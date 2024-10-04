On Latina Equal Pay Day, Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED for Her Pathetic Pandering

Massively Tone-Deaf Samantha Power Brags About Lighting Up Ukraine While Americans Sit in...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

If you didn't know Latina Equal Pay Day was a thing, don't worry. Neither did we. But it is, and Kamala Harris -- who swears she'll be a president for all Americans -- wants us to know America really discriminates against Latina workers.

The wage gap is a myth, when you look at women and men working similar positions and similar hours. Women of all races often take lower-paying jobs with fewer hours and more flexibility so they can take care of their families and homes.

But why let reality get in the way of a good narrative?

To recap:

Only one-third of Americans get tax cuts, which means most of us will be paying the same or -- more likely -- increased taxes.

Homes will be $25,000 more expensive, at a minimum.

We'll be footing the $50,000 bill for new businesses.

And people in Asheville, NC only get $750 after losing everything.

But that would be racist and sexist, so not gonna happen.

Precisely.

No room on the calendar for that.

It sure is.

She's not going to be president for everybody. She's made that clear.

And yes -- it's all DEI run amok.

This is her priority.

You can only achieve equity by knocking others down a peg or two. In this case, Kamala plans to knock middle class Americans down to a lower socioeconomic bracket.

She's a terrible politician and a terrible candidate.

It's the first step.

She offered hurricane victims $750. What more should they expect from her?

Much like the word 'women', the Left can miraculously use 'Latina' when it serves their political purposes.

What a concept.

Tags: EQUAL PAY KAMALA HARRIS LATINOS WOMEN

