Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef

We all know the government ruins everything it touches. This includes science and even basic nutrition. For years, it's pushed the food pyramid -- carb heavy -- despite lots of research that shows meat and protein are very healthy and beneficial.

So it's not a surprise that a study from Tufts University -- funding by the NIH -- shows that Cheerios and Lucky Charms are healthier than beef and eggs.

OMFG! @TuftsUniversity spent 3 years and millions in NIH funding just to claim that Honey Nut Cheerios are healthier than fried eggs and ground beef.



No wonder trust in science is at an all-time low. pic.twitter.com/5egcxFEsns — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) September 1, 2024

Thankfully, few people believe them:

That’s to be expected. They are high in sugars which is the absolute culprit in causing metabolic syndrome. If you eat meat and eggs, contrary to what we have been told, our cholesterol improves, our weight stabilizes, our immune systems improve, and we have no need for… — theregoesdavis (@1105mcva) September 1, 2024

Weird how NIH doesn't report on that.

Lucky charms ranks higher than eggs? And then they wonder why no one believes the sCiEnCe — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) September 2, 2024

So-called 'experts' have done more to undermine the trust in science than anyone.

Always.

Complete and utter inversion of reality. 3 most nutrient dense foods at the bottom and all nutrient devoid foods at the top, nearly all filled with toxins like glyphosate and heavy metals.



Idk how people don't see the malice at this point. It's so egregiously overt and in your… pic.twitter.com/ZihgasTMun — Inversionism (@Inversionism) September 2, 2024

Hard to think it's not intentional.

This study probably was to shut up parents and nutrition groups wondering why sweetened cereals like Lucky Charms are offered in school breakfast programs. They're magically nutritious. — 💎PicaDilly LOLz 💎 (@admirathoria) September 2, 2024

Shelf stable and easy to transport. But not healthy.

Sugar lobby has taken over nutritional science for almost a century.



Ever since “fat makes you fat” nonsense, our nutritional diets have been replaced with artificial highly processed foods that poison us.



Yes, processed sugar is never natural. Even when “brown and organic” https://t.co/BOFhDNO59G — sukru tikves (@stikves) September 2, 2024

Portion control is also a part of this. But the ingredients are important.

These people want to ensure that you are beholden to the pharmaceutical industry for as long as you manage to stay alive. All breakfast cereals are garbage, and I say this as a guy who likes cereal from time to time. Literally none of them are good for you. https://t.co/nL1m1ZxNkd — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) September 2, 2024

Hard to argue with this.

eating eggs, beef and cheese can lead to wildfires and hurricanes



only @GeneralMills can give me the high fructose corn syrup dose that is safe and effective https://t.co/A4ODbWX2JX — Mathew (@mrnuu) September 2, 2024

It's also no coincidence the stuff the environmental Left wants to ban -- red meat, eggs -- is deemed 'unhealthy' for you.