State-Sanctioned Kidnapping: DC Family Lose Custody of Autistic Son After Refusing to 'Transition' Him

There is no other way to see this: it's wholesale state-sanctioned kidnapping and child abuse.

BREAKING: Washington DC family lose custody of their autistic son, 16, after refusing to let him transition…



“A military family who lost custody of their autistic son after they refused to transition his gender are suing a major DC hospital.”



“The lawsuit says the child is… pic.twitter.com/t8B7NBdpO9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 24, 2024

After the cut-off it reads:

“The lawsuit says the child is currently living with the hospital's 'non-gendered' chaplain.”

How convenient.

More from The Daily Mail:

A military family who lost custody of their autistic son after they refused to transition his gender are suing a major DC hospital. The family said their boy had never shown any desire to become a girl until, at 16, he was hospitalized for self-harming after a bitter breakup with his girlfriend in 2021. Staff at Children's National Hospital informed the family that he wanted to be female and should be referred to using she/her pronouns going forward, the suit claims. His army veteran parents, from Prince George County in Maryland, rejected the suggestion, saying their son was 'impressionable' due to being autistic. They have accused the hospital of starting a 'full-on campaign to transgender this child' and accused staff of 'mental re-programming', saying their son had been forced to write letters to friends disavowing his previous male identity.

This is sick and frightening.

Dems have fainting spells over "separating families" at the border but actively support this lunacy. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) August 24, 2024

By design.

The fact that the child is living with a "non-gendered" lunatic tells you exactly what is going on here — Corporal Punishment 🌲 (@CplPunishment_) August 24, 2024

It sure does.

This is the Kamala presidency — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) August 24, 2024

Her running mate made this same lunacy law in Minnesota.

Groomers stole their son… — DJ Publius🇺🇸 (@djpublius) August 24, 2024

Hard to argue otherwise.

“The lawsuit says the child is currently living with the hospital's 'non-gendered' chaplain.” pic.twitter.com/7BnbkZxVSJ — Adele (@MadriverMind) August 24, 2024

So many things. And the hospital, the chaplain, and the authorities who facilitated this will face zero consequences.

Tim Walz already signed a law with similar implications in Minnesota.



This is the future a Harris-Walz Administration has in store for American parents. https://t.co/u2RJ4DGT3L — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) August 24, 2024

Zero evidence to believe otherwise.

The system took an autistic child away from his parents and gave him to a mentally ill “chaplain” in the name of gender ideology.



Hard to fathom the level of evil on display in this country. https://t.co/gkduuk1LYc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 24, 2024

It's breathtakingly evil.

And pervasive.

So this hospital, with backing of the state, is kidnapping vulnerable kids, sterilizing them, increasing their likelihood of suicide, and bankrupting their families in the process. https://t.co/ofiPOfdYmo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 24, 2024

And when things really go sideways, they'll wash their hands of it and say 'How were we supposed to know?!'

Coming soon to a city near you https://t.co/JLRzZ2GQdy — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) August 24, 2024

A federal policy if Harris-Walz get their way.

Not Transing your kid is a crime in lib areas. So much #joy https://t.co/4KrjVOImaD — catoraño (@catorano) August 24, 2024

Must be all the vibes we've been hearing about.

Earlier this year, a friend of mine almost had his young daughter taken from him in California just because he wanted her to wait a few years to permanently transition.



He talked the police out of taking her when they came to his house.



That day, he left California with his… https://t.co/8YdB05Ld1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2024

Absolutely horrifying.