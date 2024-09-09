WATCH: Idiot Cabinet Member Says Kamala Harris Can't Answer Questions 'Cause of Her...
'We Are All Connected in the Great Circle of Life': Actor James Earl Jones Dead at 93

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor with the deep, booming voice that gave life to 'Star Wars' villain Darth Vader and Mufasa from 'The Lion King' has died. He was 93 years old.

More from Variety:

James Earl Jones, the prolific film, TV and theater actor whose resonant, unmistakable baritone was most widely known as the voice of “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader, died Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, N.Y., his rep confirmed to Variety. He was 93.

After overcoming a profound stutter as a child, Jones established himself as one of the pioneering Black actors of his generation, amassing a bountiful and versatile career spanning over 60 years, from his debut on Broadway in 1958 at the Cort Theatre — renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in 2022 — to his most recent performance in 2021’s “Coming 2 America.”

In addition to 'Star Wars' and 'The Lion King', Jones' career including films such as 'Clear and Present Danger' (1994), 'The Hunt for Red October' (1990), 'Field of Dreams' (1989), and 'Conan the Barbarian' (1982). Jones was a guest star on several television shows including 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Highway to Heaven', 'Law & Order', 'Frasier', and 'Stargate SG-1'.

Jones won two Tony awards, one for playing boxer Jack Johnson in 'The Great White Hope' in 1969 -- a role he'd later reprise on film, and for which he received his only Oscar nomination -- and a second Tony in 1987 for playing Troy Maxon in 'Fences', the Pulitzer-prize winning drama from August Wilson.

Amen.

Absolutely a legend.

This writer is a 'Star Wars' fan. This one hurts.

A fantastic scene.

That voice.

A fantastic rendition.

One of the greatest moments in all of cinema.

The GOAT

'No one's ever really gone.'

Jones was married to actress-singer Julienne Marie from 1968 to 1972 and actress Cecilia Hart from 1982 until her death in 2016. Jones is survived by their son, Flynn Earl Jones. 

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

