Kamala Harris, Unelected Presidential Candidate, Has Thoughts on 'Free and Fair' Elections

Kamala Harris' concerns about Donald Trump undermining 'free and fair elections' would carry more weight if she hadn't fallen into being the Democratic Party nominee after Joe Biden was unceremoniously ousted by party leaders.

Advertisement

We've now had two election cycles where voters -- the Democratic Party base -- rejected Kamala Harris. She received no delegates in 2020 and dropped out before Iowa. She received zero primary votes in 2024.

BUT TRUMP:

Donald Trump tried to undo a free and fair election.



We cannot allow him to do it again: https://t.co/VbrfuqW5Zn.pic.twitter.com/542my2hQ6i — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 22, 2024

Trump didn't undo an election. Joe Biden is president.

So this argument means nothing coming from Kamala.

You mean the election you and your administration manipulated with Big Tech and media censorship? Spare us the ‘free and fair’ talk. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 22, 2024

Yes. Spare us.

"We have put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics." - Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/IGGfGMsQEW — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) October 22, 2024

FREE AND FAIR. Or something.

Democrats cheated in 2020 and Kamala knows it.



They censored the Hunter Biden laptop story and countless other stories on social media.



They also cheated with voting via drops boxes and mail-in ballots.



Kamala has been a cheater all her life.



Now is no different. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2024

The Left has done nothing since 2020 to restore trust in the election process, which tells us all we need to know.

Wowza!



You’re posting almost nonstop about President Trump now.



This is a HUGE TELL of how bad that your trampaign is collapsing. — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) October 22, 2024

Yep. Every day they attack Trump is a day they can't talk up how great Kamala is.

Says the candidate who was put in place without as much as one primary vote. https://t.co/4PIhjUrdn8 — RW Chambered🇺🇲 (@rwchomeworks) October 23, 2024

DEMOCRACY!

Sound off: Kamala Harris looks terrible here. She doesn't look confident, she looks frail, and she looks exhausted.



This is not who we want to run the United States of America. https://t.co/jGzMsIdlsj — CaliforniaGirlinACaliforniaWorld (@PorscheCutie) October 23, 2024

But Trump is exhausted, she'll tell us with a straight face.

Like Jamie Raskin??? https://t.co/D4A3cgME9m — KC Loughlin III (@kcloughlin03) October 23, 2024

Raskin and other Dems have said they won't certify the election if Trump wins.

THAT is a threat to democracy.