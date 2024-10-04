On Latina Equal Pay Day, Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED for Her Pathetic Pandering

If you didn't know Latina Equal Pay Day was a thing, don't worry. Neither did we. But it is, and Kamala Harris -- who swears she'll be a president for all Americans -- wants us to know America really discriminates against Latina workers.
Today is Latina Equal Pay Day. On average, Latina workers may lose out on more than $1.2 million over the course of a 40-year career due to the wage gap.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 4, 2024
That is money she could use to:
—Pay off student loans
—Put a down payment on a house
—Start a small business
The wage gap is a myth, when you look at women and men working similar positions and similar hours. Women of all races often take lower-paying jobs with fewer hours and more flexibility so they can take care of their families and homes.
But why let reality get in the way of a good narrative?
My opportunity economy plan offers:— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 4, 2024
—Tax cuts for 100 million Americans
—$25,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers
—$50,000 deduction to start a new business
To recap:
Only one-third of Americans get tax cuts, which means most of us will be paying the same or -- more likely -- increased taxes.
Homes will be $25,000 more expensive, at a minimum.
We'll be footing the $50,000 bill for new businesses.
And people in Asheville, NC only get $750 after losing everything.
Lol literally a day for everything...— Hexologist 🇺🇸 (@Hexologist31) October 4, 2024
Can't wait for White mens underwear day.
But that would be racist and sexist, so not gonna happen.
Today should be…— kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) October 4, 2024
“stop giving illegals money while you can’t afford to take care of hurricane victims in America…” day
Precisely.
Latina equal pay day? WTF— TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) October 4, 2024
What about treating Americans better than illegal migrants and Ukrainians?
No room on the calendar for that.
Kamala's 'opportunity economy' is just a smoke screen for more government control.— John (@johnEiid) October 4, 2024
If you want to get ahead, stop waiting for handouts and start hustling.
No one’s gonna save you
It sure is.
She's gonna be President for everbody all right.— A Simple Fool ❤️🔥 (@asimplefoolblog) October 4, 2024
This s**t is DEI run amok. https://t.co/cB44Sv5uze
She's not going to be president for everybody. She's made that clear.
And yes -- it's all DEI run amok.
We have 4 states under water.— Midwest Iowa girl (@Maga4Justice) October 4, 2024
Can you focus and prioritize please.
FFS 🤦♀️ https://t.co/VPkz6HQuWV
This is her priority.
Her opportunity economy only applies to non-citizens. This lady is an absolute scam artist. https://t.co/g1bb7YS1lk— Big Bad John (@Yesterdayan) October 4, 2024
You can only achieve equity by knocking others down a peg or two. In this case, Kamala plans to knock middle class Americans down to a lower socioeconomic bracket.
The cringe, it hurts so bad to watch https://t.co/Kh4pJgKm3n— Buda (@Budaisangry) October 4, 2024
She's a terrible politician and a terrible candidate.
Everything has to be about race. It’s part of the divide and conquer process. https://t.co/fbCwEfpgcN— 🏴☠️Casi Rumore, Agorist🏴 (@SubscriptPirate) October 4, 2024
It's the first step.
People are literally drowning in mud and this tone deaf witch is talking about a made up bs day? https://t.co/3KBgCq4LeC— Trump2024ia+szn (@bigdeal_szn) October 4, 2024
She offered hurricane victims $750. What more should they expect from her?
RIP "Latinx", you were never needed or wanted https://t.co/55ZZWyOyFV— craigtopicalthemestar (@craigsuperstar) October 4, 2024
Much like the word 'women', the Left can miraculously use 'Latina' when it serves their political purposes.
It's a good day to help people suffering in disaster zones, regardless of their ethnicity. https://t.co/9JfdNr4NVz— Cheryl (@HoldingOn2Stars) October 4, 2024
What a concept.
