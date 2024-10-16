The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and HILARITY Ensues

The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 16, 2024
Twitter/Meme

Sometimes, there's a post that's so poorly phrased it spawns a thread of absolute belly laughs. 

This is one of those threads, courtesy the Associated Press:

Look, this writer loves her some sweet potatoes on Thanksgiving.

She's never heard it referred to as that, before. It's apparently an old-fashioned term for sweet potato casserole, but we highly recommend not Googling it.

Yeah, this writer is passing on the sweet potatoes this year.

We actually gigglesnorted.

Aaaaaand now we're dead.

No. No, it does not.

Right? We couldn't ask our grandmothers to pass that.

Laughed out loud.

Crying. Laughing.

The perfect meme for this situation.

That was our facial expression, too.

EL. OH. EL.

Someone had to say it.

Heh.

X users really delivered on this, didn't they?

The dinner discussion is gonna be very entertaining.

This writer is sitting Starbucks as she works, and she is rolling laughing. People are staring at her.

See? We all learned something amid the hilarity.

Same.

That was the hardest laugh we've had in a while.

