Ron Filipkowski Wants Us to Know He's BIG MAD People Didn't Shun 'Madman' Trump at Al Smith Dinner

Skipping the Al Smith Dinner was a big mistake, and one that Kamala Harris -- and her Lefty supporters -- are going to regret sooner rather than later.

You can tell they know it was a mistake by how they're attacking Donald Trump, who did attend and brought down the house. Kamala issued a very b**chy statement about it, and Ron Filipkowski is really, really mad people treated Trump like a human being rather than LITERALLY HITLER and a racist:

Kamala Harris absolutely made the right call not to attend the Al Smith dinner with Trump. You don’t normalize a deranged madman who wants to annihilate the Constitution by joking around with him at a roast. Obviously the elites in DC/NYC don’t get us, but that’s how we feel. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 18, 2024

Cope and seethe, bro.

Like I said, the elites in DC/NY just don’t get it. Enjoy your martinis, Chuck. pic.twitter.com/DsNPAPzf9I — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 18, 2024

As if Chuck Schumer hasn't been very critical of Trump. Or maybe unlike you, Ron, they're able to put aside differences for a good cause.

It was the dumbest political calculation imaginable.



Trump is getting thundrous applause while Kamala looked ridiculous with her phone-it-in cringe video.



She has the political instincts of sea otter. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 18, 2024

It sure was.

Nonsense. Kamala Harris skipped the Al Smith dinner because she’s an empty suit and has nothing to offer.



She doesn’t want to be exposed for the fraud she is. — Mark Petereit 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mark_petereit) October 18, 2024

She's a fraud and they all know it.

LOL. ICYMI, most of the people in the room were Democrats. @KamalaHarris's absence was very obvious at a Catholic charity event. — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) October 18, 2024

Obvious and a big mistake.

First time in decades a candidate has not showed up. She's not comfortable in her own skin.

Trump spoke. He was hilarious. They were all laughing.

Too bad she didn't go. Everyone made fun of that. — Cait Braxton (@FeralFeline25) October 18, 2024

She couldn't be the butt of a joke because she's humorless.

Ron here reminds me of Kent from REAL GENIUS screaming at Chris Knight how he will RUE THE DAY!!!



Laugh at these people. They richly deserve it. https://t.co/zjHdflTCLI pic.twitter.com/08uuN7JzK0 — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) October 18, 2024

They SO deserve it.

Your TDS is off the charts. The reality is this - Putin & Xi are going to be a lot tougher to deal w/ than Trump at the Al Smith dinner. #FactsMatter https://t.co/knRnV9qWWZ pic.twitter.com/Orebd5Xz5X — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) October 18, 2024

Or Bret Baier, for that matter.

Right?!

The event had nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with charity. The last Democrat presidential candidate that didn’t attend wasn’t elected. For the sake of this nation, may that tradition continue! https://t.co/0DZmWTGedj — Michael W. Kohlman (@kohlman73588) October 18, 2024

Amen.

Was thinking who would defend the worst calculation of this campaign season by not attending the Al Smith dinner might be…



And we have our winner right here: https://t.co/qBPbCFdu41 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 18, 2024

Collect your prize, Ron