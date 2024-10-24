Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them Attack Guy They Call Hitler Now

This writer cast her first vote in a presidential election in 2004, for George W. Bush. She almost voted for Kerry, but after Lefties at her college campus lied to her about a lot of stuff (like Bush bringing back the draft and sending women off to war), she walked away from the Democratic Party forever and never looked back.

The thing she remembers most vividly from that time is how Dubya was literally Hitler. The Left engaged in assassination fantasy with Bush, protested with pictures of Bush's decapitated head, and wanted him brought up on war crimes for Afghanistan and Iraq.

It's not anything new. As we told you about here, calling Republicans LITERALLY HITLER is the go-to argument of the Left when all else fails.

Bush was Hitler.

McCain was Hitler

Romney was Hitler.

Trump is Hitler.

We get it, Lefties.

And after the Republicans the Left smear as Hitler leave office, the Left decides maybe they weren't so bad and weren't really Hitler and really hope those Republicans will help the Left attack the guy they currently claim is Hitler.

Reiner is a doctor and medical analyst for CNN. Explains A LOT, no?

Why on earth would George W. Bush have anything to do with this election?

He's now a private citizen who spends his time painting.

And he's a guy the Left hated for more than a decade.

You don't get to tap him now for help.

That George Bush.

Laughed out loud.

YUP.

Not a single soul.

Totally weird, right?

None at all.

They sure are.

Total mystery why Bush is silent.