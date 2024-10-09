AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for Hurricane Helene

When did 'flash studies' become a thing?

Oh, when their results could support a media narrative. That's when.

People in western North Carolina are still digging out and cleaning up, but here's the AP to play the human-caused climate change card:

Human-caused climate change boosted Hurricane Helene's rainfall by about 10% and intensified its winds by about 11%, scientists said in a new flash study released just as Hurricane Milton threatens the Florida coast less than two weeks later. https://t.co/EzEW1AqCGG — The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2024

They write:

Human-caused climate change boosted a devastating Hurricane Helene ‘s rainfall by about 10% and intensified its winds by about 11%, scientists said in a new flash study released just as a strengthening Hurricane Milton threatens the Florida coast less than two weeks later. The warming climate boosted Helene’s wind speeds by about 13 miles per hour (20.92 kilometers per hour), and made the high sea temperatures that fueled the storm 200 to 500 times more likely, World Weather Attribution calculated Wednesday from Europe. Ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico were about 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) above average, WWA said.

X users wasted ZERO time dragging the AP, which they richly deserved.

"Flash study" that fits a preconceived conclusion.



GFY — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 9, 2024

And then they wonder why no one trusts the media. Or scientists.

This is misinformation, at the definitional level. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) October 9, 2024

It sure is.

Yay no. I guess it depends on the so called scientist. In your case it was confirmation bias. Here’s another explanation. https://t.co/IPFjAsXUKa — Denise (@neeceetx) October 9, 2024

They have zero interest in real science.

How do you explain hurricanes being larger and more devastating in the 1930s and 40s?



Was man-made climate change worse 80 years ago than it is today? — Ants-In-A-Jar (@nonzmon) October 9, 2024

Because Al Gore and Bill Nye said so. Or something.

While also doing this, weird. https://t.co/nwvhkHr1fO — Colter Owen 🫣 (@ColterOwen) October 9, 2024

Which is why they moved on from 'global warming' to 'climate change.'

So they can blame any weather changes on human activity to enact communist 'solutions.'

Co2 makes up about 0.04% of earth’s total atmosphere. The USA contributes about 15% of that 0.04%. It’s like saying a grain of sand on a bridge is responsible for its decay. pic.twitter.com/haTAmjrpuE — Teej (@satire_scribe) October 9, 2024

And they completely ignore India and China, who make more pollution than America ever will.

Scientists can’t tell us how much human activity contributes to climate change, after decades of research and trillions of dollars incinerated.



They can’t do it



But this nonprofit can tell you a week after a hurricane how much human-caused climate change increased its rainfall https://t.co/YisAGhyHl6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 9, 2024

We're just supposed to trust them.

Not happening.

There was no such thing until a week ago.

"flash study" is an interesting bit of marketing copy for "flagrant horses**t" https://t.co/Y3SG5XL9tW — Drew (@onefiftyfivemm) October 9, 2024

It sure is.