WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Trump Doesn't Trust Women (Can She Even DEFINE the Word Women?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 09, 2024
We would love to hear Kamala Harris define the word 'woman', because we'd bet you good money she'd spout some nonsensical word salad.

That being said, it's adorable she thinks Trump is the one who doesn't trust women.

Who wants to ban gas stoves, private health insurance, and red meat? Who wants to confiscate guns?

It's Kamala, not Trump, who doesn't trust women.

Sure is.

Another question she won't answer.

Bingo.

The Left sees abortion as birth control.

Of course she's a liar.

If she told the truth, she'd lose 45 states.

She doesn't have policies. Just platitudes.

Bingo.

This makes her mad.

The Democrats should take the issue to the states.

Ask why they won't.

