Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who...
KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Wa...
VIP
BITTER Much? Hillary Clinton Again Asks a Question About Trump That She Does...
'Hall of Fame Tweet'! Tom Cotton Shares Pics Proving the Biden-Harris Economy Has...
WATCH: Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump and Brings the RECEIPTS
Elmo LOSING It! MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Reaching Peak Meltdown Phase and There Are...
Oh, Honey No: Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Sure Trump's Garbage Truck Won't Alter...
Lying Politico 'Journalist' Dragged for Not Knowing a Garbage Truck From a Dump...
Jimmy Kimmel Reminds Trump Supporters to Vote Next Thursday (Didn't a Guy Go...
Garbage Media Alert! CBS Evening News Opened With Trump 'Giving No Grace' to...
OH NO! ... Anyway: TV Executive Worries That a Trump Victory Would Be...
Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Yeah, You Run With THAT: Lefty Prof and Journo Tries Threatening People Against...
Brett Favre: 'I See Everyday Americans That Make This Country Great'

Rocket Man: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Donald Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 31, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

It's been a hot minute since we wrote about Buzz Aldrin. The last time, he was taking the Neil Armstrong pic 'First Man' to task for failing to show the moment the first astronauts to set foot on the moon planted an American flag (cause that was offensive, or something?).

Advertisement

He's an American hero and all around bada** who once punched a moon landing denier in the face.

He also endorsed Donald Trump:

The entire post reads:

A half-Century ago, it was an honor to serve my country in the effort to put a human being on the Moon. I am proud of what we accomplished then and I have dedicated my life to the pursuit of an enduring human presence in space – it is a calling that runs through every fiber of my being.  

Over time, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane. But under the first Trump Administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated as a policy of high importance again. Under President Trump’s first term, America saw a revitalized interest in Space, and his Administration reignited national efforts to get back to the Moon, and push on to Mars. The Trump Administration also reinstituted the National Space Council, and our Nation’s defense was enhanced with the creation of the U.S. Space Force – increasingly important as space becomes a contested domain. At the same time, I have been enthused and excited by the great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like @elonmusk.  These are concrete accomplishments that align with my concerns and America’s policy priorities.     

America is facing serious and difficult challenges both at home and abroad.  The Presidency requires clarity in judgement, decisiveness, and calm under pressure that few have a natural ability to manage, or the life experience to successfully undertake. It is a job where decisions are made that routinely involve American lives – some urgently but not without thought. The job requires sober analysis of frightening scenarios, and the instinct to lead with resolve. From the skies over Korea in air-to-air combat to navigating, landing, and walking on the Moon, I appreciate this kind of pressure. I know what it is like to have to make these kinds of decisions, with firmness and follow-through. 

In this election, we have a choice and we all have one vote. For some, the choice may not be easy – but in times of uncertainty real leaders are most needed – to guide and inspire a people, to push through the noise, recognize what really matters, and accomplish missions critical to all citizens. Most Americans rightly consider it an honor to cast their vote for a leader they believe will best serve the nation. For me, for the future of our country, to meet enormous challenges, and for the proven policy accomplishments above, I believe we are best served by voting for @realDonaldTrump. I wholeheartedly endorse him for President of the United States. Godspeed President Trump, and God Bless the United States of America.

Recommended

KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Was a Bad Thing?)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Quite the statement.

Dude.

EL. OH. EL.

There's the punch we mentioned.

Hope it hurt.

Yes he does.

The post continues:

You are and always have been an inspiration.

Yes, to all of this.

Yes, thank you.

His statement is thoughtful and meaningful.

Advertisement

That AI image is just perfect.

What a life.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ENDORSEMENT KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Was a Bad Thing?)
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump and Brings the RECEIPTS
Amy Curtis
Elmo LOSING It! MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Reaching Peak Meltdown Phase and There Are Still 5 Days to Go
Doug P.
'Hall of Fame Tweet'! Tom Cotton Shares Pics Proving the Biden-Harris Economy Has Hit Seniors Hard
Doug P.
Oh, Honey No: Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Sure Trump's Garbage Truck Won't Alter the 'Zeitgeist'
Grateful Calvin
Yeah, You Run With THAT: Lefty Prof and Journo Tries Threatening People Against Voting for Trump
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KamalaHQ Account Once Again Selectively Edits Trump Video (Remember When Disinformation Was a Bad Thing?) Amy Curtis
Advertisement