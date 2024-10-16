The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and HILARITY Ensues

Sometimes, there's a post that's so poorly phrased it spawns a thread of absolute belly laughs.

This is one of those threads, courtesy the Associated Press:

Al Roker's Sweet Potato Poon, a delicious dish with a side of mystery https://t.co/Vj2DTqpL62 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2024

Look, this writer loves her some sweet potatoes on Thanksgiving.

She's never heard it referred to as that, before. It's apparently an old-fashioned term for sweet potato casserole, but we highly recommend not Googling it.

The mystery is which intern is getting fired for this headline. Also, I’m canceling Thanksgiving. — Sturdy Jenn (@nogooddeed2) October 16, 2024

Yeah, this writer is passing on the sweet potatoes this year.

I thought the sweet potato poon was when you grab her by her *censored* and then you position your *censored*in her *censored*, and then using a potato you *censored* *censored* *censored*.



Oh don't forget the mayo. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) October 16, 2024

We actually gigglesnorted.

Al Roker making the poon: pic.twitter.com/EUAigdtCRL — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 16, 2024

Aaaaaand now we're dead.

“I’ve eaten so much of Al Roker’s poon, I couldn’t possibly take another bite”. Sorry by this doesn’t sound right. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 16, 2024

No. No, it does not.

"I'll take 'Dishes I never ever want to ask my Grandmother to pass at Thanksgiving' for $800, Alex." — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 16, 2024

Right? We couldn't ask our grandmothers to pass that.

Laughed out loud.

Crying. Laughing.

The perfect meme for this situation.

That was our facial expression, too.

I saw Sweet Potato Poon open for Hall & Oates in the 80s https://t.co/blUN7VHbGi — 🦇 Duchess of Spooky Season 🎃 (@AnnaDsays) October 16, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Someone had to say it.

Sweet potato poon was my nickname in college https://t.co/LFA5uY2H6f — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) October 16, 2024

Heh.

X users really delivered on this, didn't they?

Sir this is a Thanksgiving https://t.co/32kfgk3NC8 — 2KOLSCH (@2KOLSCH) October 16, 2024

The dinner discussion is gonna be very entertaining.

You know what? Good for him. https://t.co/OMTBKsErIq — CJ Paschall (@CJPaschallTV) October 16, 2024

This writer is sitting Starbucks as she works, and she is rolling laughing. People are staring at her.

I thought my family was the only one @alroker I was told poon was the leftover from making sweet potato pies. It wasn't enough filling for a whole pie so you put it in a cast iron or baking dish and you can eat it as a side dish https://t.co/jMo8zPPe6R — L. Joy Williams (@ljoywilliams) October 16, 2024

See? We all learned something amid the hilarity.

I’m never leaving this site…comments did not disappoint!! 😂 https://t.co/rK5CvBRBz8 — MagadonianSquatter (@RealAlexT1) October 16, 2024

Same.

That was the hardest laugh we've had in a while.