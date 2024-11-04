VIP
Go Vote and Keep the Faith
This Is a Problem Unique to YOU, Dear! Watch Stormy Daniels Say We Need to Keep Trump Out of Our Bedrooms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 04, 2024
meme

Of all the people in the world who shouldn't be lecturing us about Donald Trump and our bedrooms, Stormy Daniels is at the top of that list.

But she's probably trying to stay relevant after she failed to derail Trump's campaign, so we suppose that's something. Yet lecturing the rest of us about it is just peak irony:

Oh, sweetie. Just no.

Ouch.

She wanted the fame and clout.

It's not the one that forces vaccine mandates on people and kills their pet squirrels, that's for sure.

It sure is.

Sadly, doesn't seem to be possible.

EL. OH. EL.

Sure have.

No Republican politician has ever been in this writer's bedroom. But the current ones have tried to make her take a vaccine she didn't want.

