Pathetic KamalaHQ X Account Gets MAJOR LESSON in All the Ways Government Regulates Men's Bodies

The Left really has a thing for women being able to have abortions. They see it -- wrongly -- as 'control' of a woman's body. It's not. It's protecting the most vulnerable from an abhorrent procedure, because an unborn baby is not a woman's body.

The Left also thinks that men are somehow exempt from any laws that control their body. They're also wrong on that front. Being wrong seems to be a common theme here.

But of course Kamala Harris can't think of any laws that control a man, because we live in such a sexist society. Or something.

WATCH:

.@alexandracooper: Can we think of any law that gives the government the power to make a decision about a man's body?



Vice President Harris: No pic.twitter.com/MchTFgYjnc — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 6, 2024

She's either really stupid or so partisan she says stupid things.

Actually, let's embrace the healing power of 'and' here. She's both stupid and rabidly partisan.

Thankfully, X users wasted no time setting the record straight.

The military draft is all-male. Millions of men were drafted to fight in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, etc. Selective Service to this day applies only to men (as I believe it should be). So you’re 100% wrong. Also, it is extremely offensive for you to imply that men cannot get pregnant. https://t.co/i47VNQ2xHK — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 6, 2024

Bingo.

Also, the last sentence -- LOL.

Yes, how dare they imply men can't get pregnant. Transphobes.

So THIS is what Kamala was doing instead of trying to help Americans after the hurricane?



I can feel the joy from here — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 6, 2024

She has her priorities.

It sure is.

When have you ever been drafted? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 6, 2024

Never, and they never will be.

Nearly every law gives the government the power to make a decision about a man's body. If a man breaks any law and refuses to comply, other men with guns paid by the government will arrest, kill or jail him. If you force me into prison for not paying my taxes, my body is there. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 6, 2024

YUP.

Kamala mandated experimental, ineffective Covid vaccines for millions of men and women.



Not to mention the military draft.



She’s not very smart, is she? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 6, 2024

She is not smart.

Does that retard think we all forgot?? pic.twitter.com/egSwrKvwzw — charlie coks (@CharlieCoks) October 7, 2024

She sure does.

At 19, I was required by law to register with the Selective Service, which put my name in a lottery that, if I "won", would have gotten me sent to Vietnam.



I lost, but I had friends who "won" and never came back.



Go f**k yourself. — Skwerl 1 Actual (@Yo_Squirrely) October 7, 2024

This writer's dad was drafted into the Navy during Vietnam. He came home; many did not.

But no, government doesn't tell men what to do with their bodies. Or something.

Remember when y'all tried to use OSHA to force an unwanted injection upon millions of men (and women)? And successfully implemented that mandate for federal employees and immigrants? There you go. — David Shane (@david_shane) October 7, 2024

And she would absolutely try a vaccine mandate again if elected.

I support a woman making her own decisions about her body. But when you add a growing, unborn life to the equation, it’s no longer just about her.



Pro-choice before conception.

Pro-life after. https://t.co/MvbTEHkmAh — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 7, 2024

It's that simple.

When I turned 18 I had to submit my name for an open-ended lottery to be involuntarily sent to die on an unknown battlefield for an unknown cause.



Did either of you? https://t.co/xBAVwfme89 — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 7, 2024

Nope. And for all their clamoring about equality and women's rights, they'll never make women sign up for the draft.

The draft has never been abolished. https://t.co/Fm39wjG4Uh — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 7, 2024

It has not.

Asking her to think of something is rarely productive https://t.co/ilCMFqxO2u — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 7, 2024

Rarely productive.

Have to be 18 to buy cigarettes. 21 for alcohol. https://t.co/nANzBvsWXU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2024

And 21 to buy guns in some places.

But nope, no laws. Men can do whatever they want.

Kamala is insufferable.