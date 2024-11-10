Participation Trophy? Former Harris Staffer Wants Biden to Resign So Kamala Can Be Symbolic President

The Left are not coping well with this election loss. AT ALL.

After being told the race was neck and neck -- or that Kamala Harris was even ahead in solidly red Iowa (ha!) -- the fact it was a blowout for Trump is not sitting well with them.

They're even talking about Joe Biden resigning so Kamala can take over as president in a 'symbolic' gesture.

THESE. PEOPLE. ARE. INSANE. Kamala Harris’s former communications director has suggested that Biden should step down within the next 30 days, allowing Harris to briefly assume the presidency as a symbolic gesture. pic.twitter.com/WSCBVi87x4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2024

Insane is putting it mildly.

The presidency is not a 'symbolic gesture.'

This is the "protecting our democracy" crowd.



Democracy didn't elect a woman, so they'll forcibly install one.



For "Democracy". — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) November 10, 2024

A woman who received no delegates in 2020 and no primary votes in 2024.

For 'democracy', of course.

She still will not have been elected, so what’s the point? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 10, 2024

The point is they care more about the optics of her being president than the fact she is not president.

Making the 1st female president an asterisk isn't a good look. — Cavalry Scout (@OldCavalry) November 10, 2024

It really isn't.

To give her the title of the first female President when the public overwhelmingly decided she was unworthy of that honor is absolutely disgusting, albeit very on brand for the Democrats disdain for “democracy.” — Based American Garbage 🇺🇸 (@amsomeonelse) November 10, 2024

Very on brand.

She was picked as vice president after pulling less than 3% in a primary. Then, they made her the nominee without having to win any primaries and she fell on her face. Now, they want to let her be president for a month because they think she deserves a participation trophy. https://t.co/S3kS1POvjc — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) November 10, 2024

That's all it would be: a participation trophy.

Like when you give your little sister the video game controller that's not plugged in. https://t.co/9wqqk5iQAt — Desiree (@Dez60781868) November 10, 2024

Precisely that.

Wow. I can’t even imagine the audacity of bringing that up. https://t.co/rxwixIh0Af — Kimberly (@KimberlyRRadio) November 10, 2024

It's a bold suggestion. Stupid, but bold.

After tossing Biden to the side like an unwanted red-headed stepchild, NOW they want a favor from him? https://t.co/rnYzbERmeP — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) November 10, 2024

Funny, that.

They prove every single time that they only value symbolism, not earned accomplishments. https://t.co/kxfLNVlkaY — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) November 10, 2024

Exactly. It's all about meaningly symbolism and not merit.

Joe Biden's hubris and pride is the only thing saving us from President Kamala Harris now https://t.co/oaQO35cbmG — Finpel Dorred (@finpel_dorred) November 10, 2024

It probably is.