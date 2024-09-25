Coke's Gone WOKE: Check Out What You Are and Aren't Allowed to Put on Custom Cans of Coca-Cola

Corporations always do this -- go woke -- and we don't understand why. It never gains them new customers, but it does offend and alienate their reliable customer base.

The latest offender is Coca-Cola. Those iconic red cans of soda allow consumers to customize them at certain locations.

Except if you are Christian or a Trump supporter.

First up, a kiosk that won't let users put the name 'Jesus' on the can. WATCH:

Coca Cola won't let you personalize a can with "Jesus"



...but allows satan and Allah.



Why do they discriminate against Christianity? pic.twitter.com/j08P4fDIAT — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 25, 2024

More from The Daily Dot:

After a Facebook user posted a video showing that he couldn’t create a custom Coke can with the word “Jesus” on it, some Christians say they’ll be boycotting the beverage company. The online melodrama started with a video posted by Antwoine Hill on Facebook over the weekend. In it, Hill is at a machine in a Coca-Cola store, showing how he’s able to write the names of other religious figures, like “Allah,” “Buddah [sic],” or “Satan,” on a custom can of soda, but not “Jesus.” In fact, when he attempts to write “Jesus,” Hill receives an error message. “Sadly, we cannot automatically allow this text on the can!” the machine states. “If you feel this is a mistake, please speak to a store representative.”

The Daily Dot also tried and was not allowed to put the name 'Jesus' on a can.

Wonder how Hispanic men named Jesus feel about this.

Probably due to the fact that Coca Cola understands that people will also use Jesus his name in a mocking manner and therefore they do not allow it, so they prevent people from using Jesus. I don’t think they care about people mocking satan (that’s at least society’s consensus). — SiRy (@1SiRy) September 25, 2024

Yeah, that's not it. If it was, they wouldn't allow Allah, because we all know what happens when he's mocked.

Heck, back in 2005, Burger King was forced to pull ice cream after some decorative scrollwork on the packaging offended a Muslim because it looked too much like the Arabic characters for 'Allah'. As this writer's colleague Aaron pointed out, you'd think they'd not allow Allah because of it.

When I tested this just now; Allah, Buddha and Satan were all denied with this same message, not just Jesus. Seems like the issue has been corrected. Question is was it a purposeful slight, or harmless accident? How do they explain to the Hispanic demo that Jesus is unavailable? — RG | Darth Wakko (@DarthWakko_THF) September 25, 2024

It's always an 'accident' that happens to go one way.

If this isn’t a glitch it’s even more disturbing because Jesus is a common Hispanic name. https://t.co/oGQGp8BbWL — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 25, 2024

We're doubtful it was a 'glitch' and we're certain they didn't even think about the ramifications of excluding the Hispanic name.

This isn’t true. I tried to it out and it blocked



- Jesus

- Allah

- Hitler

- Vishnu https://t.co/gSAuAvFmH4 pic.twitter.com/9o86ZVS8CZ — Cowtown Caller (@CowtownCaller) September 25, 2024

It was true when the story was written, because we have video proof.

The censorship wasn't just limited to religion. Another user pointed out the customized cans won't allow 'Trump' on them.

.@CocaCola's custom can website allows you to use "Harris Walz 2024" but restricts you from using "Trump 2024" because it's "political in nature" or "offensive."



Care to explain @CocaCola? pic.twitter.com/sr37epWhdn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2024

Wow.

Time to Bud Light them — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 25, 2024

It sure is.

If Corporations are going to play these political games then they should at least have the decency to do it evenly.



I appreciate the fact that most of these massive corporations are ideologically captured by leftist zealots - but if you can't do it equally, don't do it at all. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 25, 2024

They don't have that decency. They have become politicized, too.

They’ll say it’s an oversight



But it always goes one way… https://t.co/U0sG6hbhAV — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 25, 2024

It's always an 'oversight' or an 'error' when they get caught.

But it also always, invariably goes one way.

BTW I’m being told that they are rejecting Jesus but not Allah



Of course Jesus is not just the name of my savior but it’s also the first name of many, many Latinos named after Him.



Meanwhile Muslims are known to get offended and declare holy war when allah’s name—or even… https://t.co/U0sG6hbhAV — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 25, 2024

The post continues:

Meanwhile Muslims are known to get offended and declare holy war when allah’s name—or even something that looks like his name—appears on products: https://outsidethebeltway.com/_burger_king_recalls_sacrilegious_desserts/

You'd think they'd know this.

Some development team chose to use a "Safety" software package built by commies for convenience and now might cost Coca Cola a lot of money. https://t.co/NpgWsc1zKe — 𝐡𝐚𝐲𝐫𝐚𝐡 (@StateOfHayiran) September 25, 2024

Whoops.

Political bias now runs all through corporate America. https://t.co/KLKvs3xxp0 — Nancy Pearcey (@NancyRPearcey) September 25, 2024

To our detriment.