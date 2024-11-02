Feel the JOY! Watch Man Who Supports Kamala Spout AWFUL Things at MAGA Woman

The Kamala Harris campaign is running less on joy these days and more on unhinged hatred of anyone who supports Donald Trump. We're garbage, the women are stupid, and don't forget we're Nazis, too.
Can't imagine why she's struggling at the polls. Total mystery.
Watch as this Kamala supporter, a man, harass and threaten a woman for wearing MAGA shoes:
Lovely Kamala supporter tells me I look like I’ve been raped and he hopes I get raped and get what’s coming to me multiple times. As I’m walking alone. All because I’m wearing MAGA shoes 🥰 I bet he’s voting for her cause he cares so much about women’s rights? Let’s make him… pic.twitter.com/5eruptpdkb— emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) November 1, 2024
But tell us more about how conservative men are making their wives/girlfriends vote for Trump, Lefties.
Virtue-signaling hypocrite. Find his posts and I guarantee he was one of the "Me-Too" "Believe All Women" crowd.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 1, 2024
Absolutely.
He probably virtue signals online about being an advocate for women.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2024
But only when those women obey them.
Report it here. Tess Owens and @Wired will ignore it. https://t.co/vROoj50aHG— Andy Ngo 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2024
Probably. Not the right kind of harassment.
White liberal elitists are the most prejudiced and hate-filled voter block. They do think we’re all garbage. When they called people “essential workers” - they really meant “expendable” workers. All they care about is obedience.— PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) November 1, 2024
No lies detected.
My husband has been wearing a MAGA hat looking for trouble. 🤣🤣 But he's a very large man. He only gets a really enthusiastic response from the public.— Ninety Degrees (@quasiantipodean) November 1, 2024
These kinds of losers only pick on women and children.
Nailed it.
Unbelievable hypocrisy. These so-called “women’s rights” advocates are the first to spew hatred when they don’t like someone’s views. Apparently, supporting women only counts if they agree with their politics, otherwise, it's open season.— MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) November 1, 2024
We bet the women in his life have to lie about voting for Kamala Harris.
Internet sleuths seem to have figured out who this is. Possibly.
THIS YOU? Peter Morgan?— Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) November 2, 2024
THE ABSOLUTE IRONY OF KAMALA HARRIS VOTERS.
Protect daughters? Respect wives?
Sir, you just told @emilysavesusa that she looks like she has been raped and that you hope she gets raped.
Mind you, he’s a Hollywood producer. https://t.co/rCVyg6kLcr pic.twitter.com/wgMUROAfW8
Ah. Hollywood.
Not shocked.
The most toxic “masculinity” is always coming from these betas on the left. https://t.co/IPmZzSPWlY— Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) November 2, 2024
Always.
On top of all the other dumb things this moron said, please note that is NOT illegal to video people who are out in public in California. https://t.co/tH66cTwaos— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 2, 2024
No, it isn't.
To a surprisingly large chunk of the left the rules of civil society and basic politeness aren’t applicable to people who don’t hew to their own ideological worldview, that’s why they turn into this person so easily. This is the “othering” the left accuses the right of doing https://t.co/3eRlDa0fL9— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 2, 2024
It's all projection.
Them: "I care about women!"— Adam B. Coleman, Le Based Black (@wrong_speak) November 1, 2024
Also Them: "I hope you get raped!" https://t.co/j5bU2zEpfL
Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member