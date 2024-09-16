This Is Fine! Biden-Harris Economy See Layoffs JUMP in August and Hiring at...
Donald Trump Jr. Rightly FED UP With Having to Tell His Kids Someone Tried to Kill Their Grandpa AGAIN

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

While the Left doubles down on being awful about the latest Trump assassination attempt (yeah, that's a sentence we just had to write), they -- the supposed party of tolerance, love, and joy -- seem to forget Donald Trump has a family who loves him.

Including young grandchildren.

We get it -- Joe Biden spent years ignoring his one inconvenient granddaughter -- so maybe the Left is unfamiliar with how much grandparents and grandchildren love one another.

But they do. And it's scary and hard for the kids when Left-wing lunatics keep trying to murder their grandfather.

That's the reality the five children of Donald Trump, Jr. have to deal with, sadly.

This writer's children lost both their grandfathers within 17 months of each other, from natural causes. That was hard enough.

She's sure the Left will justify this because Donald Trump is literally Hitler, or something, and therefore his grandchildren deserve to suffer.

Because they're vile.

It's absolutely horrifying.

It's deeply disturbing.

No, it shouldn't be.

A very kind comment.

Amen.

They sure are.

This impacts the entire family. Melania demanded answers just the other day about the first assassination attempt.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD. They've lost their souls.

