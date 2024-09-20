FANNING THE FLAMES: Democrats Continue to Call Trump a 'Threat' Despite TWO Assassination Attempts

The Democrats know exactly what they're doing when they repeatedly call Donald Trump a threat to democracy. They want to fan the flames by repeating inflammatory rhetoric, and they keep doing it despite two assassination attempts targeting the former president.
"He is a threat. Period. Point Blank."— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 20, 2024
Democrats double and triple down after 2nd assassination attempt: pic.twitter.com/rEWdoZAVev
Just incredible. And absolutely frightening.
This is "point blank"@RepJasmine— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 20, 2024
Perhaps you should stop making references like that about the next President pic.twitter.com/PObyr6zKiB
This is who they are.
Democrats are evil people.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 20, 2024
They sure are.
I hope these people understand what they're doing. Trump will be in office again and they're gonna have to answer for this.— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 20, 2024
They're screaming he's a dictator for it.
Hank Johnson thought the island of Guam would tip over from to many people on it. Nothing he says matters after that.— Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 20, 2024
But there's no excuse for fomenting hatred.
I hate to say it but they are becoming evil, soulless people https://t.co/Fys0xtpqYG— Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) September 20, 2024
They're not becoming. They are.
Democrats are running on hate speech, rhetoric that is meant to incentivize another assassination attempt. https://t.co/FMl7l3KkIx— Sir Kenneth (assume the usual pronouns) (@kenchurchill4) September 20, 2024
At the same time, they're trying to silence anyone who posts 'misinformation' on social media.
This will be their pretext to support violence https://t.co/CaIScPkkZ0— John (@2apatriotJohn) September 20, 2024
It absolutely will be.
