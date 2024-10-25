Unathletic Nerds at AP Stylebook X Account Just Got Pantsed by Community Notes

Jargon is a thing, and it's unique to every profession. Teachers have 'pedagogy', nurses have 'differential diagnoses', and engineers have 'high impedance air-gap'.

Sports, and sportswriters, also have jargon. Every person knows what they mean.

Except apparently whoever runs the AP Stylebook X account, cause they want the entire world to know they got pick last for dodgeball in high school:

A team losing a game is not a "disaster."

Home runs are homers, not "dingers," "jacks" or "bombs."

A player scored 10 straight points, not 10 "unanswered" points.

If a football team scores two touchdowns and the opponent doesn't come back, say it "never trailed" rather than… — APStylebook (@APStylebook) October 25, 2024

Someone sounds really bitter. Egads.

This is the ultimate, “I never lettered in s**t”, tweet. — LCpl of America First (@LCplofMarines75) October 25, 2024

It sure is.

Tell me without telling me that you’ve never played sports. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 25, 2024

They got nailed in the face with a dodgeball once and held a grudge ever since.

You need to find another playground. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 25, 2024

Heh.

But it gets so much better:

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

"10 straight points" and "10 unanswered points" are not the same lmao. — Matt Crawford (@crawf) October 25, 2024

'Straight points' is also homophobic.

(We kid, but some Leftist will get their panties in a wad over this).

Boy those Community Notes sure hitting a few dingers outta the park. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 25, 2024

Grand slam, really.

APStylebook is a disaster and did not hit a dinger with this tweet. The ratio will be unanswered. https://t.co/2ETFyf6AwF — The Jorster (@jorster) October 25, 2024

Somewhere, the AP Stylebook X intern is crying into their soy latte.

No one on this earth has the authority to stop me yelling "GET OUT THE RYE BREAD AND MUSTARD GRANDMA, ITS GRAND SALAMI TIME" https://t.co/0B8ap6icaW — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) October 25, 2024

The First Amendment was made exactly for this, really.

What’s the AP equivalent of mansplaining? https://t.co/Gcmzuh5OiH — David Jones (@iPopEditor) October 25, 2024

Whatever this AP post is.