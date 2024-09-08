Fascist Efficiency: Trump and Elon Musk Give the Loons Another Excuse to Scream...
'Cabal That Forced Out Biden': Laura Ingraham Points Out Something That Should Be...
Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal
Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Atte...
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala...
TIME Magazine Telling White Americans Their 'Babies' Are Racist Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY...
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-P...
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and...
You're DRUNK, Kammy. Go HOME. Rumor Has it Kamala Harris Is Considering THIS...
Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala...
Call 9-1-1! Twitter/X Wipes the Floor With Mark Cuban for Claiming the Mainstream...
Kamala SIMP Brags About Dick Cheney Voting for Kamala, Learns the Hard Way...
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview...
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of...

Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save' the Planet

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

This writer is the Michael Scott meme right now: can someone please explain this to her like she's five?

In what world does it make sense to destroy thousands of once-protected Joshua trees --  you know, trees: the epitome of green and environmentalism -- to make way for a solar field?

Advertisement

Oh, the world run by eco-loons. That's where:

Genuinely heartbreaking to see this.

More from The Los Angeles Times:

When Roy Richards spotted workers cutting down and shredding Joshua trees for a sprawling solar energy project near his Mojave Desert home last week, he started taking photos.

“Once the trees go through the shredders, they vanish,” he said, showing a reporter an image of a small pile of brown dust left by the crews.

The developer of the Aratina Solar Center has government approval to fell all of the thousands of trees on the site. The solar energy farm won a controversial exemption from rules protecting Joshua trees four years ago after closed-door meetings between industry executives and state wildlife officials.

On Saturday, residents of nearby Boron and Desert Lake, as well as other opponents of the project, will rally to demand a halt to the project.

Literally turning the trees to dust.

Recommended

Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The destruction of beauty is the point.

Excellent questions, all.

And if CO2 is the problem, wouldn't we want more trees to take it in?

This writer is old enough to remember when planting trees was the goal of the environmental movement.

You know, as opposed to full on socialism.

Because their eco agenda is more important than nature. Or logic.

Advertisement

Funny you should ask.

This writer consulted Google, and according to the search results the penalty is $4,100 per tree and up to six months in jail.

But laws. Or something.

Sure does.

Can't. That would be a lie.

Same.

It's not.

It is painful and unnecessary.

The cruelty is the point, though.

Any environmental proposal that doesn't put nuclear energy at the top of the list is unserious.

Advertisement

That's the reasoning here.

Oh. Even better.

Because they don't care about nature. Just their agenda.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENTALISM GREEN ENERGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal
FuzzyChimp
Fascist Efficiency: Trump and Elon Musk Give the Loons Another Excuse to Scream 'FASCISM!'
FuzzyChimp
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
'Cabal That Forced Out Biden': Laura Ingraham Points Out Something That Should Be Discussed
Jacob B.
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-Point (Watch)
Sam J.
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal FuzzyChimp
Advertisement