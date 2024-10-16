The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and HILARITY Ensues

Sometimes, there's a post that's so poorly phrased it spawns a thread of absolute belly laughs.
This is one of those threads, courtesy the Associated Press:
Al Roker's Sweet Potato Poon, a delicious dish with a side of mystery https://t.co/Vj2DTqpL62— The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2024
Look, this writer loves her some sweet potatoes on Thanksgiving.
She's never heard it referred to as that, before. It's apparently an old-fashioned term for sweet potato casserole, but we highly recommend not Googling it.
The mystery is which intern is getting fired for this headline. Also, I’m canceling Thanksgiving.— Sturdy Jenn (@nogooddeed2) October 16, 2024
Yeah, this writer is passing on the sweet potatoes this year.
I thought the sweet potato poon was when you grab her by her *censored* and then you position your *censored*in her *censored*, and then using a potato you *censored* *censored* *censored*.— Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) October 16, 2024
Oh don't forget the mayo.
We actually gigglesnorted.
Al Roker making the poon: pic.twitter.com/EUAigdtCRL— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 16, 2024
Aaaaaand now we're dead.
“I’ve eaten so much of Al Roker’s poon, I couldn’t possibly take another bite”. Sorry by this doesn’t sound right.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 16, 2024
No. No, it does not.
"I'll take 'Dishes I never ever want to ask my Grandmother to pass at Thanksgiving' for $800, Alex."— Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 16, 2024
Right? We couldn't ask our grandmothers to pass that.
October 16, 2024
Laughed out loud.
Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/qrPgHNK1g2— Jake13th 🏴☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) October 16, 2024
Crying. Laughing.
"Poon" pic.twitter.com/LAAqZgC6Kn— Fettpett (@fettpet) October 16, 2024
The perfect meme for this situation.
Al Roker's WHAT?!? pic.twitter.com/pXg6LlLa2q— Michael Winter (@Winterborn123) October 16, 2024
That was our facial expression, too.
I saw Sweet Potato Poon open for Hall & Oates in the 80s https://t.co/blUN7VHbGi— 🦇 Duchess of Spooky Season 🎃 (@AnnaDsays) October 16, 2024
EL. OH. EL.
https://t.co/2PwQsfvsiJ pic.twitter.com/rWuvdfkHRV— Caesar (@caesar_pounce) October 16, 2024
Someone had to say it.
Sweet potato poon was my nickname in college https://t.co/LFA5uY2H6f— 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) October 16, 2024
Heh.
https://t.co/XORuVRBiZn pic.twitter.com/mlrY7iwh2G— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 16, 2024
X users really delivered on this, didn't they?
Sir this is a Thanksgiving https://t.co/32kfgk3NC8— 2KOLSCH (@2KOLSCH) October 16, 2024
The dinner discussion is gonna be very entertaining.
You know what? Good for him. https://t.co/OMTBKsErIq— CJ Paschall (@CJPaschallTV) October 16, 2024
This writer is sitting Starbucks as she works, and she is rolling laughing. People are staring at her.
I thought my family was the only one @alroker I was told poon was the leftover from making sweet potato pies. It wasn't enough filling for a whole pie so you put it in a cast iron or baking dish and you can eat it as a side dish https://t.co/jMo8zPPe6R— L. Joy Williams (@ljoywilliams) October 16, 2024
See? We all learned something amid the hilarity.
I’m never leaving this site…comments did not disappoint!! 😂 https://t.co/rK5CvBRBz8— MagadonianSquatter (@RealAlexT1) October 16, 2024
Same.
That was the hardest laugh we've had in a while.
