Seattle Storm Endorse Kamala Harris, Ensuring Even Fewer People Will Watch WNBA Games

Back in the 1990s, Michael Jordan quipped that 'Republicans buy sneakers too', referring to his reluctance to endorse a candidate in the North Carolina senate race.

It's true, though. The Left -- especially woke corporations like Disney -- seems to forget that Republicans do buy shoes. And movie tickets. And a slew of other products, none of which we want infused with wokeness.

So for the Seattle Storm, the city's WNBA team, to endorse Kamala Harris seems unwise. The WNBA is not popular. The average salary for a WNBA player is $147,000; it's over $12 million for the NBA. The WNBA also lost $40 million in 2024.

We'd think they'd do everything they could to bring fans to the stands.

Here at the Storm, we are advocates for equality and opportunity. We need leaders who fight for us all, all the time.



Kamala Harris and Tim Walz align strongly with our mission and values, and we proudly endorse this presidential team.



Make your voting plan at… pic.twitter.com/4QkNyhEXbm — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) October 23, 2024

We'd be wrong.

It makes sense. You guys exist solely on handouts. — Will Killmore (@Will_Killmore) October 23, 2024

Brutal. But true.

Weird position given they support men in women’s sports…



If lackluster male athletes who masquerade in woman face take over your league, don’t b**ch about it. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 23, 2024

That would be hilarious. Not gonna lie.

People care about this endorsement about as much as they care about womens’ basketball. Thanks. — The NOTORIOUS S**TLORD ™ (@realZOLA1611) October 23, 2024

Ouch.

The stupidest thing a league that loses money every year can do is write off half the country permanently. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 23, 2024

Yet here they are.

The party that supports putting men in women’s sports.. y’all bout to all be replaced by delusional dudes. 🤡 — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) October 23, 2024

Oh well.

The WNBA for Harris voters are going to add dozens of votes to her tally! Thank you! — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 23, 2024

This made us chuckle.

No wonder nobody cares to watch the WNBA. They continue to operate like the most incompetent league in all of American sports https://t.co/OaNM2czdE2 — Matthew Fisher-Davis (@MFD5_) October 24, 2024

It's a sight to behold.

When did sports franchises start publicly endorsing presidential candidates? Are you “growing the game” when you purposely alienate half of your fans? Make it make sense. https://t.co/9MIe72VZWq — ohiowa (@TrabFire) October 24, 2024

We can't. Doesn't make sense at all.

The WNBA is so unserious😂 I've never seen an organization so committed to its own self-destruction https://t.co/zXbS4PMKJr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 25, 2024

So completely unserious.

F**k it, let the men play for this team. https://t.co/Ppk2L9X6cN — Mike (@Fuctupmind) October 23, 2024

It would advocate 'equality', after all.