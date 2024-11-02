VIP
Feel the JOY! Watch Man Who Supports Kamala Spout AWFUL Things at MAGA Woman

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Kamala Harris campaign is running less on joy these days and more on unhinged hatred of anyone who supports Donald Trump. We're garbage, the women are stupid, and don't forget we're Nazis, too.

Can't imagine why she's struggling at the polls. Total mystery.

Watch as this Kamala supporter, a man, harass and threaten a woman for wearing MAGA shoes:

But tell us more about how conservative men are making their wives/girlfriends vote for Trump, Lefties.

Absolutely.

But only when those women obey them.

Probably. Not the right kind of harassment.

No lies detected.

Nailed it.

We bet the women in his life have to lie about voting for Kamala Harris.

Internet sleuths seem to have figured out who this is. Possibly.

Ah. Hollywood.

Not shocked.

Always.

No, it isn't.

It's all projection.

Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.

