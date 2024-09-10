Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes...
YouTuber Who Has Never Experienced Friendship Tries to Make Lord of the Rings Gay, Gets DRAGGED Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 10, 2024
Meme screenshot

There has been a lot of criticism around Amazon's 'Rings of Power' series. The show will cost Amazon about $1 billion over five seasons. You'd think for all that money, we'd get good quality content that respects the rich, vast source material. But we're not.

Instead, we're getting poor writing, woke revision of Tolkien's work, and terrible production values.

This, for example, was one of the 'profound' lines of dialogue: 'Do you know why a ship floats and a stone cannot? Because the stone sees only downward.'

What does that even mean?

But we digress. 

One of the things 'Rings of Power' tries to do is 'ship' certain characters. It's nonsensical, goes against the lore of Middle Earth and the work Tolkien did to establish that world, and is insulting to the fans.

When the official 'Rings of Power' X account bragged about a 'ship' between characters, they received Mt. Doom levels of heat and criticism for it.

The Critical Drinker has been one of the biggest critics of 'Rings of Power' and rightly so. This writer loves 'Lord of the Rings' so much she has a tattoo honoring the work, but she hasn't watched a minute of 'Rings of Power' because it's that bad.

One of the other things the Left has tried to do is retcon the relationship between the Hobbits in the original books and the Peter Jackson movies. See, guys can't just be friends. There's always gotta be a subtext there.

This is what we're talking about:

Sigh.

This is so exhausting.

'Lord of the Rings' was heavily influenced by Tolkien's experiences in the First and Second World Wars, and the relationships with his friends.

It's not a gay thing.

They ruin everything they touch.

Really brilliant, right?

Touch grass.

Not only does Sam marry, it's established early on he cares for Rosie and that Frodo knows this.

Nailed it.

And then Jessie would complain they're emotionless.

Jessie seems to have forgotten that part.

All of this.

Sure is.

The Left cannot conceive anyone outside themselves is capable of emotion.

All very true.

Exactly.

