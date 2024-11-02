Feel the JOY! Watch Man Who Supports Kamala Spout AWFUL Things at MAGA Woman

The Kamala Harris campaign is running less on joy these days and more on unhinged hatred of anyone who supports Donald Trump. We're garbage, the women are stupid, and don't forget we're Nazis, too.

Can't imagine why she's struggling at the polls. Total mystery.

Watch as this Kamala supporter, a man, harass and threaten a woman for wearing MAGA shoes:

Lovely Kamala supporter tells me I look like I’ve been raped and he hopes I get raped and get what’s coming to me multiple times. As I’m walking alone. All because I’m wearing MAGA shoes 🥰 I bet he’s voting for her cause he cares so much about women’s rights? Let’s make him… pic.twitter.com/5eruptpdkb — emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) November 1, 2024

But tell us more about how conservative men are making their wives/girlfriends vote for Trump, Lefties.

Virtue-signaling hypocrite. Find his posts and I guarantee he was one of the "Me-Too" "Believe All Women" crowd. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 1, 2024

Absolutely.

He probably virtue signals online about being an advocate for women. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2024

But only when those women obey them.

Report it here. Tess Owens and @Wired will ignore it. https://t.co/vROoj50aHG — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2024

Probably. Not the right kind of harassment.

White liberal elitists are the most prejudiced and hate-filled voter block. They do think we’re all garbage. When they called people “essential workers” - they really meant “expendable” workers. All they care about is obedience. — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) November 1, 2024

No lies detected.

My husband has been wearing a MAGA hat looking for trouble. 🤣🤣 But he's a very large man. He only gets a really enthusiastic response from the public.

These kinds of losers only pick on women and children. — Ninety Degrees (@quasiantipodean) November 1, 2024

Nailed it.

Unbelievable hypocrisy. These so-called “women’s rights” advocates are the first to spew hatred when they don’t like someone’s views. Apparently, supporting women only counts if they agree with their politics, otherwise, it's open season. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) November 1, 2024

We bet the women in his life have to lie about voting for Kamala Harris.

Internet sleuths seem to have figured out who this is. Possibly.

THIS YOU? Peter Morgan?



THE ABSOLUTE IRONY OF KAMALA HARRIS VOTERS.



Protect daughters? Respect wives?



Sir, you just told @emilysavesusa that she looks like she has been raped and that you hope she gets raped.



Mind you, he’s a Hollywood producer. https://t.co/rCVyg6kLcr pic.twitter.com/wgMUROAfW8 — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) November 2, 2024

Ah. Hollywood.

Not shocked.

The most toxic “masculinity” is always coming from these betas on the left. https://t.co/IPmZzSPWlY — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) November 2, 2024

Always.

On top of all the other dumb things this moron said, please note that is NOT illegal to video people who are out in public in California. https://t.co/tH66cTwaos — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 2, 2024

No, it isn't.

To a surprisingly large chunk of the left the rules of civil society and basic politeness aren’t applicable to people who don’t hew to their own ideological worldview, that’s why they turn into this person so easily. This is the “othering” the left accuses the right of doing https://t.co/3eRlDa0fL9 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 2, 2024

It's all projection.

Them: "I care about women!"



Also Them: "I hope you get raped!" https://t.co/j5bU2zEpfL — Adam B. Coleman, Le Based Black (@wrong_speak) November 1, 2024

Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.