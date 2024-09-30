WHY Is This So Hard for Her?! Here's Another Kamala Harris Word Salad Answer on Economic Plans (WATCH)

Why, why, why is it so hard for Kamala Harris to give a straight answer on her economic plan?

Is it because she doesn't have one? Is it because it's so bad it'll destroy her in the election? Is it because she's so idiotic she can't articulate it, if it exists?

The answer is probably a combo of all three. But, darn it, it's so awful to watch her ramble on without saying anything.

WATCH:

Q: "What is your economic plan?"



Kamala: *Once again talks about herself and her upbringing without saying anything of substance* pic.twitter.com/cZri76SPEY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Okay, Kamala. We get it. You grew up 'middle class' (actually, she was much better off than middle class).

How do you plan to help Americans struggling to make ends meet?

What's of substance is between the lines: she's talking about DEI without saying it. She supports small businesses, community banks...I'm pretty sure behind the words she's saying minority small business and minority community banks. — MSM is complicit in trafficking (@ProudIdealist) September 30, 2024

Absolutely. In the name of 'equity', of course.

wait she grew up in a middle class family? no wayyy — J (@JayTC53) September 30, 2024

Really? She's never mentioned that before!

*turns off sarcasm mode*

She offends the intelligence of stupid people . — Miss G (@Green_k100) September 30, 2024

She really does.

Good God, she's a moron. Not only does she immediately go into her "I was raised in the middle class" schtick, but she followed it up by rehashing her "community banks are banks in the community" word salad from a few years ago. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) September 30, 2024

Where else would 'community banks' be?

The next state over?

She's a moron.

7 shots if your drinking game had "small businesses" — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) September 30, 2024

Heh.

Wide frame making Kamala look small and insignificant (again) for an interview— made possible by her PR team of DEI hires. pic.twitter.com/kk6ESN5zYM — Ellen Streiff (@EllenStreiff) September 30, 2024

Interesting.

Politicians are often evasive and vague. It's baked in the cake. But this answer shows that while she is an educated woman, she is not a smart woman. This answer has zero to do with the question. It's a variation on the same "I grew up middle class" nonsense. Dumbest robot ever. https://t.co/wYWIUJAylC — Johnny Applesauce (@ArtPunkBeardGuy) September 30, 2024

'Educated, not smart' is a perfect description.

A president must say “small business” over and over when telling pointless stories.



And unnaturally gesture to get people to believe nonsense.



This is the path to the White House. 🤮 https://t.co/CjDbxGsrx7 — Brian O’Leary (@BrianDOLeary) September 30, 2024

She's so, so bad at this.

It takes her over a minute of backstory to get to her senate record on community banks (she then says community about 5x in one sentence). And gets in her "opportunity economy" buzz words which we still have no clue what that actually means. https://t.co/774kGqhaiH — Brittany (@bccover) September 30, 2024

And let's hope we never find out what it means. Because it's probably some 'equity' nonsense that'll actually ruin the economy.