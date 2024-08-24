Democrats Brag Candidate Who Received ZERO Votes This Year Will Protect 'Freedom' to Vote

The Democratic Party knows it is -- at its core -- anti-Democratic. From removing candidates from ballots to opposing the SAVE Act and voter ID (which a majority of Republicans and Democrats support), they don't want a free and fair vote.

They want to win. Democracy be damned.

So when they post stuff like this, they know it's a lie. And they know we don't believe them:

We’re voting for the woman who is working to protect the freedom to vote. pic.twitter.com/w5KxlzJeU4 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 23, 2024

Spare us.

Nobody voted for the woman protecting the freedom to vote. — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayTweets) August 24, 2024

Not one voter.

How nice that you’re going to let your people vote! That’s a first — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) August 24, 2024

It sure is.

Just not the freedom to choose who is on the ballot, right? — Tennessee-Dave™ Ratliff (@xChicagoDave) August 24, 2024

Nope. Not that freedom.

Yeah, the freedom to vote in US elections for illegals. I don't think that's how this is supposed to work. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) August 24, 2024

But that's how they want it to work.

Lmao 🤣 you can’t be serious? pic.twitter.com/PRS9Xd6u5a — Republican Reflections (@RepublicanRefl) August 24, 2024

Big, fat zero across the board.

She was installed, not elected.

No one is threatening the freedom to vote.



And this is ironic considering Harris didn’t receive a single vote for the nomination. https://t.co/gpKSLHToLe — RBe (@RBPundit) August 24, 2024

What's being threatened is their ability to cheat.

That's what they're 'protecting.'

Protecting it from what? https://t.co/OggyT8b3si — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 24, 2024

Integrity and fairness.

Give us the name of one United States citizen who is legally entitled to vote who is being denied the right to vote. Just one. I’ll wait. https://t.co/i0wVfA9ysv — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 24, 2024

Just don't hold your breath.