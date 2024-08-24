Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
State-Sanctioned Kidnapping: DC Family Lose Custody of Autistic Son After Refusing to 'Transition' Him

August 24, 2024
There is no other way to see this: it's wholesale state-sanctioned kidnapping and child abuse.

After the cut-off it reads:

“The lawsuit says the child is currently living with the hospital's 'non-gendered' chaplain.”

How convenient.

More from The Daily Mail:

A military family who lost custody of their autistic son after they refused to transition his gender are suing a major DC hospital.

The family said their boy had never shown any desire to become a girl until, at 16, he was hospitalized for self-harming after a bitter breakup with his girlfriend in 2021.

Staff at Children's National Hospital informed the family that he wanted to be female and should be referred to using she/her pronouns going forward, the suit claims.

His army veteran parents, from Prince George County in Maryland, rejected the suggestion, saying their son was 'impressionable' due to being autistic.

They have accused the hospital of starting a 'full-on campaign to transgender this child' and accused staff of 'mental re-programming', saying their son had been forced to write letters to friends disavowing his previous male identity.

This is sick and frightening.

By design.

It sure does.

Her running mate made this same lunacy law in Minnesota.

Hard to argue otherwise.

So many things. And the hospital, the chaplain, and the authorities who facilitated this will face zero consequences.

Zero evidence to believe otherwise.

It's breathtakingly evil.

And pervasive.

And when things really go sideways, they'll wash their hands of it and say 'How were we supposed to know?!'

A federal policy if Harris-Walz get their way.

Must be all the vibes we've been hearing about.

Absolutely horrifying.

