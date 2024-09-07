It's a CULT: NPR Reports 'Eco-Chaplains' Are Helping Lefties Cope With 'Climate Grief'

Instead of Reporting, Axios Goes to Divination Class to Read 'Tea Leaves' and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Left is insane. We don't know how else to say it.

After spending years making people absolutely hysterical with unscientific, apocalyptic predictions of eco-disaster (predictions that never came true, mind you), they're shocked to learn some people might have anxiety over it.

Advertisement

So here's another woke college major they'll be offering: 'eco-chaplain'.

In case you were worried environmentalism wasn't already a cult:

Trump was POTUS for four years and -- guess what -- the world didn't end.

More from NPR:

When Diane Ware’s home state of Oregon proposed a natural gas pipeline that threatened local waterways, she sprang into action — leading workshops on lobbying state lawmakers, mentoring student activists and organizing lectures at her church.

But when plans for the pipeline were canceled, Ware, 78, found little pleasure in the victory. The retired elementary school teacher couldn’t shake the feeling that it may be too late to save a planet in deep peril — a prospect tinged with grief, anger and depression. Ware realized she had a case of “climate grief” — and needed help.

Ware is one of a growing number of people using the services of an eco-chaplain, a new kind of spiritual adviser rising among clergy trained in handling grief and other difficult emotions.

Recommended

Jake Tapper Calls Out Antisemitic Dana Bash Protesters, Gets HARSH Reminder DEMOCRATS Support Them
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This writer also has a theory: 'climate-grief' will be used as the next 'public health emergency' in order to justify passing insane climate legislation.

This'll be the next woke college major that people go into debt for, then demand we bail out their student loans.

Wheee!

YUP.

That's what it is: a religion.

The Left wanted to remove Christianity from the public sphere to get a more rational, scientific society.

Now we have 57 genders and 'climate grief eco-chaplains.'

We remember when selling indulgences was a bad thing.

Advertisement

This made us chuckle.

And it'll be a profitable grift, I'm sure.

We don't believe that, either.

We sure do.

We'd be okay with this.

