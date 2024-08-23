Rejoice! JK Rowling Returns to X in Wake of Imane Khelif Lawsuit (Let...
Violate 1st Amendment Rights Much? Eric Swalwell TORCHED for Trying to Get Journo...
CNN Gets a Brutal Wake Up Call, Liberal Media Insists Kamala Isn't a...
Backfire to End ALL Backfires! Hillary Clinton Posts Kamala Pic That ACTUALLY Makes...
'You're KILLING Us!' SCARY, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows Us ANOTHER Not-So-Joyful Side of T...
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
WHACK-Job Billy Baldwin Threatens RFK Jr. Over Possible Trump Endorsement and WOW, Was...
A Reporter FINALLY Got a Chance to Ask Kamala Harris a Question and...
Finally! At Least Five Secret Service Agents Placed on Leave After Attempted Trump...
BOOM! Citizen Journo David Daleiden BRUTALLY Reminds Kamala She JAILED Him to Protect...
If You Missed the Dem Convention Here's an EXCELLENT Front-Page Summary
CNN Panel Left Speechless After Scott Jennings Exposes What's Really Happening at the...
Fox News Cut Trump's DNC Rebuttal OFF So He Found Another Way to...
'Not Voting for a Backup': Undecided Pennsylvania Voter's Post-DNC Comments DEVASTATING fo...

WATCH: Trains Collide, Derail in Boulder, CO (Where's Mayor Pete?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on August 23, 2024
Townhall Media

This is yet another major train derailment under the Biden administration. We all remember the toxic wreck in East Palestine, OH in 2023.

Injuries have been reported in this collision.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Awful.

Must be greed, which is what Biden blamed the Ohio derailment on.

We keep asking this question whenever something with transportation goes wrong: where's Mayor Pete?

The collision happened near a hospital.

Recommended

Rejoice! JK Rowling Returns to X in Wake of Imane Khelif Lawsuit (Let the Left's Wailing Begin)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Incredible images.

We're glad the fuel leak doesn't appear serious, and injuries appear to be minor.

We'll keep you updated on what happens with this.

Tags: ACCIDENT COLORADO INFRASTRUCTURE TRAIN TRAIN DERAILMENT TRAIN WRECK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rejoice! JK Rowling Returns to X in Wake of Imane Khelif Lawsuit (Let the Left's Wailing Begin)
Amy Curtis
Violate 1st Amendment Rights Much? Eric Swalwell TORCHED for Trying to Get Journo FIRED for Wrong Speak
Sam J.
'You're KILLING Us!' SCARY, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows Us ANOTHER Not-So-Joyful Side of Tim Walz
Sam J.
Backfire to End ALL Backfires! Hillary Clinton Posts Kamala Pic That ACTUALLY Makes Her Look Creepy AF
Sam J.
WHACK-Job Billy Baldwin Threatens RFK Jr. Over Possible Trump Endorsement and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
A Reporter FINALLY Got a Chance to Ask Kamala Harris a Question and THIS Was It?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rejoice! JK Rowling Returns to X in Wake of Imane Khelif Lawsuit (Let the Left's Wailing Begin) Amy Curtis
Advertisement