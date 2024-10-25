WATCH: CNN Panel Lose Their Minds When Guest Drops FACT That Kamala Wasn't Democratically Elected

We're gonna have to do a lot of welfare checks on newsrooms across the country come November 5. As the Kamala Harris campaign continues to go off the rails, the media and Leftists are losing their minds.

Advertisement

This writer believes two things about Kamala Harris' ascendency to being the Democratic Party nominee:

1) If the Democrats had actually adhered to Democratic principles and held a snap primary, Kamala Harris would not be the nominee. Democratic Party voters already rejected her soundly in 2020.

and

2) Joe Biden (read: Jill and Hunter) knew this, which is why Biden endorsed her out the gate and hamstrung the Democrats into running Kamala, knowing what a disaster she'd be.

The fact remains: Kamala was not nominated by the people. She received ZERO delegates in 2020 and no primary votes this year. The process was as undemocratic as you could get.

Saying that on CNN, however, makes heads explode.

WATCH:

NEW: CNN panel completely loses it after Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary (correctly) points out that Kamala Harris was not democratically nominated.



The “pro-democracy” party really hates it when you point out that they don’t actually support democracy.



O’Leary: “Listen to this… pic.twitter.com/HhpIIUQpgJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2024

The entire post reads:

O’Leary: 'Listen to this analogy, and you may agree, you may not. 88% of managers cannot beat the S&P 500 year in year out.' 'They can't pick stocks. This is the second time the Democratic party has circumvented democracy and chose someone.' CNN panel: *Melts down*

They really don't like people pointing out this fact.

This writer contends any other candidate might have eked out a victory over Trump, but Kamala is on track to lose (and possibly in a landslide), and believes the way the Kamala campaign and the media are acting with ten days to go prove her point.

This is what happens when you install a candidate who received 0 votes in the primary.



You get states like Virginia, where Biden won by 10 points in 2020, in play for Trump in 2024. https://t.co/s0XuCTGkZF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2024

Just wild.

They're so angry bc they know he's undercutting their closing argument "Trump = threat to democracy" when it's their candidate who has circumvented voters' votes, questions, and will. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) October 25, 2024

Bingo.

They do this frequently. They say 'Republicans will do XYZ!' then they do XYZ themselves.

Wait did that one woman say “voters don’t care about the primary process”?



Umm wtf?? What planet is she living on? — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) October 25, 2024

Over 16 million people voted in Democratic primaries, and Joe Biden got over 14 million of those votes.

But 'voters don't care'?

Sure, Jan.

They basically said at the end there that if the Democratic Party chooses to circumvent the American people, that it’s okay. 👀 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 25, 2024

Advertisement

But Trump is the threat to democracy.

Or something.

Democratic playbook:



When someone says something irrefutably correct about your party that paints it in a more true light, just talk over them. God democrats are such cowards. https://t.co/XaKpDx3xLz — Keoni Koch (@KeoniLeeKoch) October 25, 2024

They can't defend their positions with free speech and logic. So they resort to screeching and censorship.

“Do you really think voters care about the internecine process of the democratic primary process”



If you’re a democrat, pay attention, this is how the @TheDemocrats intelligentsia thinks of you. https://t.co/dHCQKWWUm2 — Grampi (@reaccionapr) October 25, 2024

They have a very low opinion of their voters.

Key point is the party doesn't have to ever have a primary and the insiders can choose the nominee for the presidential ticket. Hence as the DNC has demonstrated since 2016, they do not believe in democracy https://t.co/FNGbShkc2d — Susan Ann (@SusanAn85265249) October 25, 2024

They do not. At all.