Surprise, AZ Is About to Learn the First Amendment Means Something After Mayor Has Outspoken Mom Arrested

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 04, 2024
Sarah D.

The First Amendment is very clear that redressing grievances with the government is a fundamental right.

It's a concept foreign to Skip Hall, mayor of Surprize, Arizona. Mayor Hall had a mom -- Rebekah Massie -- arrested at a public meeting. What did Massie do? She had the audacity to question the pay raise of a city official.

WATCH:

Absolutely insane.

The 'rule' prohibiting criticism is ridiculous and unconstitutional.

Mayor Hall is really stretching the definition of 'attack' here, isn't he?

We're glad they're bringing a suit.

This is a lesson her daughter will never forget.

Massie should own the city.

They sure do.

They work for us.

It is abuse and unconstitutional.

This stops when the consequences become harsh.

Yes.

This writer has often said that you have to fight the little tyrannies to fight the big ones.

Local elections, local politics matter.

Surprise, AZ proves this.

