Well LOOKY HERE: Kamala Harris Once Praised Now-Arrested Diddy for Hosting Town Hall on COVID

Sean Combs, the American rapper better known as Diddy, was arrested yesterday on some pretty hefty charges including:

BREAKING: A judge refuses to grant bail to Sean "Diddy" Combs and orders him to be sent to jail while he awaits his sex trafficking trial. https://t.co/zO7eWiM3T7 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2024

More from the AP:

Sean “Diddy” Combs headed to jail Tuesday to await trial in a federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence. The music mogul is charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The indictment against him lists allegations that go back to 2008. He’s accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed “Freak Offs.” The indictment also refers obliquely to an attack on his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, that was captured on video.

But that's not the focus here. The focus is this now-resurrected post from Kamala Harris, praising Diddy for hosting a town hall on COVID and equity.

Thank you, @Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night. There's a lot at stake for our communities right now and it's critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities.https://t.co/mPFYcIhsFD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 10, 2020

Here before it’s deleted — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) September 17, 2024

This didn't age well — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 17, 2024

Why did @Complex take down the link to the article?



You know why. https://t.co/Uf95Gj96CH — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) September 18, 2024

If that picture of Trump with Epstein at some party with 1000 people at it 25 years ago is fair game, then this is fair game. https://t.co/Xi0nnYRv8K — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 17, 2024

Diddy was just charged with racketeering, s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in pr*stit*tion. https://t.co/NQcDa9pL6E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2024

And if Donald Trump praised him for hosting a town hall, it would be headline news until the election.