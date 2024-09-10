YouTuber Who Has Never Experienced Friendship Tries to Make Lord of the Rings Gay, Gets DRAGGED Instead

There has been a lot of criticism around Amazon's 'Rings of Power' series. The show will cost Amazon about $1 billion over five seasons. You'd think for all that money, we'd get good quality content that respects the rich, vast source material. But we're not.

Instead, we're getting poor writing, woke revision of Tolkien's work, and terrible production values.

This, for example, was one of the 'profound' lines of dialogue: 'Do you know why a ship floats and a stone cannot? Because the stone sees only downward.'

What does that even mean?

But we digress.

One of the things 'Rings of Power' tries to do is 'ship' certain characters. It's nonsensical, goes against the lore of Middle Earth and the work Tolkien did to establish that world, and is insulting to the fans.

When the official 'Rings of Power' X account bragged about a 'ship' between characters, they received Mt. Doom levels of heat and criticism for it.

What are you, like twelve years old? https://t.co/yPFXyDe7LE — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) September 7, 2024

The Critical Drinker has been one of the biggest critics of 'Rings of Power' and rightly so. This writer loves 'Lord of the Rings' so much she has a tattoo honoring the work, but she hasn't watched a minute of 'Rings of Power' because it's that bad.

One of the other things the Left has tried to do is retcon the relationship between the Hobbits in the original books and the Peter Jackson movies. See, guys can't just be friends. There's always gotta be a subtext there.

This is what we're talking about:

Yes, because no one ever shipped anyone ever in Lord of the Rings before. Anyways, here’s just two boys being straight. https://t.co/YdVH1JNwQ3 pic.twitter.com/p6zEs7RrZl — Jessie Earl (@jessiegender) September 8, 2024

Sigh.

This is so exhausting.

'Lord of the Rings' was heavily influenced by Tolkien's experiences in the First and Second World Wars, and the relationships with his friends.

It's not a gay thing.

Thank you for reinforcing the stereotype that women shouldn't be allowed anywhere near male entertainment pic.twitter.com/w2imxOh0IZ — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) September 9, 2024

They ruin everything they touch.

No you’re right men can’t be friends they can only be gay, very smart take — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 10, 2024

Really brilliant, right?

Silence, pronouns. Go outside. Make some friends. Face some hardship. It will make you better, and less like... Whatever this is you just wrote. — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) September 10, 2024

Touch grass.

This is called friendship. Sorry you’ve never experienced it. Yes they were straight. One of them is literally talking about the girl he wanted to marry. He laters marries her and has children. Men can be friends and support each other through trials. That’s healthy and normal.… — 📿🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) September 10, 2024

Not only does Sam marry, it's established early on he cares for Rosie and that Frodo knows this.

Nailed it.

Yes. Real straight men would regard the deaths of their close friends with callous indifference. — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) September 9, 2024

And then Jessie would complain they're emotionless.

Then Sam proceeds to get married and have children at the end of the movie but go off — Kaida 🌊 (@khaliltooshort) September 9, 2024

Jessie seems to have forgotten that part.

This tired take is not just wrong.



It is evil.



It is an assault on the ideal of male friendship, which is already difficult enough to achieve in our age. https://t.co/7bI9PuZcdW — Andrew Snyder (@Andrewnsnyder) September 10, 2024

All of this.

please stop degrading a veteran of ww1 expressing his emotions about the experiences and friends he lost in that war in his fantasy novel to only gay guys can be emotional, it's sexist and dehumanizing https://t.co/bjI7n32qDo — Ivan^3 +18 (@DarthK4iser) September 9, 2024

Sure is.

*Witness your friend dying on the battlefield*



You must want to shag his corpse! https://t.co/52COFhRy3N — Disparu (@disparutoo) September 9, 2024

The Left cannot conceive anyone outside themselves is capable of emotion.

The constant sexualization of friendship is toxic in ways I don't even think we have begun to appreciate. https://t.co/r0dzCszKvs — Scott Smith (@hf_222222) September 9, 2024

All very true.

Exactly.