It's the Economy, Stupid! AP Helpfully Explains Why Americans Are Cooking More Meals...
HOLY GASLIGHT, BATMAN: Watch Eric Holder Say DOJ's Never Been Used for Political...
THEFT: Biden-Harris Admin May Have Used Taxpayer Money to Hide Medicare Price Hike...
@Heritage: Harris-Biden Admin Energy Rules and Regulations Have Cost Taxpayers $1.37 Trill...
Here's How You Can Help People in Asheville, NC (and Elsewhere) Recover from...
New Yorker Says It's Time to Torch the Constitution (but Donald Trump's the...
She's MIDDLE CLASS, Y'all: Kamala Harris Wore $62k Necklace During Border Visit
Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying...
They Went THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY in Skit with Dana Carvey...
COMPLETE CATASTROPHE: Video Shows Disastrous Flooding Across Southeastern U.S. (Where's Jo...
Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS...
Seth Dillon Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain the 1st Amendment...
Asheville, NC Is Under Water, and THIS Is How Joe Biden Responds to...
'Utter SCUMBAG'! Tim Walz Hilariously DRAGGED for Trying to Pretend He Wasn't BOO'D...

Actor John Ashton, Best Known for 'Beverly Hills Cop' Dies at Age 76

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 29, 2024
Wikipedia

Actor John Ashton, best known for his role as Chief John Taggart in 'Beverly Hills Cop', has died. He was 76 years old.

Advertisement

More from Variety:

John Ashton, known for his role as John Taggart in the “Beverly Hills Cop” films, died Thursday in Fort Collins, Colo., his manager Alan Somers confirmed to Variety. He was 76.

Ashton played Detective Sergeant John Taggart in the first two installments of the “Beverly Hills Cop” series, released in 1984 and 1987, alongside Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold. He reprised his role in 2024’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” in which his character is now a police chief.

Ashton's career was more prolific than the three 'Beverly Hills Cop' installments and included 'An Eye for an Eye' (1973), an uncredited role in the George Burns film 'Oh, God!' (1977), 'Borderline' (1980), 'Midnight Run' (1988), 'Little Big League' (1994), 'Gone Baby Gone' (2007), and 'All Happy Families' (2023). He also made guest appearances on several television shows including 'M*A*S*H', 'Law & Order: SVU', 'King of the Hill', and 'Police Squad!'

The last installment of 'Beverly Hills Cop' released July 3.

Recommended

THEFT: Biden-Harris Admin May Have Used Taxpayer Money to Hide Medicare Price Hike Before Election
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

+1000 for the tailpipe banana reference.

From 'Midnight Run' with Robert De Niro.

He died following a battle with cancer.

He has over 200 stage, film, and television credits to his name.

You can see it in this scene.

Advertisement

The short interview in this post is worth a listen.

Ashton is survived by his wife, Robin Hoye, his children Michelle Ashton and Michael Thomas Ashton, stepchildren Courtney Donovan, Lindsay Curcio and Ashley Hoye, and a grandson named Henry.

Our sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Tags: CELEBRITIES DEATH HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THEFT: Biden-Harris Admin May Have Used Taxpayer Money to Hide Medicare Price Hike Before Election
Amy Curtis
It's the Economy, Stupid! AP Helpfully Explains Why Americans Are Cooking More Meals at Home
Amy Curtis
They Went THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY in Skit with Dana Carvey Portraying Biden and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS Inconvenient FACT
Sam J.
Asheville, NC Is Under Water, and THIS Is How Joe Biden Responds to the Disaster
Amy Curtis
HOLY GASLIGHT, BATMAN: Watch Eric Holder Say DOJ's Never Been Used for Political Persecutions
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THEFT: Biden-Harris Admin May Have Used Taxpayer Money to Hide Medicare Price Hike Before Election Amy Curtis
Advertisement