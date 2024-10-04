WATCH: MSNBC Attacks Elon Musk Over FEMA 'Misinformation', Gets FACT CHECKED by X Users Instead

DHS Secretary Mayorkas told us FEMA is broke. It's not a 'rumor' or a lie. It's reality.

But the media have zero interest in reporting the truth or doing any digging into what's happening in North Carolina and elsewhere. Doing so might make Kamala Harris look bad.

Advertisement

So instead, they attack Elon Musk for spreading 'misinformation' about what's happening:

NEW: MSNBC’s Lemire attacks Trump and @elonmusk for “spreading lies” about FEMA spending money on illegals, and now being unable to fund future disaster relief:



“No evidence to support Trump's claims."



DHS’ own figures and Mayorkas’ own apparently don't count as evidence to… pic.twitter.com/b2TPTb1Xy1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2024

This is always how it goes: the media say there's 'no evidence' to support Trump's claims, but jump all over evidence-free accusations against Republicans. Like Brett Kavanaugh.

We don't despise the media enough.

Nope. None. Trump and Musk are lying.

*sticks fingers in ears and starts shouting*

There are lies and then there is intentional deceit.



This guy and his producers 100% know about the data released by DHS.



This is why, although I don’t like government making decisions, the FCC needs clear delineations between “News” and “OpEd” or “Entertainment”.



Label shows… — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) October 4, 2024

They're protecting the Precious.

The NYP posted an article proving FEMA funds were used on illegal immigrants. MSNBC is a joke. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 4, 2024

They sure are.

Mayorkas himself stated there were not enough FEMA funds to last through the remainder of hurricane season.



Yet Democrat leadership & Harris election supporters keep labeling this lies.



It’s to distract from the largest FEMA expenditure -the housing & feeding of illegals. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 4, 2024

Precisely.

Once the Berlin Wall Came down

We thought we won ...



However:

We're now seeing a Rise in same Propaganda Tactics used upon American Citizens

That were once used behind the Iron Curtain ...



That we had strongly Rejected and Abhorred ...🤔 https://t.co/bDj61n9CzI — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 4, 2024

Commies and their propagandists never truly go away.

BUT TRUMP!

DHS’ own figures and Mayorkas’ own apparently don't count as evidence to MSNBC. Incredible. These are the same people who want to censor 𝕏 for "spreading disinformation." https://t.co/nLN2nKiK7e — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) October 4, 2024

Advertisement

And time and again they prove 'misinformation' is just code for 'things we don't like.'

This is damage control. They know they are caught and they have the media branch of the Democrat Party running cover for them. https://t.co/p9lErM8fAk — Celtic_Harper (@Celtic_Harper) October 4, 2024

And only the most rabid partisans will buy this.

Straight up lies from MSNBC and, sadly, some people will believe it. There is plenty of evidence that FEMA funds are depleted and that the money was used on illegal immigrants. Even Mayorkas says they have no more money. @MSNBC sucks. https://t.co/tDpSUAiPA0 — 🇺🇲 Just Deb 🇺🇲 (@Deb_Loves_Jesus) October 4, 2024

They think we're stupid.