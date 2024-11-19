THIS Is 1933 Germany, Leftists! Berlin Mayor Tells Jews and Gays to Hide Identities in Arab Neighborhoods

The Left loves, loves, loves to say America is now just like Germany in 1933. Nazis are on the rise because 75 million people voted for Donald Trump.

Or something.

They'll even have the Feds dress as Nazis to walk down the street in Ohio to prove it's a problem.

It's not.

But guess what is a problem.

THIS:

🔴 Jews and gay people should hide their identity in parts of the German capital with large Arab populations, Berlin’s police chief has warned



https://t.co/TkPLyGmAdN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 18, 2024

This is a problem and should not be allowed.

This -- and not Trump's Madison Square Garden rally -- are actual echoes of Nazi Germany.

And the Left is silent.

More from The Telegraph:

Jews and gay people should hide their identity in parts of Berlin with large Arab populations, the German capital’s police chief has warned. “There are areas of the city, we need to be perfectly honest here, where I would advise people who wear a kippah or are openly gay to be more careful,” said Barbara Slowik. “There are certain neighbourhoods where the majority of people of Arab origin live, who also have sympathies for terrorist groups,” she said, adding that they were often “openly hostile towards Jews”. She told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper that “violent crimes against Jewish people are few and far between, but every act is one too many”. A fortnight ago, a youth football team from Makkabi Berlin, a Jewish sports club, reported being “hunted down” by youths carrying sticks and knives after a match in an Arab neighbourhood of the city. The victims, aged 13 to 15, said they were spat at and insulted throughout the match.

The acts can't be 'few and far between' if they're warning specific groups to blend in.

Jews having to hide their identities in Berlin.



You'd think they'd recognize this as a warning sign by now. pic.twitter.com/JRBP0BUiAZ — Stellar Continuum Gaming (@StellarCGaming) November 19, 2024

You'd think.

You'd be wrong.

Maybe Europe should do something about hostile Arab populations that won't assimilate, rather than 'bending the knee' and just letting other cultures terrorize their citizenry. — Sharon Byrne (@sharonevolving) November 19, 2024

We agree.

But remember, "Diversity is our strength". — IanG 🎗️ (@IanGee2023) November 19, 2024

It is not.

Some cultures are incompatible with others.

Next: Women should cover their faces and hair while in Arab neighborhoods. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) November 19, 2024

This writer has warned for years that such requests are coming.

They still won't reverse their suicidal plunge. — Joseph (@_Semper_Virilis) November 19, 2024

Nope.

We're not sure anything will get them to change course save a massive uprising from people fed up with their government.

We hope that happens.

Western civilization- are you going to fight for it, or succumb to the horde? https://t.co/SpCQ9xJqqV — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 19, 2024

This writer will fight.

In the year of our Lord, 2024, this is the message to Jews in Germany - from the German government. To those who were silent here in America when Jews were attacked in NYC, if you don't speak up now, what will it take? https://t.co/YWVrMmhWPn — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) November 19, 2024

They like this. They want this. They're silent because this -- in their minds -- is good and just.

They're wrong.

Things are going great in Europe, clearly https://t.co/cmc74t9HFU — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 19, 2024

Clearly.