AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for Hurricane Helene

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 09, 2024
Journalism meme

When did 'flash studies' become a thing?

Oh, when their results could support a media narrative. That's when.

People in western North Carolina are still digging out and cleaning up, but here's the AP to play the human-caused climate change card:

They write:

Human-caused climate change boosted a devastating Hurricane Helene ‘s rainfall by about 10% and intensified its winds by about 11%, scientists said in a new flash study released just as a strengthening Hurricane Milton threatens the Florida coast less than two weeks later.

The warming climate boosted Helene’s wind speeds by about 13 miles per hour (20.92 kilometers per hour), and made the high sea temperatures that fueled the storm 200 to 500 times more likely, World Weather Attribution calculated Wednesday from Europe. Ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico were about 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) above average, WWA said.

X users wasted ZERO time dragging the AP, which they richly deserved.

And then they wonder why no one trusts the media. Or scientists.

It sure is.

They have zero interest in real science.

Because Al Gore and Bill Nye said so. Or something.

Which is why they moved on from 'global warming' to 'climate change.'

So they can blame any weather changes on human activity to enact communist 'solutions.'

And they completely ignore India and China, who make more pollution than America ever will.

We're just supposed to trust them. 

Not happening.

There was no such thing until a week ago.

It sure is.

Tags: AP CLIMATE CHANGE HURRICANE SCIENCE STUDY

