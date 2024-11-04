This Is a Problem Unique to YOU, Dear! Watch Stormy Daniels Say We Need to Keep Trump Out of Our Bedrooms

Of all the people in the world who shouldn't be lecturing us about Donald Trump and our bedrooms, Stormy Daniels is at the top of that list.

But she's probably trying to stay relevant after she failed to derail Trump's campaign, so we suppose that's something. Yet lecturing the rest of us about it is just peak irony:

Stormy Daniels says she wants to keep Trump out of "our bedrooms."pic.twitter.com/3I0FYaNIAF — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) November 4, 2024

Oh, sweetie. Just no.

But everyone else in the world is still welcome in Stormy's bedroom, right? — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) November 4, 2024

Ouch.

Then why didn't she when she had the chance? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 4, 2024

She wanted the fame and clout.

ask p'nut which party is better at minding their own damn business. — lisamarie 🎃💀🧙🏽‍♀️ (@Lisa_from_SoCal) November 4, 2024

It's not the one that forces vaccine mandates on people and kills their pet squirrels, that's for sure.

Even setting aside the obvious: in what way is Trump getting into anyone’s bedrooms (politically)?



This is projection. — Pudge (@pudgenet) November 4, 2024

It sure is.

And I want to keep Stormy Daniels out of my timeline, but that's apparently not possible. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) November 4, 2024

Sadly, doesn't seem to be possible.

Those who can't, make videos to those who haven't. — Putting Things on Top of Other Things (@Stacking_Things) November 4, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

The overwhelming majority of us have been successful in this endeavor. https://t.co/7cUjvzELOj — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 4, 2024

Sure have.

No Republican politician has ever been in this writer's bedroom. But the current ones have tried to make her take a vaccine she didn't want.

She might not be the one to take the lead here. https://t.co/Rin6468g1k — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 4, 2024

Definitely not the one.

Stormy Daniels was one of the few people unsuccessful at keeping Trump out of her bedroom, but I get it.



When you’re famous, they let you do it. They let you do anything. https://t.co/rPfKXYjAp8 — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) November 4, 2024

Without consequence.

Cobra wants to Keep Kamala-Walz out of kid’s classrooms. https://t.co/OJXVIHNb6e — cobra (@cobracommandr15) November 4, 2024

Same.

I mean Stormy is my go to for political advice NOT https://t.co/S9SKHW8aDP — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) November 4, 2024

This made us laugh out loud.

Oh, don't pull that ladder up behind you, sis. https://t.co/uYZn0fWE6F — Matt Cover (@MattCover) November 4, 2024

Aaaand we're gonna leave this write there. Absolutely rolling.