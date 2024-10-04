Massively Tone-Deaf Samantha Power Brags About Lighting Up Ukraine While Americans Sit in...
WATCH: MSNBC Attacks Elon Musk Over FEMA 'Misinformation', Gets FACT CHECKED by X Users Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 04, 2024
DHS Secretary Mayorkas told us FEMA is broke. It's not a 'rumor' or a lie. It's reality.

But the media have zero interest in reporting the truth or doing any digging into what's happening in North Carolina and elsewhere. Doing so might make Kamala Harris look bad.

So instead, they attack Elon Musk for spreading 'misinformation' about what's happening:

This is always how it goes: the media say there's 'no evidence' to support Trump's claims, but jump all over evidence-free accusations against Republicans. Like Brett Kavanaugh.

We don't despise the media enough.

Nope. None. Trump and Musk are lying.

*sticks fingers in ears and starts shouting*

They're protecting the Precious.

They sure are.

Precisely.

Commies and their propagandists never truly go away.

BUT TRUMP!

And time and again they prove 'misinformation' is just code for 'things we don't like.'

And only the most rabid partisans will buy this.

They think we're stupid.

