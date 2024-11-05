Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)

It's just after 1 pm Central as this writer takes a look at where things are in Wisconsin, and this is what she knows so far.
Turnout in the red areas -- Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington Counties (the WOW counties), including early/mail-in voting are up, and turnout in blue Dane and Milwaukee Counties is down.
WATCH:
LOSING BY LESS. @bgalsWI giving a report in Wisconsin where Democrats are not having a big turnout on Election Day.@CharlieKirk11 pic.twitter.com/nC43P6hVIE— Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 5, 2024
More from Waukesha County:
Big update in WI 🚨— Brett Galaszewski (@bgalsWI) November 5, 2024
The mayor of Muskego, WI is reporting that 67% of residents have voted early leading up to today. This is smack dab in the middle of a deep red R +39 district in Waukesha County. pic.twitter.com/vnIDGWICtp
Here's an update from Senate candidate Eric Hovde, who is challenging Senator Tammy Baldwin:
The energy on the ground in Waukesha this morning is what we have been feeling all over Wisconsin down the home stretch.— Eric Hovde (@EricHovde) November 5, 2024
Wisconsinites are ready for change.
If you have not done so already, make your plan to VOTE before 8:00 PM! https://t.co/LQJZ7n0EKx pic.twitter.com/6ssJvM1QtG
GO VOTE!
Getting great reports out of Wisconsin!! Long lines have already formed this morning in many towns and villages across the state. Many have never had to stand in line at a polling station before, much less this early in the morning. This is a GREAT sign.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 5, 2024
Keep it up WI 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7eDmC0YQIy
Keep it up!
Now, this is anecdotal, but it's also worth noting. These two pictures are from the City of Milwaukee.
First, the voting location at Milwaukee's Zeidler Municipal Building, which is the seat of city government and right next to City Hall:
#Wisconsin reader submission: Chris Roepke— Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) November 5, 2024
"Downtown #Milwaukee zero lines and a lot of empty voting booths" #ElectionDay #breaking pic.twitter.com/Ulv9toC5yd
This writer worked in that building, in the office across the hall from the polling location, during the 2012 election and the 2014 midterms. There were lines all day.
#Wisconsin reader submission: Tina Sanfilippo— Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) November 5, 2024
"Was just on Kane in #Milwaukee no lines" #breaking pic.twitter.com/Wwmxoe74lA
Kane is also in Milwaukee, on the very blue East Side.
In the words of Han Solo, don't get cocky, kid.
But if turnout in the ruby-red WOW counties is up and it's down in sapphire-blue Dane and Milwaukee, that's really good news for Donald Trump and the Republicans.
As always, if you haven't voted, go vote.
