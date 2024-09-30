KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere...
NORMS! DECENCY! Bitter HAG Hillary Clinton Says Media Needs 'Consistent Narrative' on 'Dangers' of Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton is a contemptible shrew. The fact that she will not only never be president, but lost to Donald Trump, will always warm the cockles of this writer's heart.

Why?

This is why:

They're not even hiding it anymore.

We're hard pressed to figure out how they could tweak the narrative any further. 

It's 'ORANGE MAN BAD!' on every station, constantly.

Truly, you paint a picture with words.

Exactly.

But the Right are the 'domestic terrorists' or something.

John Kerry basically called for the First Amendment to be abolished recently, and these two things go hand in hand: they want to silence our speech while they have a consistent narrative about Republicans, climate change, crime, illegal immigration.

It's all intentional.

It sure is.

Absolutely soulless.

They sure are.

Not.

Oh, so do we.

Exactly this.

They already do.

The next step is censoring those outlets that don't toe the line: like X.

They'll keep doing this until someone is successful, unfortunately.

And then the cycle will start all over with the next Republican candidate.

Yes. Sit down and shut up, Meemaw.

