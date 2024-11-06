They Don't Get It: 'Big Short' Director Says He's Left the Democratic Party...
Scott Jennings WRECKS the Never Trump Crew: 'Nothing Has Ever Failed This Hard in Politics'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 06, 2024
Gif

The reason this writer voted for Donald Trump was to send a message to the Left and the condescending Never Trumpers like Tom Nichols, Jen Rubin, Bill Kristol and the Lincoln Project/Bulwark crew.

That message was sent loud and clear. They're not going to heed it, but it was sent.

Scott Jennings, however, reminds us how big a bunch of grifters the Never Trump crowd really are.

WATCH:

OUCH.

As soon as Trump is gone, they'll be of no use to the Left and there will be a reckoning.

Scott Jennings for Press Secretary.

YUP.

Because the grift was too good.

They'll never do that.

And when the chickens come home to roost? HOO BOY.

No lies detected.

Complete failures.

When they realize they got ripped off, it's going to be epic.

