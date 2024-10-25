Dairy State Dispatch: Trump Up by ONE in Wisconsin, Senate Race Tied at 48 Percent

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Hoo boy. Wisconsin is a crucial swing state this year, and one that went for Donald Trump in 2016 (the first time a Republican won the state since 1984).

Part of that was the fact Hillary Clinton forgot the Dairy State existed, and never set foot in the land of cheese and beer. Kamala Harris has been here several times, including with Liz Cheney. But despite her ground game, Trump just overtook Harris in the polls here, too:

Advertisement

More from The Hill:

Former President Trump has a 1-point edge over Vice President Harris by 1 percentage point the critical swing state of Wisconsin, new polling shows.

The survey, released Thursday from Emerson College/RealClearWorld, shows Trump narrowly outpacing Harris 49.4 percent to 48.4 percent in the key battleground.

The Badger State is just one “blue wall” state — or those that chose the former president in 2016 but flipped to President Biden in 2020 — that the candidates are vying for ahead of November.

Hoo boy.

Would not surprise us.

WIsconsin voters care about these things, too.

But here's more from Wisconsin, and this is really important:

The entire post reads:

However, Hovde and Baldwin are tied in all three internal polls when all Senate candidates are included. This is important because Democrats are funding a fake conservative candidate named Thomas Leager, who is running on the "America First" ticket but is in reality a plant whose only purpose is to steal votes from Hovde in what was long expected to be a close race.

The internal polling now appears to confirm this strategy, as Leager is pulling just enough support from Hovde to keep Baldwin afloat. Were he not in the race, Hovde would be leading Baldwin by the exact margin that internals show Trump leading Harris.

The new internal polls, which were shared with "The Dan O'Donnell Show" by a source who was not authorized to speak on behalf of or share data from any campaign, reflect a similar internal poll from the Baldwin campaign that were leaked to the "Wall Street Journal" earlier this month.

In that poll, Trump led Harris by three points while Baldwin led Hovde by two. He has since closed the gap, as a public Emerson College poll released Thursday shows the Baldwin-Hovde race tied at 48% apiece.This public poll mirrors the three internal polls also showing a tied race between the two and further illustrates the significant impact the fake conservative candidate Leager is having in the race.

So the internal polls confirm that Trump took the lead, but that a fake conservative candidate is trying to thwart Eric Hovde's campaign.

We'll see on 11/5.

YUP.

They inspire no one.

We go vote.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS POLLS WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

Advertisement
Advertisement
