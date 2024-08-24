Democrats Brag Candidate Who Received ZERO Votes This Year Will Protect 'Freedom' to Vote

CNN Reporter: Kamala Harris' Speech Said 'You Don't Have to Live Like This...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democratic Party knows it is -- at its core -- anti-Democratic. From removing candidates from ballots to opposing the SAVE Act and voter ID (which a majority of Republicans and Democrats support), they don't want a free and fair vote.

Advertisement

They want to win. Democracy be damned.

So when they post stuff like this, they know it's a lie. And they know we don't believe them:

Spare us.

Not one voter.

It sure is.

Nope. Not that freedom. 

But that's how they want it to work.

Big, fat zero across the board.

Advertisement

She was installed, not elected.

What's being threatened is their ability to cheat.

That's what they're 'protecting.'

Integrity and fairness.

Just don't hold your breath.

