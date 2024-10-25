Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful...
Unathletic Nerds at AP Stylebook X Account Just Got Pantsed by Community Notes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 25, 2024
ImgFlip

Jargon is a thing, and it's unique to every profession. Teachers have 'pedagogy', nurses have 'differential diagnoses', and engineers have 'high impedance air-gap'.

Sports, and sportswriters, also have jargon. Every person knows what they mean.

Except apparently whoever runs the AP Stylebook X account, cause they want the entire world to know they got pick last for dodgeball in high school:

Someone sounds really bitter. Egads.

It sure is.

They got nailed in the face with a dodgeball once and held a grudge ever since.

Heh.

But it gets so much better:

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

'Straight points' is also homophobic.

(We kid, but some Leftist will get their panties in a wad over this).

Grand slam, really.

Somewhere, the AP Stylebook X intern is crying into their soy latte.

The First Amendment was made exactly for this, really.

Whatever this AP post is.

