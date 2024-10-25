Donald Trump Is a Mensch: Holocaust Survivor Shames Harris for Evoking Hitler to Attack Trump

Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

There's one thing that is comparable to Hitler. And that's Hitler. Evoking the German dictator who oversaw the Holocaust and bloody World War II to win an election is disgusting and pathetic.

But that's where the Kamala Harris campaign is these days, falling back on the 'Trump is Hitler!' narrative (just like every Republican before him, mind you). It's unbecoming of her as a political candidate and insulting to the Jewish community.

The Donald Trump campaign has just dropped this ad, featuring Auschwitz survivor Jerry Warstki.

WATCH:

Powerful, powerful stuff.

Calling Trump 'Hitler' diminishes the horrors men like Warstki experienced.

More from The New York Post:

A Holocaust survivor has denounced Vice President Kamala Harris in a Trump campaign video for endorsing claims that former President Donald Trump is a “fascist” akin to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

“Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was 9 years old. He murdered my parents and most of my family,” 94-year-old Jerry Wartski says in the clip exclusively obtained by The Post and set to be released Friday.

“I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes,” adds Wartski, rolling up his shirtsleeves to reveal his Auschwitz prisoner number.

Very, very powerful stuff.

Everyone should.

And given the state of the Left these days, it's risky. This writer would not be surprised if he were targeted with death threats over this.

It should be.

They really are.

He knew this was coming. We all did.

It really is.

All of this.

