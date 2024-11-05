BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:25 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

It's just after 1 pm Central as this writer takes a look at where things are in Wisconsin, and this is what she knows so far.

Turnout in the red areas -- Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington Counties (the WOW counties), including early/mail-in voting are up, and turnout in blue Dane and Milwaukee Counties is down.

WATCH:

More from Waukesha County:

Here's an update from Senate candidate Eric Hovde, who is challenging Senator Tammy Baldwin:

GO VOTE!

Keep it up!

Now, this is anecdotal, but it's also worth noting. These two pictures are from the City of Milwaukee.

First, the voting location at Milwaukee's Zeidler Municipal Building, which is the seat of city government and right next to City Hall:

This writer worked in that building, in the office across the hall from the polling location, during the 2012 election and the 2014 midterms. There were lines all day.

Kane is also in Milwaukee, on the very blue East Side.

In the words of Han Solo, don't get cocky, kid.

But if turnout in the ruby-red WOW counties is up and it's down in sapphire-blue Dane and Milwaukee, that's really good news for Donald Trump and the Republicans.

As always, if you haven't voted, go vote.

