Seattle Storm Endorse Kamala Harris, Ensuring Even Fewer People Will Watch WNBA Games

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 25, 2024
Twitter

Back in the 1990s, Michael Jordan quipped that 'Republicans buy sneakers too', referring to his reluctance to endorse a candidate in the North Carolina senate race.

It's true, though. The Left -- especially woke corporations like Disney -- seems to forget that Republicans do buy shoes. And movie tickets. And a slew of other products, none of which we want infused with wokeness.

So for the Seattle Storm, the city's WNBA team, to endorse Kamala Harris seems unwise. The WNBA is not popular. The average salary for a WNBA player is $147,000; it's over $12 million for the NBA. The WNBA also lost $40 million in 2024.

We'd think they'd do everything they could to bring fans to the stands.

We'd be wrong.

Brutal. But true.

That would be hilarious. Not gonna lie.

Ouch.

Tags: ENDORSEMENT KAMALA HARRIS SEATTLE 2024 ELECTION WNBA TIM WALZ

