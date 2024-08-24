CNN Reporter: Kamala Harris' Speech Said 'You Don't Have to Live Like This...
Check Out the Photo They Used for Trans Woman Blocked From 'Giggle for...
Democrats Brag Candidate Who Received ZERO Votes This Year Will Protect 'Freedom' to...
Official Kamala Account Shares an Unintentionally HILARIOUS Video Dubbing Her Fresh and Yo...
Boo-Hoo: Foo Fighters Butthurt That Song Was Played at Trump Rally
Watch: Gavin Newsom and the 'Defenders of Democracy' Have a Nice Giggle at...
Trump and RFK Jr. and Nazis, Oh My! Let's Take a Stroll Through...
What Is Happening to England? Man Arrested for Waving English Flag
Young Girls Get Public Speaking Advice from Literally the Worst Source Ever
With Friends Like These, Who Needs Enemies? Rob Reiner, Keith Olbermann Are LIVID...
'Pathological'! ANOTHER Example of Tim Walz Getting Busted for Lying Has Surfaced (Here's...
NYT Explains How Kamala Harris’ ‘Centrism’ Is Working
Big Dummy 'Newsweek' Journalist Apparently Doesn't Realize Kennedy Hasn't Joined the GOP T...
Randi Weingarten (Who Makes SIX FIGURES, Kept Schools CLOSED) Says Trump-Vance 'Dangerous'...

Survey Says HILARIOUS! X Users Crack Up Over Projection of Steve Harvey in Atlanta Sky

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 24, 2024
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Last night, a projection (possibly drones?) of 'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lit up the Atlanta sky. Why? Not sure.

But what we do know is X did what it does best and made some hilarious observations about it.

Advertisement

The eyes are so creepy. LOL.

'Pass or play'?

Yet here we are.

We were promised flying cars.

Best we can do is Steve Harvey in the Atlanta sky.

It wouldn't phase us one bit, either.

Recommended

Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With 'Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Nightmare fuel.

Hah!

EL. OH. EL.

Perfect.

He does look like a Batman villain here.

'The beacons are lit! Steve Harvey calls for aid!'

It sure does.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With 'Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy'
Doug P.
Official Kamala Account Shares an Unintentionally HILARIOUS Video Dubbing Her Fresh and Young
justmindy
Boo-Hoo: Foo Fighters Butthurt That Song Was Played at Trump Rally
Brett T.
What Is Happening to England? Man Arrested for Waving English Flag
ArtistAngie
CNN Reporter: Kamala Harris' Speech Said 'You Don't Have to Live Like This Anymore'
Brett T.
With Friends Like These, Who Needs Enemies? Rob Reiner, Keith Olbermann Are LIVID RFK Jr. Endorsed Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With 'Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy' Doug P.
Advertisement