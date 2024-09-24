Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre Tells Congress He Was Recently Diagnosed With Parkinson's

Full disclosure: this writer has always been a Green Bay Packers fan. So it was absolutely stunning news to hear Brett Favre, the legendary former Packers quarterback, was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

JUST IN: Legendary NFL Quarterback Brett Favre tells Congress he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, says "it’s too late for me."



The comment came during a congressional hearing on federal welfare reform.



"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I… pic.twitter.com/3eMJRZwcCc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2024

The majority of Favre's career was played in Green Bay. From 1992 to 2010, Favre had 321 consecutive starts, including 297 regular season games and was the first NFL quarterback to obtain 70,000 yards, 10,000 passes, 6,000 completions, 500 touchdowns, and victories over all 32 teams.

Really gut wrenching. Favre is only 54 years old.

This is heartbreaking.



Thoughts and prayers for Brett and the family.



Breaking: Brett Favre has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease —



In recent years, Favre cited he was knocked unconscious in games 3-4 times; and thus unquestionably suffered concussions then — but added he may have suffered 1,000 concussions in his 20-year playing career. https://t.co/xCgUYIHG8S — Dustin Kittle (@dustinkittle) September 24, 2024

Wow.

