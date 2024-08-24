Survey Says HILARIOUS! X Users Crack Up Over Projection of Steve Harvey in Atlanta Sky

Last night, a projection (possibly drones?) of 'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lit up the Atlanta sky. Why? Not sure.
But what we do know is X did what it does best and made some hilarious observations about it.
There’s a light projection of Steve Harvey over Atlanta right now and I have no clue why pic.twitter.com/r3Z7Vnua6t— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 24, 2024
The eyes are so creepy. LOL.
We asked 100 married women why there is a light projection of Steve Harvey over Atlanta right now. Top 6 answers are on the board.— ً (@tylerduran21) August 24, 2024
'Pass or play'?
The cyberpunk future we live in isn’t dark and sexy. It’s confusing and full of obscure memes and I hate it.— 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) August 24, 2024
Yet here we are.
The future is so dumb compared to what I expected as a young sci-fi enthusiast.— Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) August 24, 2024
We were promised flying cars.
Best we can do is Steve Harvey in the Atlanta sky.
I like to think that if aliens really did come to earth, they would do so in a synchronized fashion to look like Steve Harvey.— Nathan Tenhundfeld (@n_tenhundfeld) August 24, 2024
It wouldn't phase us one bit, either.
Imagine a homeless person tripping out seeing this— luca (@Luca_2124) August 24, 2024
Nightmare fuel.
Looking like this mf. pic.twitter.com/tCrDpwqP26— The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) August 24, 2024
Hah!
“Now it’s time … for the feud … THE FINAL FEUD.” https://t.co/p1l1Cc09Wp— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 24, 2024
EL. OH. EL.
Choose…choose the form of the destructor https://t.co/WGDxZRXc6N pic.twitter.com/tdrtqAkYA3— 🕶️ (@kevbo9) August 24, 2024
Perfect.
Don’t fall for it Batman! https://t.co/Ovx0Af7aNM pic.twitter.com/TQE9AHNGKd— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) August 24, 2024
He does look like a Batman villain here.
The Kings of Comedy are being summoned, you fool! https://t.co/sf9GFPu7sZ— Nick Skardarasy (@NickSkardarasy) August 24, 2024
'The beacons are lit! Steve Harvey calls for aid!'
Looks like the toy from Sids room from Toy Story https://t.co/U5J1EU77JZ— KJ (@DewayneWayne_) August 24, 2024
It sure does.
