Pathetic KamalaHQ X Account Gets MAJOR LESSON in All the Ways Government Regulates Men's Bodies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 07, 2024
Twitchy

The Left really has a thing for women being able to have abortions. They see it -- wrongly -- as 'control' of a woman's body. It's not. It's protecting the most vulnerable from an abhorrent procedure, because an unborn baby is not a woman's body.

The Left also thinks that men are somehow exempt from any laws that control their body. They're also wrong on that front. Being wrong seems to be a common theme here.

But of course Kamala Harris can't think of any laws that control a man, because we live in such a sexist society. Or something.

WATCH: 

She's either really stupid or so partisan she says stupid things.

Actually, let's embrace the healing power of 'and' here. She's both stupid and rabidly partisan.

Thankfully, X users wasted no time setting the record straight.

Bingo.

Also, the last sentence -- LOL.

Yes, how dare they imply men can't get pregnant. Transphobes.

She has her priorities.

It sure is.

Never, and they never will be.

YUP.

She is not smart.

She sure does.

This writer's dad was drafted into the Navy during Vietnam. He came home; many did not.

But no, government doesn't tell men what to do with their bodies. Or something.

And she would absolutely try a vaccine mandate again if elected.

It's that simple.

Nope. And for all their clamoring about equality and women's rights, they'll never make women sign up for the draft.

It has not.

Rarely productive.

And 21 to buy guns in some places.

But nope, no laws. Men can do whatever they want.

Kamala is insufferable.

