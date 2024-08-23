'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About)

Batya Ungar-Sargon is a writer for Newsweek (yeah, we're surprised too), and a publication called American Compass.

Today, she published a scathing piece in the latter about what the Kamala Harris campaign is really all about and who it's really for, and she pulled no punches.

If Harris were being honest, her campaign slogan wouldn’t be “Kamala Harris—for the people.” It would be, “Let them eat the joy of the rich and powerful.” That’s all that’s on offer. My write up of the DNC for @AmerCompass: pic.twitter.com/WPd60iY4oN — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 23, 2024

She writes:

I held out hope that at least Harris’s own speech would develop her economic vision and present struggling Americans with a significant choice between Trump’s protectionism and the distributionist model Harris laid out in her speech. But her campaign has already started backing off her promise to use price controls to tame inflation, and her DNC address was completely devoid of any policy whatsoever. It was instead a list of platitudes: “I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations.” “A strong middle class has always been critical to America’s success, and building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency.” “I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants and reform our broken immigration system.” “America, let us show each other and the world who we are and what we stand for: freedom, opportunity, compassion, dignity, fairness and endless possibilities.”

It really is a fantastic piece.

Who is Kamala Harris? What does she plan to do as president? There was gaslighting aplenty as we were reintroduced to a woman we all know, as if she were a blank slate available for projection. Michelle Obama' speech was especially notable on this front: pic.twitter.com/abbr1BUcnw — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 23, 2024

Gaslighting was the theme of the week.

To the extent that a pitch was made to the American people about what a Harris/Walz administration would look like, it was that it would be filled with the joy of the rich and the famous, of Kerry Washington and Hillary Clinton, JB Pritzker and Michelle Obama, Oprah and Pink. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 23, 2024

All people insulated from the disastrous economic policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

Of course they're joyful. They can feed their kids.

"To be at the DNC was to be told that to be nostalgic for 2019 grocery prices is to be nostalgic for the Jim Crow South. To long for a time when your dollar stretched much further is to crave bloody, back-alley abortions."

From my DNC writeup @AmerCompass — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 23, 2024

When Kamala says we're 'not going back' -- it means to a time when we could fill up our shopping carts.

The Democratic Party remains the party of the elites; now it’s given up on economic policy altogether, which has been replaced by feelings and “vibes.” My DNC writeup @AmerCompass:https://t.co/pDgjjYKlLf — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 23, 2024

Do read the whole thing.

Worth reading from @bungarsargon

Millionaires and Billionaires at the DNC telling poor audience to don't trust the other side because they are rich...

a suite at the DNC costed 500,000 to reserve it. https://t.co/P8OiDesLNc — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) August 23, 2024

Not just a show for the rich, but a show where they actively mocked JD Vance for working his way out of poverty to go to Yale.

Speaks volumes about who they are and what they support.