Scott Jennings WRECKS the Never Trump Crew: 'Nothing Has Ever Failed This Hard in Politics'

The reason this writer voted for Donald Trump was to send a message to the Left and the condescending Never Trumpers like Tom Nichols, Jen Rubin, Bill Kristol and the Lincoln Project/Bulwark crew.

That message was sent loud and clear. They're not going to heed it, but it was sent.

Scott Jennings, however, reminds us how big a bunch of grifters the Never Trump crowd really are.

WATCH:

On CNN, @ScottJenningsKY correctly describes how the whole NeverTrump industry -- the Bill Kristols and Lincoln Projects and Bulwark and Dispatch - are the biggest cons we've seen for awhile, accomplishing nothing other than bilking liberals out of cash to buy new beach houses. pic.twitter.com/NshdwIHQap — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 6, 2024

OUCH.

They won't admit it, but they're very happy with the election results. They NEED Trump in order to grift. — Pam D (@soirchick) November 6, 2024

As soon as Trump is gone, they'll be of no use to the Left and there will be a reckoning.

Jennings is an absolute legend



Went into the mouth of the lion every night



Never lost his cool



Held his ground



Held to the facts and reasonable conclusions from them



He's a superstar — AGORACOM - George (@AGORACOM) November 6, 2024

Scott Jennings for Press Secretary.

Scott Jennings has been the best surrogate for Trump whether he meant to be or not. He is the only voice of reason on cable news outside of Fox. Love him. — Vive La Dogs (@DogZooMama) November 6, 2024

YUP.

The crazy thing is they didn’t even try to hide it. It was so glaringly obvious yet that didn’t matter. The train kept rolling they just didn’t realise it was inevitably rolling off the cliff. Power to the people! — Jason (@jason1Patterson) November 6, 2024

Because the grift was too good.

If CNN truly wanted to reevaluate their network model, Jennings would be given a show in prime time. https://t.co/tuwacp4M7o — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2024

They'll never do that.

.@ScottJenningsKY absolutely nails it. The NeverTrump movement didn’t accomplish anything “except maybe building a few beach houses”. https://t.co/dMFFaLxw5u — Katie Frost (@KatieFrost318) November 6, 2024

And when the chickens come home to roost? HOO BOY.

Lincoln Project is run by C-tier consultants who don't know how to win a race and mostly run the thing to pay their own salaries.



Rick Wilson didn't even bother to erase his racist tweets. Did he ever apologize for smearing Max Cleland?



But the grift works for them I guess. https://t.co/aYGw2VBMO8 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 6, 2024

No lies detected.

Never Trump, which devolved into Always Biden now Forever Harris, never built up anything to counter The Donald. Some were grifters, some useful idiots, some trolls. All failures. https://t.co/cUXQlQ07SQ — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) November 6, 2024

Complete failures.

Absolute truth. The "former Republican" - "Never Trump" industry is dead. They ripped you off Dems. There efforts drive more to our side, thank you for funding it. To the grifters I simply say "Scoreboard". Landslide https://t.co/tmkSGi7kQK pic.twitter.com/OZIvd6uLEM — Jamie Roe (@jamieroe23) November 6, 2024

When they realize they got ripped off, it's going to be epic.