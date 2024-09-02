Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef
Don't Do This, Folks: TikTok Video on Chase Bank 'Check Glitch' Causes MAJOR Problems (and It's FRAUD)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 02, 2024
Meme

Remember when people were eating Tide Pods -- the little laundry soap packets -- because it was a TikTok challenge? Yeah, that was a bad idea.

This latest TikTok trend is also a bad idea. Oh, and fraud.

Advertisement

Watch:

Don't do this.

It will end badly for you.

Yep.

Here's more from Newsweek:

An apparent "glitch" at Chase Bank that allowed people to withdraw large amounts of money from their accounts without having the funds has gone viral on social media.

According to social media users, some people exploited a system error to withdraw money after depositing fake checks into their accounts or after applying for large loans at Chase Bank ATMs.

A spokesperson for Chase Bank told Newsweek that the issue has been rectified, and some are now reporting that their accounts have massive negative balances or have had holds put on them.

"We are aware of this incident, and it has been addressed," the spokesperson said. "Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraud, plain and simple."

Advertisement

According to Google, committing check fraud in Wisconsin (where this writer lives) is a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable by up to nine months in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Nothing.

Yeah, good luck!

Because there will be no charges filed.

Probably not.

It really is.

And filming yourself doing it.

Please do.

This is exactly right. Crime has gotten a pass and people can play the victim and skate on charges. This is the inevitable outcome.

What a time to be alive, huh?

