Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save' the Planet

This writer is the Michael Scott meme right now: can someone please explain this to her like she's five?

In what world does it make sense to destroy thousands of once-protected Joshua trees -- you know, trees: the epitome of green and environmentalism -- to make way for a solar field?

Oh, the world run by eco-loons. That's where:

Crews have begun chainsawing and shredding thousands of protected Joshua trees to make way for a sprawling solar field in the Mojave Desert. Century-old trees become a pile of dust. “Once the trees go through the shredders, they vanish” https://t.co/bQz0ucIxUa — Melody Petersen (@MelodyPetersen) September 6, 2024

Genuinely heartbreaking to see this.

More from The Los Angeles Times:

When Roy Richards spotted workers cutting down and shredding Joshua trees for a sprawling solar energy project near his Mojave Desert home last week, he started taking photos. “Once the trees go through the shredders, they vanish,” he said, showing a reporter an image of a small pile of brown dust left by the crews. The developer of the Aratina Solar Center has government approval to fell all of the thousands of trees on the site. The solar energy farm won a controversial exemption from rules protecting Joshua trees four years ago after closed-door meetings between industry executives and state wildlife officials. On Saturday, residents of nearby Boron and Desert Lake, as well as other opponents of the project, will rally to demand a halt to the project.

Literally turning the trees to dust.

Why do they do this when there are plenty of roofs and parking lots (not to mention highway medians, canals, etc) that are that are already on the grid waiting for panels? Profit, of course, but so stupid and short sighted. — Dogshouse (@Dogshouse2000) September 7, 2024

The destruction of beauty is the point.

So the energy is being shipped out and trees cut down. Who are the Kern County supervisors? Where’s the Sierra Club on this? — Benza (@Benzassnow) September 7, 2024

Excellent questions, all.

This above is the true threat to nature, pretending this is a cure when it just provides more issues. Or did I miss the part where the panels take in CO2 and release O2? — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) September 8, 2024

And if CO2 is the problem, wouldn't we want more trees to take it in?

This writer is old enough to remember when planting trees was the goal of the environmental movement.

You know, as opposed to full on socialism.

This is an atrocity! WHY are they doing this?! — teabelly (@OgTeabelly) September 7, 2024

Because their eco agenda is more important than nature. Or logic.

Anyone know what the fine was previously is someone cut one down prior to the being sacrificed to the Eco-Gods. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) September 8, 2024

Funny you should ask.

This writer consulted Google, and according to the search results the penalty is $4,100 per tree and up to six months in jail.

But laws. Or something.

Seems like an interesting environment trade https://t.co/tfzzb0iq0K — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 8, 2024

Sure does.

Tell me again that it's about the environment https://t.co/RNN5Mn4cD2 — Rufus T Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) September 8, 2024

Can't. That would be a lie.

Same.

Cutting down protected trees that are also habitats for endangered species doesn't seem very eco-friendly. https://t.co/f3vfzk413x — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) September 8, 2024

It's not.

So painful and unnecessary. I love the Joshua trees in NV and CA desert https://t.co/dgUxIgWJlv — Judith Curry (@curryja) September 7, 2024

It is painful and unnecessary.

The cruelty is the point, though.

Any environmental proposal that doesn't put nuclear energy at the top of the list is unserious.

“We had to destroy the environment in order to save it” https://t.co/VWtQkaIppo — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) September 8, 2024

That's the reasoning here.

Aratina says it “will produce clean, affordable & reliable energy.”



But…



“Boron, where the poverty rate is twice the state average, won’t get access to that green energy. Instead it will be sent hundreds of miles away to wealthier Central Coast & Silicon Valley communities.” https://t.co/pFVmXgGTby — neil turkewitz (@neilturkewitz) September 7, 2024

Oh. Even better.

Natural habitat is NOT just rain forest. It is everywhere, land, sea, and sky, that life is adapted to that niche. Desert environments are extremely fragile. Disturbances can take centuries to recover. Destroying nature to save it is OBVIOUSLY idiotic to all but "green" zealots. https://t.co/7KeNMLjbj7 — Fallor Ergo Sum (@SlagOffTwits) September 7, 2024

Because they don't care about nature. Just their agenda.