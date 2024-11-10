The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits
All Politics Is Local: Salon Owner ARRESTED for Keeping Doors Open During COVID...
That's ADORABLE: People Ask If the New York Times Will Correct Reporting on...
Sen. JD Vance: 'Happy Birthday to My Fellow Marines! 249 Years and Counting!'
Former President Donald Trump Tweets About Senate Recess Appointments
Senate Republican Whip John Thune: 'Dave McCormick Is the New Senator for Pennsylvania'
GOP Senators Tweet the Majority Leader Won't Let Dave McCormick Participate in Orientation
Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as...
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Tru...
Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats on Their Loss, Tells the 'Losers to...
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditu...
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing...
VIP
Leftist's Moment of CLARITY About Why They Lost Will Piss the Left Off...
'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY...

Participation Trophy? Former Harris Staffer Wants Biden to Resign So Kamala Can Be Symbolic President

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 10, 2024
meme

The Left are not coping well with this election loss. AT ALL.

After being told the race was neck and neck -- or that Kamala Harris was even ahead in solidly red Iowa (ha!) -- the fact it was a blowout for Trump is not sitting well with them.

Advertisement

They're even talking about Joe Biden resigning so Kamala can take over as president in a 'symbolic' gesture.

Watch:

Insane is putting it mildly.

The presidency is not a 'symbolic gesture.'

A woman who received no delegates in 2020 and no primary votes in 2024.

For 'democracy', of course.

The point is they care more about the optics of her being president than the fact she is not president.

It really isn't.

Very on brand.

Recommended

The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's all it would be: a participation trophy.

Precisely that.

It's a bold suggestion. Stupid, but bold.

Funny, that.

Exactly. It's all about meaningly symbolism and not merit.

It probably is.

Tags: CNN JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENT 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits
Amy Curtis
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)
Sam J.
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
That's ADORABLE: People Ask If the New York Times Will Correct Reporting on FEMA Discrimination
Amy Curtis
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Trump Reckoning
Sam J.
All Politics Is Local: Salon Owner ARRESTED for Keeping Doors Open During COVID Wins TX Legislature Seat
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Wins Keep Coming! Donald Trump's Reelection Has DOJ Employees Calling It Quits Amy Curtis
Advertisement