Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR Problems (and It's FRAUD)

Remember when people were eating Tide Pods -- the little laundry soap packets -- because it was a TikTok challenge? Yeah, that was a bad idea.

This latest TikTok trend is also a bad idea. Oh, and fraud.

Yesterday, a glitch in Chase Bank's system allowed people to withdraw funds they weren’t entitled to, prompting the bank to place 7-day holds on the affected accounts.



As a consequence, chase account holders who participated in this glitch are now dealing with massive negative… pic.twitter.com/T0M1FULvoW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 1, 2024

Apparently, this “glitch” is called check fraud https://t.co/mB6al1ZQTp — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 1, 2024

Here's more from Newsweek:

An apparent "glitch" at Chase Bank that allowed people to withdraw large amounts of money from their accounts without having the funds has gone viral on social media. According to social media users, some people exploited a system error to withdraw money after depositing fake checks into their accounts or after applying for large loans at Chase Bank ATMs. A spokesperson for Chase Bank told Newsweek that the issue has been rectified, and some are now reporting that their accounts have massive negative balances or have had holds put on them. "We are aware of this incident, and it has been addressed," the spokesperson said. "Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraud, plain and simple."

According to Google, committing check fraud in Wisconsin (where this writer lives) is a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable by up to nine months in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Good luck with the felony fraud charges to all who participated! — LITizen Jeff 🇺🇲🚜👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🥋 (@LITizenJeff) September 1, 2024

On top of it, they film themselves afterwards and admit to it. — @lordofparis (@IRAS054372502) September 1, 2024

What do they care they’re not paying that back — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) September 1, 2024

Committing check fraud on yourself is so massively stupid it’s almost impressive https://t.co/HdXs4WShAS — John-Michael  (@John_Mike_) September 2, 2024

So the “Chase unlimited money glitch” that went viral on TikTok was:



* Writing yourself a giant check

* Mobile depositing that check

* Going to an ATM to withdraw cash before the check cleared



…Literally just committing check fraud https://t.co/xyOTHHD2Ip — Austen Allred (@Austen) September 1, 2024

Make sure to film yourself committing fraud for clout on the internet https://t.co/HVhsHyVTHG — McWhite (@MrMcWhiteGuy1) September 2, 2024

The Chase glitch outcome is a result of people believing that you can get something for nothing and that actions don’t have consequences.



When you are told that over and over, including by supposed “leaders”, you come to believe it. https://t.co/1ena09xOdP — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 1, 2024

This is exactly right. Crime has gotten a pass and people can play the victim and skate on charges. This is the inevitable outcome.

I still can’t bet some TikTok dork put out a video on how to commit check fraud and people actually did it.



Like that actually happened. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 2, 2024

