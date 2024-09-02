'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on...
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR...
PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them
NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is...
Problematic: Nature Museum's Displays Were Categorized by Cis Hetero Victorian White Men
Biden Takes a Break From Sleeping on a Beach to Say Netanyahu Is...
MSNBC: Too Many Christians Have Forgotten Jesus and Worship Sinner Donald Trump
'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and...
Where Did Kamala Harris Pick Up This Accent?
NBC News' Latest 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Correction Again Proves You Don't Hate the...
Hoo Boy: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro's Plane in Dominican Republic (WATCH)
Star-Tribune Explores How Tim Walz Might Perform in a Crisis (and the Replies...
Biden Wants Us All to Know He Worked TIRELESSLY (from the Beach) to...
Snotty Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Compliments JD Vance by Making a Dig About NOT Inviting...

Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on September 02, 2024
ImgFlip

We all know the government ruins everything it touches. This includes science and even basic nutrition. For years, it's pushed the food pyramid -- carb heavy -- despite lots of research that shows meat and protein are very healthy and beneficial.

Advertisement

So it's not a surprise that a study from Tufts University -- funding by the NIH -- shows that Cheerios and Lucky Charms are healthier than beef and eggs.

Thankfully, few people believe them:

Weird how NIH doesn't report on that.

So-called 'experts' have done more to undermine the trust in science than anyone.

Recommended

'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on the Tarmac
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Always.

Hard to think it's not intentional.

Shelf stable and easy to transport. But not healthy.

Portion control is also a part of this. But the ingredients are important.

Advertisement

Hard to argue with this.

It's also no coincidence the stuff the environmental Left wants to ban -- red meat, eggs -- is deemed 'unhealthy' for you.

Tags: FDA FOOD HEALTH SCIENCE STUDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on the Tarmac
Grateful Calvin
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR Problems (and It's FRAUD)
Amy Curtis
PURE EVIL: Hamas Filmed Hostages Before Executing Them
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is So Soft on Crime
Amy Curtis
'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and '16 Million Jobs'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on the Tarmac Grateful Calvin
Advertisement