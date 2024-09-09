WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Trump Doesn't Trust Women (Can She Even DEFINE the Word Women?)

We would love to hear Kamala Harris define the word 'woman', because we'd bet you good money she'd spout some nonsensical word salad.

That being said, it's adorable she thinks Trump is the one who doesn't trust women.

Advertisement

Donald Trump has made his stance on reproductive freedoms clear.



To put it bluntly: He doesn’t trust women. pic.twitter.com/hQ5AS9eKwi — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 9, 2024

Who wants to ban gas stoves, private health insurance, and red meat? Who wants to confiscate guns?

It's Kamala, not Trump, who doesn't trust women.

Tough talk coming from people who were refusing to say what a woman is. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 9, 2024

Sure is.

Why did you let thousands of cat-eating Haitian illegals ransack Ohio? — Deranged Libs 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) September 9, 2024

Another question she won't answer.

Kamala Harris can’t even define what a woman is.



As for “reproductive freedom” President Trump supports the rights of states to choose their stance on abortion.



He’s upholding the US Constitution as the Supreme Court has interpreted it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 9, 2024

Bingo.

The terms "reproductive rights" is intellectually dishonest.



Nobody lacks the "right" to reproduce.



Let's call it what it is, reproductive responsibility. When you introduce the word responsibility, you have to admit that abortion is not birth control. — 21st Century Idiocracy (@stateofdegay) September 9, 2024

The Left sees abortion as birth control.

Trump said "states right to self-determine".



Kamala is a liar.



Democrats need abortion to sustain the money funnel that is Planned Parenthood and other "special interest" groups which are used to funnel our tax dollars into political campaigns and used against the tax payer. — The Modern Patriot (@ModernPatriotWi) September 9, 2024

Of course she's a liar.

If she told the truth, she'd lose 45 states.

But enough about him.

What are YOUR policies?

I’ll wait 🤔 — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 9, 2024

She doesn't have policies. Just platitudes.

Yes, his stance is common sense. Back to each state where it should have been for more than 50 years! https://t.co/GDtQcLEgk7 — Jesus is the answer - (@777redeemed) September 9, 2024

Bingo.

He’s leaving abortion up to the states, and literally calling for federal subsidizing of IVF. Pretty sure he’s not “oppressing” women. https://t.co/KY8A1ab4NE — Max (@max1musr0ssiter) September 9, 2024

This makes her mad.

You really don’t have any new policies, huh?



Abortion is now a state law



You can’t change that



The Supreme Court ruled https://t.co/vpRYjEyee6 — Thomas J McNally 🇺🇸 (@stillold4dis) September 9, 2024

The Democrats should take the issue to the states.

Ask why they won't.