Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Continues to Look Good for Trump (GO VOTE!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

This writer is keeping a close eye on Wisconsin as we draw nearer to election day. It's one of the crucial swing states and it might just go for Donald Trump again like it did in 2016.

So far, the early voting data out of the Dairy State looks good for Trump. 

GOP counties are up more than Dem counties, and where things are down, GOP counties are down less than Dem counties.

But don't get complacent. This writer voted on Friday (and took her mom to do the same). If you haven't voted, check with your city/town and see what the hours are this weekend and tomorrow.

Otherwise, get to the polls on Tuesday.

Just incredible numbers.

Very good.

It really does.

Excellent question.

HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL for Kamala and the Democrats
Amy Curtis
Go vote.

He's outrunning Senator Ron Johnson, who won reelection in 2022 by ONE point.

Very impressive.

People are trying to make money, that's what.

