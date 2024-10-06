James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane...
Kamala Harris Visits Firehouse But Leaves Without an Endorsement

Instead of Doing Their Jobs, NY Times Whines About 'Conspiracy Theories' Concerning Hurricane Helene Aid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 06, 2024
Journalism meme

The New York Times is an expert in identifying misinformation. They peddle it daily. 

When they accuse someone else of providing misinformation, however, it's because they don't like what that other person is saying because it hurts the narrative.

They could do their jobs and commit flagrant acts of journalism. But they refuse to.

Which is why they're so mad about 'conspiracy theories' and 'rumors' surrounding Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

They write:

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in western North Carolina, the public meeting in Rutherford County last Wednesday was essential business. Officials from several shellshocked communities convened to talk about the extensive damage and ongoing search-and-rescue efforts.

But within hours, a conspiracy theory took hold. The meeting, social media posts claimed, was a secret discussion about bulldozing, confiscating or even selling land for profit or to mine lithium.

“The only lithium for sale in Rutherford County is at the local Lowes stores in a 9-volt battery,” said Bryan King, the chairman of the county commission, who was at the meeting. The power of the conspiracy theory, he added, “is just disheartening.”

This is what happens when government has lost the trust of the people and the media -- The New York Times chief among them -- acts as a propaganda arm of that government.

They have no professionalism.

The post continues:

There is now disputing that. Kamala said each family in NC would receive $750 while the administration spent hundreds of billions on the Gaza pier.  Any non-Pravda newspaper would be blasting the administration now, not covering for them.

But they are worse than Pravda.

They sure do.

Nah. They don't do that.

That is what's alarming here.

You sure did fix it, because that's precisely what's happening here.

It sure is.

Imagine.

We really, really don't.

