VIP
I Lost IQ Points Listening to This Kamala Supporter Talk About Abortion
Dairy State Dispatch: Trump Up by ONE in Wisconsin, Senate Race Tied at...
Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful...
Political Consultant MELTS DOWN Because Some Media Outlets Aren't Pure Dem Propaganda Hubs
Unathletic Nerds at AP Stylebook X Account Just Got Pantsed by Community Notes
Susan Rice Throws Epic Tantrum and Dumps WaPo Over Kamala Snub
You Can See Kamala Harris' Brain Break in Real Time When Journo Questions...
Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best...
VIP
Smug Lefty Challenges MAGA to Debate List of Nobel Prize Winners Endorsing Kamala...
SHENANIGANS! Well-Intended PA Supreme Court Ruling May Create Election Night Chaos
Politico Writer Proves Democrats Are Still Into Slavery After All These Years
Non-Citizens Voting? YUP! That One Thing You Were Told Wasn't Happening Is Happening...
TRAILBLAZER: Jo Ann Davidson, First Female Ohio Speaker of the House, Dies at...
Brian Stelter Is Having a NORMAL One: Says Trump Will Use Espionage Act...

WATCH: CNN Panel Lose Their Minds When Guest Drops FACT That Kamala Wasn't Democratically Elected

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 25, 2024
Meme

We're gonna have to do a lot of welfare checks on newsrooms across the country come November 5. As the Kamala Harris campaign continues to go off the rails, the media and Leftists are losing their minds.

Advertisement

This writer believes two things about Kamala Harris' ascendency to being the Democratic Party nominee: 

1) If the Democrats had actually adhered to Democratic principles and held a snap primary, Kamala Harris would not be the nominee. Democratic Party voters already rejected her soundly in 2020.

and

2) Joe Biden (read: Jill and Hunter) knew this, which is why Biden endorsed her out the gate and hamstrung the Democrats into running Kamala, knowing what a disaster she'd be.

The fact remains: Kamala was not nominated by the people. She received ZERO delegates in 2020 and no primary votes this year. The process was as undemocratic as you could get.

Saying that on CNN, however, makes heads explode.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

O’Leary: 'Listen to this analogy, and you may agree, you may not. 88% of managers cannot beat the S&P 500 year in year out.'

'They can't pick stocks. This is the second time the Democratic party has circumvented democracy and chose someone.'

CNN panel: *Melts down*

Recommended

FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X
Sam J.
Advertisement

They really don't like people pointing out this fact.

This writer contends any other candidate might have eked out a victory over Trump, but Kamala is on track to lose (and possibly in a landslide), and believes the way the Kamala campaign and the media are acting with ten days to go prove her point.

Just wild.

Bingo.

They do this frequently. They say 'Republicans will do XYZ!' then they do XYZ themselves.

Over 16 million people voted in Democratic primaries, and Joe Biden got over 14 million of those votes.

But 'voters don't care'?

Sure, Jan.

Advertisement

But Trump is the threat to democracy.

Or something.

They can't defend their positions with free speech and logic. So they resort to screeching and censorship.

They have a very low opinion of their voters.

They do not. At all.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRACY KAMALA HARRIS MELTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X
Sam J.
Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful Democrats
Amy Curtis
Unathletic Nerds at AP Stylebook X Account Just Got Pantsed by Community Notes
Amy Curtis
Political Consultant MELTS DOWN Because Some Media Outlets Aren't Pure Dem Propaganda Hubs
Amy Curtis
Susan Rice Throws Epic Tantrum and Dumps WaPo Over Kamala Snub
justmindy
Dairy State Dispatch: Trump Up by ONE in Wisconsin, Senate Race Tied at 48 Percent
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X Sam J.
Advertisement