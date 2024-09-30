NORMS! DECENCY! Bitter HAG Hillary Clinton Says Media Needs 'Consistent Narrative' on 'Dangers' of Trump

Hillary Clinton is a contemptible shrew. The fact that she will not only never be president, but lost to Donald Trump, will always warm the cockles of this writer's heart.

Why?

This is why:

NEW - Hillary Clinton: "The press needs a consistent narrative about the danger that Trump poses."pic.twitter.com/9KA4hr6NAQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 29, 2024

They're not even hiding it anymore.

We're hard pressed to figure out how they could tweak the narrative any further.

It's 'ORANGE MAN BAD!' on every station, constantly.

This old cabbage smelling seahag needs to go the way of the dodo — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) September 29, 2024

Truly, you paint a picture with words.

Code for more political violence from the Left. — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) September 29, 2024

Exactly.

But the Right are the 'domestic terrorists' or something.

How about that? Hillary sounds almost exactly like John Kerry! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) September 29, 2024

John Kerry basically called for the First Amendment to be abolished recently, and these two things go hand in hand: they want to silence our speech while they have a consistent narrative about Republicans, climate change, crime, illegal immigration.

It's all intentional.

This is why Trump has nearly been killed twice — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 29, 2024

It sure is.

She is soulless. — MJ (@misfittoyMJ) September 29, 2024

Absolutely soulless.

They sure are.

Not.

I truly hope I live long enough to see those vile, evil witch shuffle off of this mortal coil. https://t.co/KiixhVmARZ — wiserX (@WiserMeany) September 29, 2024

Oh, so do we.

If you need to make a consistent narrative then it’s not truth.



Truth is consistent on its own, just report that. https://t.co/g0tPFkdpnF — Nick Kupper (@kupper4arizona) September 30, 2024

Exactly this.

I think she just confirmed that the Democrats intent to control mainstream media. Yes that's what I heard. https://t.co/MZv8MMuyQd — Judy Maxine🇨🇦 (@JudyMaxB9632935) September 29, 2024

They already do.

The next step is censoring those outlets that don't toe the line: like X.

They want him to be assassinated. That's why they keep saying things like this. https://t.co/jeorq6n8GN — Miss Communication (@thatstressedgal) September 29, 2024

They'll keep doing this until someone is successful, unfortunately.

And then the cycle will start all over with the next Republican candidate.

This is outrageous rhetoric even for old, bitter Meemaw



Trump has had two assassination attempts on his life, so sit down and be quiet @HillaryClinton https://t.co/hSoocjaJAX — Mimi (@MadMimi3) September 29, 2024

Yes. Sit down and shut up, Meemaw.