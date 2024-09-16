Donald Trump Jr. Rightly FED UP With Having to Tell His Kids Someone Tried to Kill Their Grandpa AGAIN

While the Left doubles down on being awful about the latest Trump assassination attempt (yeah, that's a sentence we just had to write), they -- the supposed party of tolerance, love, and joy -- seem to forget Donald Trump has a family who loves him.

Including young grandchildren.

We get it -- Joe Biden spent years ignoring his one inconvenient granddaughter -- so maybe the Left is unfamiliar with how much grandparents and grandchildren love one another.

But they do. And it's scary and hard for the kids when Left-wing lunatics keep trying to murder their grandfather.

That's the reality the five children of Donald Trump, Jr. have to deal with, sadly.

You know what’s getting really old? Having to have conversations with my 5 young children about radical leftist trying to kill their grandfather. No person should ever have to do this in America or anywhere else and yet I had to have that conversation five times again yesterday. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2024

This writer's children lost both their grandfathers within 17 months of each other, from natural causes. That was hard enough.

She's sure the Left will justify this because Donald Trump is literally Hitler, or something, and therefore his grandchildren deserve to suffer.

Because they're vile.

I'm sorry, Don. This is horrifying. The left is unhinged. It's their constant abuse and rhetoric that has led to this. We are living in very hard times. I pray for you and your family. The armor of god surrounds your father. We stand with you. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 16, 2024

It's absolutely horrifying.

I woke up this morning feeling sick. I had to face that trying to kill your father is now the new normal for America. The entire country should be shaken by this but no...It's just another day another assass!nation attempt by Democrats. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) September 16, 2024

It's deeply disturbing.

It’s sickening! It shouldn’t have to be this way. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 16, 2024

No, it shouldn't be.

If it makes you feel any better, we understand and appreciate the sacrifice your family has made for this country.



Thank you. — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) September 16, 2024

A very kind comment.

Our hearts are with the Trump family this morning. https://t.co/e2ffYV6uDj — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 16, 2024

Amen.

Democrats and media are directly responsible for the attempts against President Trump’s life… along- of course- with the specific members of letter agencies who are shepherding these lunatics https://t.co/M0X7lKXH7d — ColBen Bannister (@ColBannister) September 16, 2024

They sure are.

I thought about this as well. I thought of Lara Trump telling her little boy & girl once again. I thought of Barron getting that phone call while away at school. I thought of Melania going through that again. May God keep watch over him. ❤️ https://t.co/cApUgd6cFA — Kelly Girl 🇨🇦🇺🇸🍻😎🍎 (@kelly_cascadden) September 16, 2024

This impacts the entire family. Melania demanded answers just the other day about the first assassination attempt.

I think many people forget the Trump's are actually real people. The media & the democrats have done such a good job demonizing all of them,making them into caricatures of who they really are At one time, Trump was a HERO to many on the left (when they were cashing his checks) https://t.co/NoKycQG6Nv — Dana C. Nielsen (@DCN829) September 16, 2024

Because ORANGE MAN BAD. They've lost their souls.