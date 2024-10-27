Philly Inquirer Says It's a Newspaper, Its X Feed Suggests the Opposite As It Attacks Trump's War Record

Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Har...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 27, 2024
Journalism meme

Many people, this writer included, have serious concerns about international relations and world peace under the Bide-Harris regime. Russia invaded Ukraine, Afghanistan fell to the hands of the Taliban, Israel is at war with Hamas, Hezbollah and their backers in Lebanon and Iran, North Korea and China are saber-rattling.

And where are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? He's at the beach or apologizing to Native Americans, while she's lying ot her supporters about Beyoncé performing at her rally.

As the mother of teenage boys, one of whom will soon have to submit his name to the Selective Service, this writer is paying attention to the geopolitical tensions.

During Donald Trump's first term, there were no new wars and widespread calm in the world. That's not Trump campaign rhetoric, it's fact.

So forgive us if we laugh, hard, and the Philadelphia Inquirer trying to retcon history when it comes to Trump's war record:

It's adorable they think we forgot 2017-2021.

They write (emphasis added):

There has been hardly any focus on foreign policy during this election season. Yet, Donald Trump has convinced his supporters that he alone can keep America safe.

'I will prevent World War III,' he has repeated over and over, contrasting his track record as president with that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But the exact opposite is true. A Trump foreign policy presidency will make global conflict far more likely during the next four years. It will make America less safe at home and abroad.

The GOP candidate is basing his whole foreign policy on his supposed ability to bend his dictator pals to his will by personality, tariffs, or threats. Never mind that he failed utterly to do so during his time in office, setting the stage for today's wars.

Ah. There's the rub: Trump is to blame for Biden's foreign policy failures.

Ignore the fact Russia stayed out of Ukraine, North Korea was docile, and Hamas didn't have the funding via Iran (thanks, Joe!) to carry out the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

They prefer we ignore this reality.

Exactly.

Endorsed by Dick Cheney, who they hated for being a 'war monger' just 20 years ago.

How times have changed.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD!

Such an awful time.

But the Inquirer really, really wants us to believe it does.

They know it, and they'll keep shoveling it.

We're agreeable to this.

They'd never lie to or mislead us.

We're going to need the Inquirer to show their work on this.

