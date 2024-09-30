RIP Charlie Hustle: Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead at 83
Nuking the Filibuster Is Not a Risk the Democrats Should Be Allowed to...
Weird: Tim Walz Gives a Jazz Hands Welcome as He Deplanes
Houthis Shot Down a Very Expensive American Drone Today after Shooting Missiles at...
43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim...
CACKLING LIAR: James Woods Calls Down THUNDER on Kamala's Photo-Op Border Visit
As Desperate Families Search for Lost Loved Ones, Secretary Mayorkas Can Only Preach...
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Resp...
'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...
Tim Walz Is a Commie Lying Liar Who Lies and Loves China (and...
North Carolina Democratic Candidate for Governor Raises Money While North Carolina Residen...
Charles Payne Spots the Most Unqualified and Indifferent Biden-Harris Cabinet Member
*SNORT* Scott Jennings Embarrasses TF Out of Stephanie Ruhle and Her Laughable Reporting...

WHY Is This So Hard for Her?! Here's Another Kamala Harris Word Salad Answer on Economic Plans (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Why, why, why is it so hard for Kamala Harris to give a straight answer on her economic plan?

Is it because she doesn't have one? Is it because it's so bad it'll destroy her in the election? Is it because she's so idiotic she can't articulate it, if it exists?

Advertisement

The answer is probably a combo of all three. But, darn it, it's so awful to watch her ramble on without saying anything.

WATCH:

Okay, Kamala. We get it. You grew up 'middle class' (actually, she was much better off than middle class).

How do you plan to help Americans struggling to make ends meet?

Absolutely. In the name of 'equity', of course.

Really? She's never mentioned that before!

*turns off sarcasm mode*

Recommended

She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

She really does.

Where else would 'community banks' be?

The next state over?

She's a moron.

Heh.

Interesting.

'Educated, not smart' is a perfect description.

Advertisement

She's so, so bad at this.

And let's hope we never find out what it means. Because it's probably some 'equity' nonsense that'll actually ruin the economy.

Tags: 2024 ECONOMICS ECONOMY KAMALA HARRIS WORDS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Response
Grateful Calvin
Weird: Tim Walz Gives a Jazz Hands Welcome as He Deplanes
Brett T.
CACKLING LIAR: James Woods Calls Down THUNDER on Kamala's Photo-Op Border Visit
Amy Curtis
43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate Amy Curtis
Advertisement