Survey Says HILARIOUS! X Users Crack Up Over Projection of Steve Harvey in Atlanta Sky

Last night, a projection (possibly drones?) of 'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lit up the Atlanta sky. Why? Not sure.

But what we do know is X did what it does best and made some hilarious observations about it.

There’s a light projection of Steve Harvey over Atlanta right now and I have no clue why pic.twitter.com/r3Z7Vnua6t — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 24, 2024

The eyes are so creepy. LOL.

We asked 100 married women why there is a light projection of Steve Harvey over Atlanta right now. Top 6 answers are on the board. — ً (@tylerduran21) August 24, 2024

'Pass or play'?

The cyberpunk future we live in isn’t dark and sexy. It’s confusing and full of obscure memes and I hate it. — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) August 24, 2024

Yet here we are.

The future is so dumb compared to what I expected as a young sci-fi enthusiast. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) August 24, 2024

We were promised flying cars.

Best we can do is Steve Harvey in the Atlanta sky.

I like to think that if aliens really did come to earth, they would do so in a synchronized fashion to look like Steve Harvey. — Nathan Tenhundfeld (@n_tenhundfeld) August 24, 2024

It wouldn't phase us one bit, either.

Imagine a homeless person tripping out seeing this — luca (@Luca_2124) August 24, 2024

Nightmare fuel.

Looking like this mf. pic.twitter.com/tCrDpwqP26 — The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) August 24, 2024

Hah!

“Now it’s time … for the feud … THE FINAL FEUD.” https://t.co/p1l1Cc09Wp — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 24, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Perfect.

He does look like a Batman villain here.

The Kings of Comedy are being summoned, you fool! https://t.co/sf9GFPu7sZ — Nick Skardarasy (@NickSkardarasy) August 24, 2024

'The beacons are lit! Steve Harvey calls for aid!'

Looks like the toy from Sids room from Toy Story https://t.co/U5J1EU77JZ — KJ (@DewayneWayne_) August 24, 2024

It sure does.