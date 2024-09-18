Want Some Cheese With That Whine? Don Lemon Uses Lies to Blame Trump...
Finally, a Media Member Shows a Modicum of Sanity After Second Attempt on...
Could Joe Walsh Sink Any Lower?
Lies and the Lying Infanticidal Liars Who Tell Them
New Study Nukes Study Saying Black Newborns Are More Likely to Die With...
Twitter Has Thoughts About Video of 'Hanoi' Jane Fonda Door Knocking for Kamala...
Miami Herald: Disparaging Tim Walz's Military Service Insults Millions of Patriots
What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'
CNN: Elie Mystal Says Dems Will Tamp Down Their Rhetoric the Moment Trump...
The Last Sane Democrat: John Fetterman Supports Israel's Targeting of 'Existential Threat'...
How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced...
Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'
'Bloodbath': MSNBC's Jon Lemire Reports on Donald Trump's Incendiary Rhetoric

Well LOOKY HERE: Kamala Harris Once Praised Now-Arrested Diddy for Hosting Town Hall on COVID

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 AM on September 18, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Sean Combs, the American rapper better known as Diddy, was arrested yesterday on some pretty hefty charges including: 

Advertisement

More from the AP:

Sean “Diddy” Combs headed to jail Tuesday to await trial in a federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence.

The music mogul is charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The indictment against him lists allegations that go back to 2008.

He’s accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed “Freak Offs.” The indictment also refers obliquely to an attack on his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, that was captured on video.

It's bad news.

But that's not the focus here. The focus is this now-resurrected post from Kamala Harris, praising Diddy for hosting a town hall on COVID and equity.

Wonder if she'll say anything now that he's been indicted on some pretty serious charges.

Yikes, indeed.

Don't worry. This writer has a screenshot.

Recommended

Could Joe Walsh Sink Any Lower?
RickRobinson
Advertisement

Aged like gas station sushi in the August sun.

Oh.

OH.

Look at that.

We all know why.

It sure is.

He sure was.

And if Donald Trump praised him for hosting a town hall, it would be headline news until the election.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS EQUITY COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Could Joe Walsh Sink Any Lower?
RickRobinson
Want Some Cheese With That Whine? Don Lemon Uses Lies to Blame Trump for Assassination Attempts
Grateful Calvin
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'
Brett T.
What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes
Gordon K
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Twitter Has Thoughts About Video of 'Hanoi' Jane Fonda Door Knocking for Kamala in Michigan
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Could Joe Walsh Sink Any Lower? RickRobinson
Advertisement