Dairy State Dispatch: Trump Up by ONE in Wisconsin, Senate Race Tied at 48 Percent

Hoo boy. Wisconsin is a crucial swing state this year, and one that went for Donald Trump in 2016 (the first time a Republican won the state since 1984).

Part of that was the fact Hillary Clinton forgot the Dairy State existed, and never set foot in the land of cheese and beer. Kamala Harris has been here several times, including with Liz Cheney. But despite her ground game, Trump just overtook Harris in the polls here, too:

Donald Trump Trump outpaces Kamala Harris by 1 point in Wisconsin: poll https://t.co/8zOc3MTGF4 — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2024

Former President Trump has a 1-point edge over Vice President Harris by 1 percentage point the critical swing state of Wisconsin, new polling shows. The survey, released Thursday from Emerson College/RealClearWorld, shows Trump narrowly outpacing Harris 49.4 percent to 48.4 percent in the key battleground. The Badger State is just one “blue wall” state — or those that chose the former president in 2016 but flipped to President Biden in 2020 — that the candidates are vying for ahead of November.

So he's got to actually be up by what, 4 or 5 points? — Scott Borror (@scott_borror) October 25, 2024

We KNOW what to expect of each candidate. We've lived under BOTH! Economy, immigration, and foreign policy. Best economy in 40 years or the greatest inflation in 40 years? The lowest immigration in 40 years or the most ever? No wars or two wars? — Hence the moniker LIBTARD! (@Charles27245369) October 25, 2024

But here's more from Wisconsin, and this is really important:

EXCLUSIVE: The three most recent internal polls conducted in Wisconsin show former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the state by either one or two points while Republican Eric Hovde is leading Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin by a point in a… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 25, 2024

However, Hovde and Baldwin are tied in all three internal polls when all Senate candidates are included. This is important because Democrats are funding a fake conservative candidate named Thomas Leager, who is running on the "America First" ticket but is in reality a plant whose only purpose is to steal votes from Hovde in what was long expected to be a close race. The internal polling now appears to confirm this strategy, as Leager is pulling just enough support from Hovde to keep Baldwin afloat. Were he not in the race, Hovde would be leading Baldwin by the exact margin that internals show Trump leading Harris. The new internal polls, which were shared with "The Dan O'Donnell Show" by a source who was not authorized to speak on behalf of or share data from any campaign, reflect a similar internal poll from the Baldwin campaign that were leaked to the "Wall Street Journal" earlier this month. In that poll, Trump led Harris by three points while Baldwin led Hovde by two. He has since closed the gap, as a public Emerson College poll released Thursday shows the Baldwin-Hovde race tied at 48% apiece.This public poll mirrors the three internal polls also showing a tied race between the two and further illustrates the significant impact the fake conservative candidate Leager is having in the race.

So the internal polls confirm that Trump took the lead, but that a fake conservative candidate is trying to thwart Eric Hovde's campaign.

How does polling account for corruption, e.g. vans full of late-hour votes in Milwaukee? — Haz (@Michael_Haz) October 25, 2024

We'll see on 11/5.

This also why we are seeing mass panic from left wingers in the last few weeks here. 🤣 — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) October 25, 2024

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz inspire no one. Trump had a great economy and more world peace. People want that again — Wuhan Clan 🇺🇸 (@TheWuhanClan) October 25, 2024

So, we doom for Hovde now? How do we push him over the top? — Kurtis (@KSPolish) October 25, 2024

We go vote.