Instead of Doing Their Jobs, NY Times Whines About 'Conspiracy Theories' Concerning Hurricane Helene Aid

The New York Times is an expert in identifying misinformation. They peddle it daily.

When they accuse someone else of providing misinformation, however, it's because they don't like what that other person is saying because it hurts the narrative.

They could do their jobs and commit flagrant acts of journalism. But they refuse to.

Which is why they're so mad about 'conspiracy theories' and 'rumors' surrounding Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s devastation, a torrent of conspiracy theories, rumors and lies threatens to undermine efforts to provide accurate information and crucial resources. The sheer number of false claims has alarmed officials and experts. https://t.co/oUjc7hDwQK — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 6, 2024

They write:

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in western North Carolina, the public meeting in Rutherford County last Wednesday was essential business. Officials from several shellshocked communities convened to talk about the extensive damage and ongoing search-and-rescue efforts. But within hours, a conspiracy theory took hold. The meeting, social media posts claimed, was a secret discussion about bulldozing, confiscating or even selling land for profit or to mine lithium. “The only lithium for sale in Rutherford County is at the local Lowes stores in a 9-volt battery,” said Bryan King, the chairman of the county commission, who was at the meeting. The power of the conspiracy theory, he added, “is just disheartening.”

This is what happens when government has lost the trust of the people and the media -- The New York Times chief among them -- acts as a propaganda arm of that government.

If you were an actual journalism organization you would have already verified what you now deride as conspiracy. Sorry that requires professionalism — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2024

They have no professionalism.

Sadly for our nation, they are conspiracies like Hunter’s laptop. FEMA is failing the people of western NC. Mamala is failing these people too. DHS used funds to support the illegal migrants. There is now disputing that. Kamala said each family in NC would receive $750 while the… — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) October 6, 2024

The post continues:

There is now disputing that. Kamala said each family in NC would receive $750 while the administration spent hundreds of billions on the Gaza pier. Any non-Pravda newspaper would be blasting the administration now, not covering for them.

But they are worse than Pravda.

🥱 oh look...the DNC propagandists have a take. — WakeUpSheeple (@TXfreedom4all) October 6, 2024

They sure do.

Have you actually spoken to the victims?

You are such a disgrace. — Hum Spot (@humspot1) October 6, 2024

Nah. They don't do that.

No, the sheer number of deaths and destruction , without adequate help, is what’s alarming people. — John Shelton (@RealJohnShelton) October 6, 2024

That is what's alarming here.

You mean actual victims posting they’ve received no help yet is threatening this administration’s credibility. There, fixed it!



The Feds have barely scratched the surface and that’s being kind, esp in rural areas. — TexasMom (@TBell1589) October 6, 2024

You sure did fix it, because that's precisely what's happening here.

The hypocrisy coming from The New York Times is laughable... — Yockim Sachs (@joejeanyus) October 6, 2024

It sure is.

Imagine the NYT simping for FEMA post-Katrina https://t.co/Er8F3vJO2f — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2024

Imagine.

We really, really don't.