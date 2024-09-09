'We Are All Connected in the Great Circle of Life': Actor James Earl Jones Dead at 93

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor with the deep, booming voice that gave life to 'Star Wars' villain Darth Vader and Mufasa from 'The Lion King' has died. He was 93 years old.

James Earl Jones, the prolific film, TV and theater actor whose resonant, unmistakable baritone was most widely known as the voice of “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader, died Monday. He was 93.https://t.co/k2OTXabcSa pic.twitter.com/a7Bqp914mW — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2024

James Earl Jones, the prolific film, TV and theater actor whose resonant, unmistakable baritone was most widely known as the voice of “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader, died Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, N.Y., his rep confirmed to Variety. He was 93. After overcoming a profound stutter as a child, Jones established himself as one of the pioneering Black actors of his generation, amassing a bountiful and versatile career spanning over 60 years, from his debut on Broadway in 1958 at the Cort Theatre — renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in 2022 — to his most recent performance in 2021’s “Coming 2 America.”

In addition to 'Star Wars' and 'The Lion King', Jones' career including films such as 'Clear and Present Danger' (1994), 'The Hunt for Red October' (1990), 'Field of Dreams' (1989), and 'Conan the Barbarian' (1982). Jones was a guest star on several television shows including 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Highway to Heaven', 'Law & Order', 'Frasier', and 'Stargate SG-1'.

Jones won two Tony awards, one for playing boxer Jack Johnson in 'The Great White Hope' in 1969 -- a role he'd later reprise on film, and for which he received his only Oscar nomination -- and a second Tony in 1987 for playing Troy Maxon in 'Fences', the Pulitzer-prize winning drama from August Wilson.

James Earl Jones. a child who could not speak became one of the MOST Iconic voices of his age. We love you, we will miss you. You won. https://t.co/SD66HOQE8o — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 9, 2024

He was a legend! May he rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/stfTrzvHLl — Isik Mater (@isik5) September 9, 2024

Truly the GOAT. This loss really hurts as a Star Wars fan. — La Reina🇺🇸Creole🇩🇴🇯🇲🇵🇷🇹🇹🇨🇺🇭🇹🇲🇽🇨🇴 (@LaReinaCreole) September 9, 2024

Goodbye to the brilliant James Earl Jones.



He gave one of the finest poetic speeches in cinema history. I still feel the same way about baseball all these years later.



Field of Dreams pic.twitter.com/7e5EYE8UXN — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 9, 2024

Rest in peace, James Earl Jones. One of the most powerful, evocative, emotional voices in cinema history. This is the first scene that came to mind, it’s one of my favorites of all time. pic.twitter.com/AcMSv0dttw — joe bro (@jbromovies) September 9, 2024

RIP James Earl Jones, the legendary actor who memorably appeared in the iconic baseball movies "Field of Dreams" and "The Sandlot"



Jones gave a moving recitation of our National Anthem at the 1993 MLB All-Star Game in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/1rFfxe5IFY — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2024

"No, I AM YOUR FATHER”



James Earl Jones gave us the most iconic line in cinema history. Rest in peace to the greatest to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/D8mzFRDoNe — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) September 9, 2024

RIP to the GOAT, James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/OuzdNqudFJ — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) September 9, 2024

Jones was married to actress-singer Julienne Marie from 1968 to 1972 and actress Cecilia Hart from 1982 until her death in 2016. Jones is survived by their son, Flynn Earl Jones.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. May he rest in peace.