FANNING THE FLAMES: Democrats Continue to Call Trump a 'Threat' Despite TWO Assassination Attempts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Democrats know exactly what they're doing when they repeatedly call Donald Trump a threat to democracy. They want to fan the flames by repeating inflammatory rhetoric, and they keep doing it despite two assassination attempts targeting the former president.

WATCH:

Just incredible. And absolutely frightening.

This is who they are.

They sure are.

They're screaming he's a dictator for it.

But there's no excuse for fomenting hatred.

They're not becoming. They are.

At the same time, they're trying to silence anyone who posts 'misinformation' on social media.

It absolutely will be.

