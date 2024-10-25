Donald Trump Is a Mensch: Holocaust Survivor Shames Harris for Evoking Hitler to Attack Trump

There's one thing that is comparable to Hitler. And that's Hitler. Evoking the German dictator who oversaw the Holocaust and bloody World War II to win an election is disgusting and pathetic.

But that's where the Kamala Harris campaign is these days, falling back on the 'Trump is Hitler!' narrative (just like every Republican before him, mind you). It's unbecoming of her as a political candidate and insulting to the Jewish community.

The Donald Trump campaign has just dropped this ad, featuring Auschwitz survivor Jerry Warstki.

WATCH:

Auschwitz survivor Jerry Warstki, 94, denounces Kamala Harris in a new Trump campaign video for endorsing claims that former president is a “fascist” akin to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.



“I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes,” he says. pic.twitter.com/hPWUQXrohN — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) October 25, 2024

Powerful, powerful stuff.

Calling Trump 'Hitler' diminishes the horrors men like Warstki experienced.

More from The New York Post:

A Holocaust survivor has denounced Vice President Kamala Harris in a Trump campaign video for endorsing claims that former President Donald Trump is a “fascist” akin to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. “Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was 9 years old. He murdered my parents and most of my family,” 94-year-old Jerry Wartski says in the clip exclusively obtained by The Post and set to be released Friday. “I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes,” adds Wartski, rolling up his shirtsleeves to reveal his Auschwitz prisoner number.

Very, very powerful stuff.

This is a powerful repudiation of the Democrats' "Trump is Hitler" campaign. You should watch it. — JMG (@JMark5977) October 25, 2024

Everyone should.

Bless this man. Not only for surviving but for setting the record straight. That could not have been easy. — Juliana 🎗️ (@SoonJin_2022) October 25, 2024

And given the state of the Left these days, it's risky. This writer would not be surprised if he were targeted with death threats over this.

It’s heartening to see men like Jerry Warstki stand up to defend the memory and dignity of Hitler’s victims. The Democrats’ smearing of those victims should be condemned by all decent people. — Thomas A. Stephens (@t_a_stephens) October 25, 2024

It should be.

Holocaust survivors are the most amazing people you will ever meet. I am fortunate to have met one when I was younger. — Jersey Pete (@pete_jerse67587) October 25, 2024

They really are.

Seems like Trump was more than prepared for a Hitler October. https://t.co/l8D5xwgUGh — Mark Brown (@brownmp) October 25, 2024

He knew this was coming. We all did.

Truly inspiring and undeniably powerful, and what a death knell to that evil woman's campaign. https://t.co/pPIQAgsUJx — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 25, 2024

It really is.

We need to cherish these Holocaust survivors while they’re still among us.



These men and women still have actual memories of experiences with the kind of evil that has rarely been seen on the face of this Earth.



They serve as a living memorial of triumph over that evil. https://t.co/k6usm7vgcm — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) October 25, 2024

All of this.