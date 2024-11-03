Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Continues to Look Good for Trump (GO VOTE!)

This writer is keeping a close eye on Wisconsin as we draw nearer to election day. It's one of the crucial swing states and it might just go for Donald Trump again like it did in 2016.

Advertisement

So far, the early voting data out of the Dairy State looks good for Trump.

Wisconsin suddenly decided to drop its data for the final day. Weekend in the 5 big counties was slow, posted over 100k Friday ALONE. Very impressive to close out last day of IPEV.



IPEV - 924,155

Mail - 554,000

The median Strong GOP county is now up 380% over 2022 pic.twitter.com/IpeeLzdBYA — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 3, 2024

GOP counties are up more than Dem counties, and where things are down, GOP counties are down less than Dem counties.

But don't get complacent. This writer voted on Friday (and took her mom to do the same). If you haven't voted, check with your city/town and see what the hours are this weekend and tomorrow.

Otherwise, get to the polls on Tuesday.

Raw numbers tell the tale here. Just exceptionally impressive stuff. pic.twitter.com/HHpsrPTs4v — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 3, 2024

Just incredible numbers.

Give me the top line.



Good or bad for the orange man? — TimmyJ213 (@J213Timmy) November 3, 2024

Very good.

Exceptionally impressive. Blew all the doors off all expectations for Rs. — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 3, 2024

It really does.

Strong rep will grow on ED by how much you think? — Hellenist l Athenian 🏛🦉🎻🔮Apollonian (@HellenistReborn) November 3, 2024

Excellent question.

A lot, the thing is there's like 700 munis which don't have IPEV, they're Eday ONLY and all very R. So it has to be very R on Eday in WI. — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 3, 2024

Go vote.

This is very impressive stuff here closing out. Reddening factor from 2022 results Trump's outrunning Johnson by nearly 9% in the early vote now county by county. I had predicted 8%



Trump's probably down only about ~37k votes in early voting out of 1.6M https://t.co/nNtHfHZMj8 pic.twitter.com/YSsAkxfqDj — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 3, 2024

He's outrunning Senator Ron Johnson, who won reelection in 2022 by ONE point.

GOP is now front running Dems even in mail returns, just very impressive. Most GOP counties have returned in the low 90s for mail. https://t.co/nNtHfHZMj8 pic.twitter.com/Hc6ync3H14 — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 3, 2024

Very impressive.

All signs seem to point to low turnout for Dems. I don't know what's going on with the betting markets. https://t.co/tIS9cbOoO4 — Amphibious Rodent (@inthecitylimits) November 3, 2024

People are trying to make money, that's what.