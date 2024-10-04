On Latina Equal Pay Day, Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED for Her Pathetic Pandering

If you didn't know Latina Equal Pay Day was a thing, don't worry. Neither did we. But it is, and Kamala Harris -- who swears she'll be a president for all Americans -- wants us to know America really discriminates against Latina workers.

Today is Latina Equal Pay Day. On average, Latina workers may lose out on more than $1.2 million over the course of a 40-year career due to the wage gap.



That is money she could use to:

—Pay off student loans

—Put a down payment on a house

—Start a small business — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 4, 2024

The wage gap is a myth, when you look at women and men working similar positions and similar hours. Women of all races often take lower-paying jobs with fewer hours and more flexibility so they can take care of their families and homes.

But why let reality get in the way of a good narrative?

My opportunity economy plan offers:



—Tax cuts for 100 million Americans

—$25,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers

—$50,000 deduction to start a new business — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 4, 2024

To recap:

Only one-third of Americans get tax cuts, which means most of us will be paying the same or -- more likely -- increased taxes.

Homes will be $25,000 more expensive, at a minimum.

We'll be footing the $50,000 bill for new businesses.

And people in Asheville, NC only get $750 after losing everything.

Lol literally a day for everything...



Can't wait for White mens underwear day. — Hexologist 🇺🇸 (@Hexologist31) October 4, 2024

But that would be racist and sexist, so not gonna happen.

Today should be…



“stop giving illegals money while you can’t afford to take care of hurricane victims in America…” day — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) October 4, 2024

Precisely.

Latina equal pay day? WTF



What about treating Americans better than illegal migrants and Ukrainians? — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) October 4, 2024

No room on the calendar for that.

Kamala's 'opportunity economy' is just a smoke screen for more government control.



If you want to get ahead, stop waiting for handouts and start hustling.



No one’s gonna save you — John (@johnEiid) October 4, 2024

It sure is.

She's gonna be President for everbody all right.



This s**t is DEI run amok. https://t.co/cB44Sv5uze — A Simple Fool ❤️‍🔥 (@asimplefoolblog) October 4, 2024

She's not going to be president for everybody. She's made that clear.

And yes -- it's all DEI run amok.

We have 4 states under water.



Can you focus and prioritize please.



FFS 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/VPkz6HQuWV — Midwest Iowa girl (@Maga4Justice) October 4, 2024

This is her priority.

Her opportunity economy only applies to non-citizens. This lady is an absolute scam artist. https://t.co/g1bb7YS1lk — Big Bad John (@Yesterdayan) October 4, 2024

You can only achieve equity by knocking others down a peg or two. In this case, Kamala plans to knock middle class Americans down to a lower socioeconomic bracket.

The cringe, it hurts so bad to watch https://t.co/Kh4pJgKm3n — Buda (@Budaisangry) October 4, 2024

She's a terrible politician and a terrible candidate.

Everything has to be about race. It’s part of the divide and conquer process. https://t.co/fbCwEfpgcN — 🏴‍☠️Casi Rumore, Agorist🏴 (@SubscriptPirate) October 4, 2024

It's the first step.

People are literally drowning in mud and this tone deaf witch is talking about a made up bs day? https://t.co/3KBgCq4LeC — Trump2024ia+szn (@bigdeal_szn) October 4, 2024

She offered hurricane victims $750. What more should they expect from her?

RIP "Latinx", you were never needed or wanted https://t.co/55ZZWyOyFV — craigtopicalthemestar (@craigsuperstar) October 4, 2024

Much like the word 'women', the Left can miraculously use 'Latina' when it serves their political purposes.

It's a good day to help people suffering in disaster zones, regardless of their ethnicity. https://t.co/9JfdNr4NVz — Cheryl (@HoldingOn2Stars) October 4, 2024

What a concept.