Coke's Gone WOKE: Check Out What You Are and Aren't Allowed to Put on Custom Cans of Coca-Cola

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Corporations always do this -- go woke -- and we don't understand why. It never gains them new customers, but it does offend and alienate their reliable customer base.

The latest offender is Coca-Cola. Those iconic red cans of soda allow consumers to customize them at certain locations.

Except if you are Christian or a Trump supporter.

First up, a kiosk that won't let users put the name 'Jesus' on the can. WATCH:

More from The Daily Dot:

After a Facebook user posted a video showing that he couldn’t create a custom Coke can with the word “Jesus” on it, some Christians say they’ll be boycotting the beverage company.

The online melodrama started with a video posted by Antwoine Hill on Facebook over the weekend. In it, Hill is at a machine in a Coca-Cola store, showing how he’s able to write the names of other religious figures, like “Allah,” “Buddah [sic],” or “Satan,” on a custom can of soda, but not “Jesus.” In fact, when he attempts to write “Jesus,” Hill receives an error message.

“Sadly, we cannot automatically allow this text on the can!” the machine states. “If you feel this is a mistake, please speak to a store representative.”

The Daily Dot also tried and was not allowed to put the name 'Jesus' on a can.

Wonder how Hispanic men named Jesus feel about this.

Yeah, that's not it. If it was, they wouldn't allow Allah, because we all know what happens when he's mocked.

Heck, back in 2005, Burger King was forced to pull ice cream after some decorative scrollwork on the packaging offended a Muslim because it looked too much like the Arabic characters for 'Allah'. As this writer's colleague Aaron pointed out, you'd think they'd not allow Allah because of it.

It's always an 'accident' that happens to go one way.

We're doubtful it was a 'glitch' and we're certain they didn't even think about the ramifications of excluding the Hispanic name.

It was true when the story was written, because we have video proof.

The censorship wasn't just limited to religion. Another user pointed out the customized cans won't allow 'Trump' on them.

Wow.

It sure is.

They don't have that decency. They have become politicized, too.

It's always an 'oversight' or an 'error' when they get caught.

But it also always, invariably goes one way.

The post continues:

Meanwhile Muslims are known to get offended and declare holy war when allah’s name—or even something that looks like his name—appears on products: https://outsidethebeltway.com/_burger_king_recalls_sacrilegious_desserts/

You'd think they'd know this.

Whoops.

To our detriment.

