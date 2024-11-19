Finally! Josh Shapiro Speaks After Slow Walking Criticism of PA Dems OPENLY Defying...
LET IT GO! Lefties Really Think High Speed Rail Would Transform Our Lives,...
Scott Jennings Is Making CNN Watchable Again!
Same Trans Nut Who Threatened Nancy Mace Wants to Assassinate JK Rowling and...
She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant...
UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved...
ATTACK on Actual Journalism: Catherine Herridge Faces Fines, Jail Time Over Contempt Rulin...
VIP
WEIRD. So Many People Want to Hang Out With Hitler These Days ......
Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not...
Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate...
CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the...
Third Verse, Same As the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His...
'What Are You Scared of, Nancy?' Virtue Signaling CongressMAN Scolds Nancy Mace, Gets...
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Ille...

THIS Is 1933 Germany, Leftists! Berlin Mayor Tells Jews and Gays to Hide Identities in Arab Neighborhoods

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 19, 2024
meme

The Left loves, loves, loves to say America is now just like Germany in 1933. Nazis are on the rise because 75 million people voted for Donald Trump.

Or something.

Advertisement

They'll even have the Feds dress as Nazis to walk down the street in Ohio to prove it's a problem.

It's not.

But guess what is a problem.

THIS:

This is a problem and should not be allowed.

This -- and not Trump's Madison Square Garden rally -- are actual echoes of Nazi Germany.

And the Left is silent.

More from The Telegraph:

Jews and gay people should hide their identity in parts of Berlin with large Arab populations, the German capital’s police chief has warned.

“There are areas of the city, we need to be perfectly honest here, where I would advise people who wear a kippah or are openly gay to be more careful,” said Barbara Slowik.

“There are certain neighbourhoods where the majority of people of Arab origin live, who also have sympathies for terrorist groups,” she said, adding that they were often “openly hostile towards Jews”.

She told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper that “violent crimes against Jewish people are few and far between, but every act is one too many”.

A fortnight ago, a youth football team from Makkabi Berlin, a Jewish sports club, reported being “hunted down” by youths carrying sticks and knives after a match in an Arab neighbourhood of the city. The victims, aged 13 to 15, said they were spat at and insulted throughout the match.

Recommended

She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The acts can't be 'few and far between' if they're warning specific groups to blend in.

You'd think.

You'd be wrong.

We agree.

It is not.

Some cultures are incompatible with others.

This writer has warned for years that such requests are coming.

Nope.

We're not sure anything will get them to change course save a massive uprising from people fed up with their government.

We hope that happens.

Advertisement

This writer will fight.

They like this. They want this. They're silent because this -- in their minds -- is good and just.

They're wrong.

Clearly.

Tags: GAY GERMANY JEWS MUSLIM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks
Amy Curtis
LET IT GO! Lefties Really Think High Speed Rail Would Transform Our Lives, Get Reminded Why It WON'T
Amy Curtis
Finally! Josh Shapiro Speaks After Slow Walking Criticism of PA Dems OPENLY Defying Election Laws
Amy Curtis
UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved Her RIGHT (Watch)
Sam J.
ATTACK on Actual Journalism: Catherine Herridge Faces Fines, Jail Time Over Contempt Ruling
Amy Curtis
Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate About Trump's Picks
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks Amy Curtis
Advertisement