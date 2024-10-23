Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Kamala Harris, Unelected Presidential Candidate, Has Thoughts on 'Free and Fair' Elections

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris' concerns about Donald Trump undermining 'free and fair elections' would carry more weight if she hadn't fallen into being the Democratic Party nominee after Joe Biden was unceremoniously ousted by party leaders.

We've now had two election cycles where voters -- the Democratic Party base -- rejected Kamala Harris. She received no delegates in 2020 and dropped out before Iowa. She received zero primary votes in 2024.

BUT TRUMP:

Trump didn't undo an election. Joe Biden is president.

So this argument means nothing coming from Kamala.

Yes. Spare us.

FREE AND FAIR. Or something.

The Left has done nothing since 2020 to restore trust in the election process, which tells us all we need to know.

Yep. Every day they attack Trump is a day they can't talk up how great Kamala is.

DEMOCRACY!

But Trump is exhausted, she'll tell us with a straight face.

Raskin and other Dems have said they won't certify the election if Trump wins.

THAT is a threat to democracy.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

