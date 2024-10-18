Check Out All the Super RAD and Totally Awesome New Perks We're Offering...
Ron Filipkowski Wants Us to Know He's BIG MAD People Didn't Shun 'Madman' Trump at Al Smith Dinner

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 18, 2024
Sam J.

Skipping the Al Smith Dinner was a big mistake, and one that Kamala Harris -- and her Lefty supporters -- are going to regret sooner rather than later.

You can tell they know it was a mistake by how they're attacking Donald Trump, who did attend and brought down the house. Kamala issued a very b**chy statement about it, and Ron Filipkowski is really, really mad people treated Trump like a human being rather than LITERALLY HITLER and a racist:

Cope and seethe, bro.

As if Chuck Schumer hasn't been very critical of Trump. Or maybe unlike you, Ron, they're able to put aside differences for a good cause.

It sure was.

She's a fraud and they all know it.

Obvious and a big mistake.

She couldn't be the butt of a joke because she's humorless.

They SO deserve it.

Or Bret Baier, for that matter.

Right?!

Amen.

Collect your prize, Ron

