight on the environment (they're also where we get our food, though), seeing those farms stripped from families and shut down or run by government is a win-win.

Thankfully, the farmers aren't having any of it:

London — Thousands of farmers and their supporters protested in Westminster today against the Labour government’s plans for an inheritance tax on farms. They view it as a double taxation — taxing what was already taxed before. pic.twitter.com/a4QKFGEQIm — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 19, 2024

It is also double taxation.

🚨 Tractors have broken down the barricades at the farmers protest in Central London. pic.twitter.com/Ay0CtsrAGS — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 19, 2024

Farmers are mad. This writer isn't a politician, but it seems unwise to tick off the people who feed you.

These comments are so pathetic.

If farming collapses you all starve. Morons — John Knox (@johnisboris) November 19, 2024

Yep.

Food isn't magically going to appear on the store shelves. Too many people forget that.

Just stop oil don’t provide 50% of the country’s food. They are not the same. — Kae (@kevlar_krakatoa) November 19, 2024

Lots of people making this comparison, and Kae is right. Just Stop Oil provide nothing of value.

Farmers provide food.

This is another sad day for our country 😞



Stalin did similar things and guess what... millions starved to death.

Didn't vote for this. — Kev Johnson (@HotMuk) November 19, 2024

As always, we have to remind you we are the carbon the lefties want to reduce.

Full support to these guys! Shut down the country if you need to! We need farmers more than need the eco warriors — Ricky (@RickyoftheRight) November 19, 2024

We sure do.

The comments on this perfectly demonstrate how braindead some people in this country are.



No farmers. No food. They deserve better. F**king idiots. https://t.co/Ba8HfazGZT — Mr Black (@MrBlackFootball) November 19, 2024

There are a lot of them, too.

Nailed it.

Good for them... The inheritance tax is just more theft and a way for the government to take their farms when they can't afford all the taxes. — Sassitude (@DailyEyeRoll) November 19, 2024

And nothing more than that.

God bless the farmers https://t.co/LXUPrYmDvI — Beacon News West Virginia (@BeaconNewsWV) November 19, 2024

God bless them.