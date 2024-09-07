It's a CULT: NPR Reports 'Eco-Chaplains' Are Helping Lefties Cope With 'Climate Grief'

The Left is insane. We don't know how else to say it.

After spending years making people absolutely hysterical with unscientific, apocalyptic predictions of eco-disaster (predictions that never came true, mind you), they're shocked to learn some people might have anxiety over it.

So here's another woke college major they'll be offering: 'eco-chaplain'.

In case you were worried environmentalism wasn't already a cult:

NPR: A new kind of ‘eco-chaplain’ is helping people deal with ‘climate grief’ –



‘Grief, anger & depression’ from ‘feeling that it may be too late to save a planet in deep peril’ –



‘Trump’s election freaked everyone out’ https://t.co/0zYlZ1bj21 pic.twitter.com/RJRUEVfFiD — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) September 7, 2024

Trump was POTUS for four years and -- guess what -- the world didn't end.

More from NPR:

When Diane Ware’s home state of Oregon proposed a natural gas pipeline that threatened local waterways, she sprang into action — leading workshops on lobbying state lawmakers, mentoring student activists and organizing lectures at her church. But when plans for the pipeline were canceled, Ware, 78, found little pleasure in the victory. The retired elementary school teacher couldn’t shake the feeling that it may be too late to save a planet in deep peril — a prospect tinged with grief, anger and depression. Ware realized she had a case of “climate grief” — and needed help. Ware is one of a growing number of people using the services of an eco-chaplain, a new kind of spiritual adviser rising among clergy trained in handling grief and other difficult emotions.

This writer also has a theory: 'climate-grief' will be used as the next 'public health emergency' in order to justify passing insane climate legislation.

NPR: The eco-chaplain is a 21st century invention, and while no one knows exactly how many there are, chaplaincy experts agree that the number is likely less than 100. There is no universally recognized eco-chaplaincy training, as there is for other kinds of chaplaincy, but a… pic.twitter.com/dwGnc1t6s5 — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) September 7, 2024

This'll be the next woke college major that people go into debt for, then demand we bail out their student loans.

Wheee!

A mental prison of their own making. — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) September 7, 2024

YUP.

An admission that it's a religion.

Fascinating. — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) September 7, 2024

That's what it is: a religion.

The Left wanted to remove Christianity from the public sphere to get a more rational, scientific society.

Now we have 57 genders and 'climate grief eco-chaplains.'

They’ve been selling indulgences for years, so this is expected. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) September 7, 2024

We remember when selling indulgences was a bad thing.

When I have climate grief I usually put on a jacket or some shorts, depending on the source of the grief — John Bellavo (@JBellavo) September 7, 2024

This made us chuckle.

And a new grift was born, from people's need of religion, while replacing it with climatism. https://t.co/ZMdP4LRE1X — Queenie Say (@QueenieSay) September 7, 2024

And it'll be a profitable grift, I'm sure.

Yeah, Trump's the reason for their mental illness. https://t.co/jHNd7Gu0or — JWF (@JammieWF) September 7, 2024

We don't believe that, either.

We have a mental illness problem in this country.

Example 999,999,998: “climate grief”. https://t.co/4qSBlCWCQl — janice (@chestnuthell) September 7, 2024

We sure do.

We'd be okay with this.