Surprise, AZ Is About to Learn the First Amendment Means Something After Mayor Has Outspoken Mom Arrested

The First Amendment is very clear that redressing grievances with the government is a fundamental right.

It's a concept foreign to Skip Hall, mayor of Surprize, Arizona. Mayor Hall had a mom -- Rebekah Massie -- arrested at a public meeting. What did Massie do? She had the audacity to question the pay raise of a city official.

WATCH:

LAWSUIT: With FIRE’s help, an Arizona mom is suing the City of Surprise, AZ., after the mayor ordered her arrest for questioning a pay raise for a city official.



In America, the last thing citizens should fear when they attend public meetings is leaving in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/ox6EyEiVAW — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) September 3, 2024

Absolutely insane.

2/ When Surprise resident Rebekah Massie criticized the city attorney’s pay during a public comment period, she was interrupted, ejected, and arrested in front of her 10-year-old daughter. pic.twitter.com/zqBmrEjhKH — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) September 3, 2024

The 'rule' prohibiting criticism is ridiculous and unconstitutional.

3/ Surprise Mayor Skip Hall interrupted Rebekah, saying she broke a city rule prohibiting “charges or complaints against any employee of the City or members of the body.”



The mayor promised to have Rebekah ejected any time “you attack any staff member.” — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) September 3, 2024

Mayor Hall is really stretching the definition of 'attack' here, isn't he?

4/ Rebekah’s “attack” on a staff member was simply her exercising her right to criticize the government — speech protected by the First Amendment!



That’s why FIRE is helping Rebekah ensure the City of Surprise can’t keep ignoring the Constitution by silencing its citizens. — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) September 3, 2024

We're glad they're bringing a suit.

5/ “I wanted to teach my daughter the importance of standing up for her rights — now I’m teaching that lesson to the city,” said Rebekah. FIRE will be right by her side, teaching the City of Surprise the importance of free speech.https://t.co/sdPsq9LYMZ — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) September 3, 2024

This is a lesson her daughter will never forget.

They took away her freedom, even if it was only for a few hours illegally. The city should have to write one hell of a check for that. And so should the police force for enforcing an obviously illegal law. — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 3, 2024

Massie should own the city.

“Public servants” need to be held to account. — Timothy Snow (@Prkchopexpres) September 4, 2024

They sure do.

They work for us.

Absolutely outrageous. You can’t have a rule that shields public official against criticism. And certainly can’t use the police to enforce such a blatantly unconstitutional abuse. https://t.co/RNYNPlretR — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 4, 2024

It is abuse and unconstitutional.

Future US AG Ken Paxton should file civil rights charges against the entire city council, with jail time. https://t.co/nyuzo4OxAk — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 4, 2024

This stops when the consequences become harsh.

Mayor should be arrested and removed from office. https://t.co/FOUZ4TpEnB — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) September 4, 2024

Yes.

This morning, my @TheFIREorg team filed this lawsuit on behalf of Rebekah and Quintus. Arresting dissidents might be how repressive regimes operate, but it has no place in America. Let’s go to work. https://t.co/KsyvhP2Rob — Conor Fitzpatrick (@CTFitzpatrick) September 3, 2024

This writer has often said that you have to fight the little tyrannies to fight the big ones.

Local elections, local politics matter.

Surprise, AZ proves this.