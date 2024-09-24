WOW! Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Gossiped About Kamala With Cardinal Dolan and What...
Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre Tells Congress He Was Recently Diagnosed With Parkinson's

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:45 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File

Full disclosure: this writer has always been a Green Bay Packers fan. So it was absolutely stunning news to hear Brett Favre, the legendary former Packers quarterback, was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Watch:

The majority of Favre's career was played in Green Bay. From 1992 to 2010, Favre had 321 consecutive starts, including 297 regular season games and was the first NFL quarterback to obtain 70,000 yards, 10,000 passes, 6,000 completions, 500 touchdowns, and victories over all 32 teams.

Really gut wrenching. Favre is only 54 years old.

He sure was.

It is heartbreaking.

Wow.

Yes, it does.

Tags: CONGRESS FOOTBALL GREEN BAY PACKERS NFL BRETT FAVRE

