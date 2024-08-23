Incumbent Trump? Bulwark Writers ROASTED for Fawning Over Democrats' Convention Deceit
If Jen Psaki's Kamala Comparison Is Valid the Harris Campaign Is Doomed
What Media Bias? CNN's Paul Begala Claims Radical Lefty Kamala Harris Is 'Moderate,...
The Hill Gets Ratioed Into Orbit Over OpEd Saying Harris Has Substance Trump...
WaPo Columnist Gets WRECKED for Saying It's 'Not Good' to Allow Parents to...
YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the...
Delusional Hack Mark Cuban Says Policy-Free Kamala Harris Is LITERALLY Redefining the Dem...
Union Prez Says We NEVER Invested in Public Schools (Math Doesn't Lie, but...
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
MSM Will NOT Expose the Kind of BS We Heard at the DNC...
RFK Jr. SHREDS the Dem Party for 'Abandoning Democracy' Before Endorsing Trump
Execrable Toad James Comey Says He'll Vote Harris to Uphold Rule of Law...
Sounds Like Trump Whistleblower May Be In SERIOUS Trouble (Hellooo KARMA)
Our Irony Meter Just Broke! TMZ Has 'Lost Credibility' Says Anchor EMPLOYED BY...

'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 23, 2024
Gif

Batya Ungar-Sargon is a writer for Newsweek (yeah, we're surprised too), and a publication called American Compass.

Today, she published a scathing piece in the latter about what the Kamala Harris campaign is really all about and who it's really for, and she pulled no punches.

Advertisement

She writes:

I held out hope that at least Harris’s own speech would develop her economic vision and present struggling Americans with a significant choice between Trump’s protectionism and the distributionist model Harris laid out in her speech. But her campaign has already started backing off her promise to use price controls to tame inflation, and her DNC address was completely devoid of any policy whatsoever.

It was instead a list of platitudes: “I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations.”

“A strong middle class has always been critical to America’s success, and building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency.”

“I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants and reform our broken immigration system.”

“America, let us show each other and the world who we are and what we stand for: freedom, opportunity, compassion, dignity, fairness and endless possibilities.”

Recommended

YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the Media Hive Mind
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It really is a fantastic piece.

Gaslighting was the theme of the week.

All people insulated from the disastrous economic policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

Of course they're joyful. They can feed their kids.

Advertisement

When Kamala says we're 'not going back' -- it means to a time when we could fill up our shopping carts.

Do read the whole thing.

Not just a show for the rich, but a show where they actively mocked JD Vance for working his way out of poverty to go to Yale.

Speaks volumes about who they are and what they support.

Tags: 2024 CHICAGO DNC KAMALA HARRIS NEWSWEEK OPRAH WINFREY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the Media Hive Mind
Grateful Calvin
Incumbent Trump? Bulwark Writers ROASTED for Fawning Over Democrats' Convention Deceit
FuzzyChimp
WaPo Columnist Gets WRECKED for Saying It's 'Not Good' to Allow Parents to Give Their Kids Advantages
Amy Curtis
The Hill Gets Ratioed Into Orbit Over OpEd Saying Harris Has Substance Trump Can't Beat (Seriously?!)
Amy Curtis
RFK Jr. SHREDS the Dem Party for 'Abandoning Democracy' Before Endorsing Trump
Doug P.
If Jen Psaki's Kamala Comparison Is Valid the Harris Campaign Is Doomed
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the Media Hive Mind Grateful Calvin
Advertisement