WATCH: Trains Collide, Derail in Boulder, CO (Where's Mayor Pete?)

This is yet another major train derailment under the Biden administration. We all remember the toxic wreck in East Palestine, OH in 2023.

Injuries have been reported in this collision.

WATCH:

Two trains collide in Boulderpic.twitter.com/UQHiNpjDel — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2024

Awful.

How did this happen? I was assured all week that Democrats had put more into infrastructure than anyone ever before! — Artist_Angie: Sensei of sARTcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 23, 2024

Must be greed, which is what Biden blamed the Ohio derailment on.

Where's Pete? Where's the safety infrastructures? — CARiverRat (@cariverrat) August 23, 2024

We keep asking this question whenever something with transportation goes wrong: where's Mayor Pete?

SKY9 is giving us a better look of this major crash involving a BNSF train and several train cars in Boulder @9NEWS



Areas to avoid:

📍Pearl Pkwy near 48th & Arapahoe

📍Part of Valmont @boulderpolice https://t.co/Mpsng0WSaJ pic.twitter.com/m0whDi0msD — Briana Fernandez (@BrianaFernNews) August 23, 2024

The collision happened near a hospital.

Our first look at the train derailment in Boulder next to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/gufxlykuUo — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 23, 2024

Incredible images.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: A large train derailment has occurred in Boulder, Colorado after two trains collided and fuel from the train cars leaked into the the Boulder creek.



Investigators believe most of the fuel was absorbed by sand that spilled out of one of the train cars.



Two… pic.twitter.com/RHq5M9SmcP — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 23, 2024

We're glad the fuel leak doesn't appear serious, and injuries appear to be minor.

Work continues at the Boulder train collision to get it cleared. The non damaged train cars that were blocking Pearl and Valmont are still moving back north out of the way. Those roads should be opening fairly soon. pic.twitter.com/zISvthQ0ow — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 23, 2024

We'll keep you updated on what happens with this.